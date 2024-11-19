These 3 Zodiac Signs Can Get Through Any Awkward Conversation

Many people like to avoid awkward conversations at all costs. And honestly, can you blame them? It’s never easy to sit down for a tough, tense, or potentially heartbreaking chat, even when something important needs to be said.

When it comes to astrology, some zodiac signs would rather suffer in silence for all eternity than break up with a partner, set a boundary with a friend, or call out a roommate for eating their leftovers. They’d also rather keep their head down than approach a boss to ask about a raise or confront a family member about a problem. Meanwhile, other members of the zodiac seem to navigate awkward convos with ease.

Instead of letting fear or anxiety fuel the awkwardness in a chat, these signs have a knack for confidently and calmly weaving their way through it. They’ll say what needs to be said, share their feelings, and listen intently to what the other people have to say. And all of these things together help to ensure their conversations run smoothly.

These zodiac signs also won’t let a talk turn into an argument or a blame game. If a long pause, a painful moment of silence, or a brash comment occurs, they know how to lighten the mood, thus keeping everyone as happy and relaxed as possible. Below, you’ll find the three zodiac signs who are always the best at navigating awkward convos.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo isn’t intimidated by the idea of having an awkward chat. They won’t feel sweaty or nervous as they break up with a partner or establish a firmer boundary with a friend, but instead, they’ll keep a cool, calm, collected demeanor and say what needs to be said.

As a fire sign represented by the proud and stately lion, Leos are positively brimming with self-confidence. If they need to have a tough conversation, they’ll trust themselves to say the right thing and won’t be afraid of the other person’s reaction. If their partner gets upset or their friend starts to get mad, the strong Leo won’t crumble under pressure. Instead, they’ll calmly explain their POV and make sure everyone’s on the same page.

Leos are also ruled by the sun, which brings with it a warm, caring energy. While they will be straight and to the point during an awkward convo, they’ll also keep the line of communication open. A Leo can take down their foes and can also talk gently to their friends.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Armed with their Mercury ruler, which imbues them with quick-thinking wit and charm, people with Virgo placements tend to navigate awkward conversations effortlessly. If they need to talk to a partner about a bank statement, a boss about a raise, or a friend about a rude text, they’ll march right in and do it — and probably have everyone laughing by the end.

A Virgo will say what needs to be said clearly and honestly, but they’ll also choose their words carefully so the convo feels light, helpful, and productive — instead of blame-y or harsh. This practical earth sign will plan their talking points so they aren’t caught off guard.

Virgos won’t let their awkward chats dissolve into chaos, either. If they can see that someone’s emotions are running high, they’ll suggest stepping away for a quick breather. Altruistic Virgos don’t want to argue or upset anyone, so they use their powerful conversation skills to make everyone feel heard.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

While other zodiac signs might shy away from a potentially awkward conversation, a Libra will always say what needs to be said. As an air sign, they let their thoughts and ideas flow, which can come as a huge relief when there’s some sort of tension in the air.

Instead of tip-toeing around an issue, they’ll call it out. It might feel sweat-inducing, but everyone will be thanking the Libra once the problems are resolved. As a Venus-ruled sign and the natural diplomat of the zodiac, Libras truly care about other people’s feelings and will do everything in their power to ensure a stressful talk goes smoothly.

They’re also represented by the scales, which means they have a true gift for finding balance. While they aren’t afraid to be honest, share concerns, and broach tough subjects, they’ll always want the person they’re talking to to feel loved and appreciated. By the end of the chat, any issues or problems will be sorted out, and everyone will be able to breathe a huge sigh of relief.