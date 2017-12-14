If you're familiar with astrology, you know that every sign has its strengths and weaknesses, whether it comes to your career, your friendships, and your love life. But it doesn’t end there, because the signs even have certain qualities that can really work to their advantage in the bedroom.

Being familiar with your sun sign and what it means for your sex life can help transform the experience into a spiritual one. . And while knowing someone's sun sign doesn't guarantee they're going to be great in bed or that they'll want it missionary style every time, astrologer and psychic medium, Suzie Kerr Wright, previously told Bustle, it can help you find someone who's sexually compatible. "If you're more comfortable with a certain style of [sex], try dating a sign that's most likely to enjoy what you really crave," she says. "Maybe they need permission to be themselves in the sack and hooking up with you could be an awesome experience!"

Knowing the strengths of your sun sign can actually help amp up your sex life in a way you probably wouldn't think of. "There are so many societal expectations as to what is 'normal' that having validation that you're naturally inclined to feel a certain way about an experience as intimate as sex can help you relax into your natural desires," Wright says.

If you always wanted to know what you're good at in bed, here's what Wright says:

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You Go After What You Want In Bed Tina Gong/Bustle As the first sign in the zodiac, it makes total sense that Aries likes to be the initiator. When it comes to sex, you're aggressive and daring. If anyone's going to be down for spontaneous sex in the great outdoors, Wright says it's going to be you. "Aries women also know what they want, so nobody has to guess," she says. "If you like sex multiple times a day, Aries is probably your sign."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Your Sensual Touch Is a Total Pleaser Tina Gong/Bustle When it comes to sex, Taureans are all about sensory experiences. Your speciality lies in the way you touch, smell, and taste. "Taurus thrive in extremely romantic environments," Wright says. "This sign is the most sensuous and methodical, as well. You want to both give and receive the ultimate sexual experience."

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You're A Dirty Talk Pro Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that phone sex and role-playing are the air sign’s specialties. If anyone's going to be a talker in bed, it's going to be you. "Geminis also love any kind of sex toy or gadget," Wright says. "You keep it exciting, but can also be turned off just as quickly as you turn on."

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You're A Master At The Slow Build-Up Tina Gong/Bustle Cancers are great at deep, soul-connecting kisses, Wright says. Foreplay in a kind of subtle way that starts with light touching and slowly builds into a passionate encounter is what you're really great at. You're very intune to your emotions, so your partner should expect sex with you to be an emotional experience on another level.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22): You Know How To Take Charge Tina Gong/Bustle Leos are good at taking charge, setting the mood, and getting what they want. "Their [sex] is regal," Wright says. "It's as if you're putting on a show. Not that you're only thinking about yourself, but you'll do anything to please your partner." You just love the flattery and the encouragement you get from doing your partner right. So, it's really a win-win for both of you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22): You're Passionate Tina Gong/Bustle Virgos understand that sex is important, but according to Wright, you're not wildly out of control with it. Once you have someone's trust, however, they'll be surprised at the level of passion even the most “modest” of Virgos can have. "Virgos are good at pretty much anything they do, so their partner won't be disappointed," she says. "Also, since cleanliness is such a thing with them, shower sex is a must-do."

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22): You Know How To Tease And Please Tina Gong/Bustle Libra, like Taurus, is Venus-ruled, meaning sex and sensuality is in your nature. "You can be pretty creative with sex, and very open-minded," Wright says. "You'll find unusual ways to tease and heighten your partner's orgasm without going for anything rough." Anyone who has sex with you can expect it to be gentle but powerful. You're also not beyond having one or two fetishes and you also like variety.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21): You Know How To Leave Your Partner Begging For More Tina Gong/Bustle If you’re a Scorpio, you're one-of-a-kind in bed – but you probably already knew that. "Scorpios have mastered the art of sex," Wright says. You know how to "devour" your partner in a way that leaves them wanting more. "For anyone who wants to get 'freaky,' find a Scorpio," the astrologer previously told Bustle. "They can run the extreme from divine to depraved. But no matter what, you will never forget a Scorpio [in bed]."

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21): You're Down For Anything, Anywhere Tina Gong/Bustle As a fellow fire sign, you're a little less aggressive than Aries, but perhaps more adventurous and fun. "Sagittarius is up for doing it anywhere," Wright says. "If you start in bed, you'll probably move from room to room during the process. You get bored easily."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19): You Have Stamina Tina Gong/Bustle If anyone's going to be low-key amazing in bed, it's going to be you, Capricorn. Wright previously told Bustle that a Cap's best quality is their stamina, saying, "You're the go-to sign for marathon sex. Biting and inflicting mild pain is something you also enjoy. You wouldn't expect the conservative goat to be so edgy, but they are."

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18): You're The Best When It Comes To Foreplay Tina Gong/Bustle You're known for being the super open-minded, eccentric one in the zodiac, dear Aqua. Unlike other signs who are all about the physical, you need that strong mental connection to get fired up. But once you do, you're sweet, considerate, great at foreplay and "experimental as hell," per Wright. "They're also good at threesomes...or more-somes," the expert previously told Bustle.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You Have Spiritual Sex Tina Gong/Bustle In the words of fellow Pisces Rihanna: Sex with you is so amazing. It’s spiritual, it’s sensual, and it’s sensational. "You love to create fantasy and it's easy for your partner to feel a lot of emotional connection with you," Wright says. As for kinks, some, not all, might also have a thing for feet. "Pisces rules the feet," Wright says. "So they'll either love to have their feet involved during sex or a foot massage may be a huge turn on." If something like your zodiac sign can help you feel more comfortable in bed, then power to you. Despite what critics and skeptics may say, astrology can be both fun and helpful in your life — including your sex life.

Source:

Suzie Kerr Wright, astrologer