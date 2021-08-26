15 Werewolf Movies To Watch Under A Full Moon

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! But what about werewolves? These 15 lycan-themed films streaming now will have you adding the ferocious monsters to your list of favorite frightening beasts, fictional or otherwise.

TV shows like Teen Wolf and Bitten are favorites for younger generations, but the werewolf trope has actually been around for decades. Even Twilight owes some of its success to its hairiest predecessors — like the iconic film The Wolf Man, which popularized the concept on-screen. Other movies on this list, like Wolf and the entire Underworld franchise, are just as frightening — but not all werewolf stories are pure horror. Some are comedies, like the original Teen Wolf film starring Michael J. Fox, as well as WolfCop and An American Werewolf in London. And then there are off-beat indies like the Ginger Snaps trilogy, which is often compared to Diablo Cody’s cult classic Jennifer’s Body. And of course, we have The Twilight Saga: New Moon. Enough said.

There’s something on this list to satiate any craving, no matter what kind of movie you’re looking for. These 15 werewolf films are perfect to watch on the next full moon. Just make sure to have a silver blade nearby — you know, just in case.

Wildling (2018) In this 2018 film, the werewolves are called “wildlings,” but they’re just as deadly. Anna is a teenager who receives daily injections from her alleged father (referred to as Daddy) to prevent her body from maturing. When an accident prevents Daddy from giving Anna her shots and she finally goes through puberty, her body and instincts become much more primal, and she finally learns the secrets of her past. Wildling stars Bel Powley as Anna, alongside Liv Tyler as Ellen, the county sheriff who takes Anna under her wing. Stream on Netflix.

Teen Wolf (1985) Werewolf films aren’t always hair-raising horror flicks. Sometimes they can be coming-of-age teen comedies. Teen Wolf stars ’80s heartthrob Michael J. Fox, a somewhat unpopular high school student who discovers he’s a werewolf. And it’s no accident — in fact, he comes from a long line of werewolves, including his father. The popularity of Teen Wolf spawned two spinoff TV series, both under the same title. Stream on Amazon Prime or YouTube Movies.

Silver Bullet (1983) Stephen King is a master of thriller-horror. Silver Bullet, based on his book Cycle of the Werewolf, leans on the side of horror. Like most movies on this list, Silver Bullet depicts a small town that is generally nonchalant … until it isn’t. In this case, a singular werewolf disrupts the peace in Tarker’s Hill, Maine. Fun fact: King also wrote the film’s screenplay. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Underworld (2003) Kate Beckinsale delivers one of her most well-known roles as Selene in the Underworld series, which explores the centuries-old rivalry between vampires and “lycans” (werewolves). The first film primarily deals with Selene, a vampire, hunting lycans. When she meets a mortal man who is bitten and turned into a lycan, her personal feelings are at odds with her duty to kill the beasts. Underworld is the first of five films in the series. Stream on Netflix.

The Howling (1981) Werewolf films were big in 1981, and The Howling was just one of them. This comedy-horror movie follows a TV news anchor who is sent on assignment to a remote mountain village, unaware that its residents are all werewolves. Apparently, there’s a remake in the works headed by It director Andy Muschietti. It’s set to stream on Netflix, though a premiere date is still TBD. Stream on AMC+ or Amazon Prime.

Ginger Snaps (2000) Ginger Snaps is a low-budget Candian indie that has amassed a large cult following since its release. Two sisters — Brigitte and Ginger — are fascinated with all things morbid, until Ginger is attacked and turned into a werewolf. Ginger Snaps may be an off-beat horror flick, but it’s also a family drama at its core. The movie’s commercial success and critical acclaim spawned two subsequent films — a sequel and a prequel. Stream on Shudder. Also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed (2004) The Fitzgerald sisters are back (well, at least one of them…) in Ginger Snaps 2: Unleashed. Following the traumatic events of the first film, Brigitte attempts to make sense of what happened to her sister. Instead, she ends up becoming a werewolf herself. The fate of the Fitzgerald sisters is left somewhat ambiguous, though the subsequent prequel, Ginger Snaps Back: The Beginning, gives fans one more dose of monkshood. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

The Company Of Wolves (1984) The Company Of Wolves is basically an elevated re-telling of Little Red Riding Hood, and it’s just as sinister. When Rosaleen’s sister Alice is killed by wolves, she’s sent to live with her grandmother (played by the iconic Angela Lansbury), who knits her a red overcoat to wear outside. Though this story adds more nuance to its fairytale source material, it’s just as magical and twisted. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

Wolves (2014) Wolves may not have been a critic favorite upon its release, but its high-energy battle scenes will get your adrenaline pumping. Lucas Till and Jason Momoa star in this beastly film about a high school student who creates chaos when seemingly nonchalant activities — like playing football or making out with his girlfriend — cause him to transform into a werewolf. Stream on Amazon Prime.

An American Werewolf In London (1981) An American Werewolf in London is another lycan-themed film that blends comedy with horror. This cult classic follows two American friends, Jack and David, who travel to London as tourists. They’re attacked by a werewolf, though David is the only one afflicted by the ensuing curse. Inevitably, hijinks ensue. The film was a huge success and went on to win the Academy Award for Best Makeup. Stream on Amazon Prime.

The Wolf Man (1941) The Wolf Man is a seminal werewolf film and one of the first produced by Hollywood. When a man is bitten by a mysterious beast, he begins to turn into one himself. This film is so important — and definitely worth a watch — because so many subsequent projects use The Wolf Man as a blueprint for depicting werewolves. The Wolf Man was so popular that it spawned four sequels after its 1941 premiere. Rent or buy on Amazon Prime.

WolfCop (2014) WolfCop isn’t just another werewolf movie. This one combines superheroes, comedy, and horror all in one film. Sergeant Lou Garou (fun fact: loup garou is the French word for “werewolf”) is one of the worst cops in the small town of Woodhaven — until he’s turned into a werewolf and his superhuman senses give him the ability to sniff out any crime. The film itself received mixed reviews, but it did lead to a 2017 sequel, Another WolfCop. Stream on Shudder. Also available to rent or buy on Amazon Prime.