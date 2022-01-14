Bustle's resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign's daily horoscope for January 14.

We can expect to change our minds a few times today as brainy Mercury goes retrograde in forward-thinking Aquarius early this morning. Whenever the planet of communication goes backwards, it’s an opportunity for us to go backwards, too, as we’re called to review and reassess decisions, plans, or ideas.

With the moon in Gemini today being heavily influenced by this retrograde, we might find that delays, confusion, or breakdowns in communication to be especially intense. Plus, hazy Neptune in Pisces also gets into the mix, which could send stress and anxiety through the roof. The best way to navigate the day is by slowing down, taking a break, or putting off big decisions or plans for another day.

By late tonight, we’ll need to be mindful of what we put in the group chat or post online, as the chances for an argument or misunderstanding are high. At the same time, it might be necessary to call someone out if they’re not being 100% honest or direct with us. However, if we’re aiming to avoid unnecessary drama, it might be best not to say anything if we don’t have anything nice to say.

Helping out or checking in on a friend could be more impactful or meaningful than you might realize. On another note, don’t let FOMO push you to take on things you’re not yet ready for.

You may need to walk back a career-related decision or project because it’s either bad timing or you need to work out the kinks. See this as a chance to save yourself money or a headache.

Try to avoid making promises that you’re unable to keep, as people will be taking you at your word now. It’s best to be honest about what you can or can’t do so as not to jeopardize your reputation.

You’re thinking a lot about the past now. If the memories are painful, it’s time to start putting in the work to release them and heal. If you’re working with financial documents, double-check the info.

A misunderstanding could have you feeling doubtful about the future of a relationship or a business partnership. Instead of making up your own story, talk it out and get the facts.

What can you afford to drop or erase from your schedule so you can have more peace of mind? Meanwhile, if you’re attempting to help someone today, make sure they really want the help.

An ex-lover could resurface now. However, you might quickly re-discover what made this person an ex in the first place. On a lighter note, expect to be re-inspired by a creative project or interest.

A home-related repair or expense could crop up. Try to avoid cutting corners in getting the situation resolved. It’s best to get it done and done well the first time so it’s not an issue later.

You’re pushed to exercise patience and tact when communicating with others online or in real life. Be mindful of foisting your opinions on others or saying things purely for shock value.

Money could be funny now as delays or discrepancies could come up. Keep a close eye on any financial documentation that comes your way. Be vigilant about your banking info and phishing.

You might not be as sure of yourself right now. Try not to feel too bad as you may find it easier to gather more info or wait for the right timing before you proceed forward. No need to know it all.

It’s time to return to your spiritual practice or a meditative practice that keeps you grounded. Also, pay extra special attention to your dreams now as they may have something to say.

