Here's How Sagittarius Season Affects Your Zodiac Sign

If you’re starting to get restless, you might be able to blame it on astrology. That’s because Sagittarius season falls between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21, and the globetrotting fire sign is encouraging us to broaden our horizons and challenge our curious minds. Over the next few weeks, expect to feel inspired as you find the bright side even amidst the stress of the holiday season. The Archer is spreading good vibes for the next month, so to take full advantage of this lucky time, you’ll know what to know how Sagittarius season 2022 affects your zodiac sign.

Sagittarius goes wherever the wind flows. It’s a mutable sign, after all, eager to grow and push boundaries. The feisty fire sign is as breezy as they are thirsty for knowledge — which can explain why you might feel compelled to learn a new skill or plan a trip to a place you’ve never been before. It’s also a spiritual season, so self-reflection and prayer are ideal right now. Overall, this is a powerful moment to expand, learn, and cross some things off your bucket list.

“Sagittarius energy is all about learning new things and opening our minds,” Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs In Love tells Bustle. “The horizon begins to broaden, making it a great time to expand yourself both physically and philosophically.”

This year, Sagittarius season kicks off with an optimistic new moon on Nov. 23 in its home sign, making it a perfect lunation to manifest and plant seeds for the weeks to come. That happens to be the same day that Jupiter, Sagittarius’ ruling planet, goes direct, adding a pep in our step as it restores good karma. Once Neptune goes direct in Pisces on Dec. 3, expect to find clarity in situations that have been otherwise hazy — just in time for Mercury, the planet of mindset and communication, to move into industrious Capricorn.

One thing’s for sure: there’s plenty of luck to go around. Read on to find out how Sagittarius season 2022 affects your zodiac sign, plus how to harness its jovial energy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Follow your curiosity, Aries. It’ll lead you to important roads that may come in handy at the end of the year. “When Jupiter reenters your sign, you will be ready for action,” explains Antila. “It’s time to reinvent yourself as a new and bigger version of you in 2023.” To prepare, sign up for a new class or study another language.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

There’s residual energy from all the shedding you’ve been doing lately, Taurus, but it’ll come to pass during Sagittarius season. Don’t be afraid of change — there are valuable lessons to be learned when you put yourself first, no matter who or what you need to leave behind. “After an intense eclipse season, you will be focused on endings to prepare yourself for a new beginning in 2023,” explains Antila. “Continue to release to make room for what is meant for you.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Leaning on your close relationships right now may provide breakthroughs, Gemini. Don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. “With Mars continuing its retrograde through your sign, you have felt a major slowdown,” Antila says. But watch out for the full moon in your sign on Dec. 7. As Antila puts it, “You will finally get a boost of hope and sparkle that you have needed.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may find yourself extremely driven and focused on your daily life, Cancer. The fire energy is inspiring your ambitious heart, so bask in this newfound confidence! “Work and the holidays will be at the forefront of your mind, but make sure to take time to shut down to get rest when you need it,” Antila says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Sagittarius season is your muse, Leo, so take the curious and joyful energy of your fellow fire sign and run with it! Explore your passions and indulge in all the simple pleasures as Sagittarius lights you up from within. “This is a great time for creativity, so tap into your artistic side,” says Antila.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Who says you can’t be cozy during the hustle of Sagittarius season, Virgo? What needs to be done will get done eventually. Right now, Sagittarius season is asking you to rest up and spend time nourishing yourself and your family. “Home life will be the spotlight for you during Sagittarius season, which is perfect to take a break from work and focus on the ones that you love,” explains Antila.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Time to shake off your sluggishness, Libra! Sagittarius season is empowering you to feed your mind and test your own limits. Be on the lookout for major revelations right now. “You will be downloading some great ideas for the future which you can manifest into reality without a hitch,” explains Antila.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Luck may be finding its way to your pockets, Scorpio. It’s a great time to experiment with new streams of income, possibly by monetizing a hobby. “Pay attention to how you make and spend your cash this holiday season, because it may be coming in and going out faster than you can count,” explains Antila.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Where will the wind take you next, Sagittarius? Whether you’re reinventing yourself or experiencing major spiritual revelations, it’s a beautiful time to escape and focus on your growth. “After a heavy eclipse season, you are ready for some fiery fun,” explains Antila. “Make your wish on the [Sagittarius] new moon in your sign and see what manifests. Your dreams may come true sooner than you think.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

If things start to feel hazy, Capricorn, you should turn inward. The optimistic energy of Sagittarius supports your quest to reach your goals, but you need to make time for self-reflection, too. “With both Mercury and Venus entering your sign, you start to feel your power before it is even [your] season,” says Antila. “The planning begins now for you because there is never time to waste.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Sagittarius season is empowering you to save the world, Aquarius. Lean on the support of your friendships and community right now and expand your social web. “You [may] be ready to take off your armor and fly into this mutable energy,” says Antila. “This is the perfect time to connect with your networks far and wide to bring back the joy and love you have for humanity.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Fake it ‘til you make it is your mantra right now, Pisces. Sagittarius season is enabling your mutable powers to go with the flow at work. It’s the perfect time to be bold: ask for a raise, seek that promotion, or pivot careers altogether. “With both Jupiter and Neptune stationing direct in your sign, you will finally feel some forward momentum,” explains Antila.

Expert:

Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs in Love,