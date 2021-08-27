While the royal family can be a divisive topic, there’s one thing that’s certain: Kate Middleton’s hair looks are always flawlessly styled. The Duchess of Cambridge hasn’t made any drastic changes to her long brunette hair over the years — and she really doesn’t have to.

Like Princess Diana, Middleton is beloved for her style and often opts for simplicity — and no, that doesn’t mean boring. The royal has plenty of standout hairstyles that are worth admiring. Among her greatest hits: layers with subtle highlights, loose ponytails that somehow look formal and elegant, curtain bangs (that are super on trend, BTW), and an impeccable collection of hats and hair accessories.

While she has made tiny changes here and there, Middleton (and her glam team) know what works for her, personifying the old adage: If it ain’t broke, don’t color or chop it all off. She proves that classic hairstyles can be just as buzzy as the trendy ones on social media. So if you’re looking for timeless, elegant hairstyles (or pointers on how to pull off hats), take your cues from the next Queen of England. You just simply can’t go wrong.

Here, 15 of Kate Middleton’s best hairstyles of all time.

Fairytale Wedding Hairstyle ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images This will go in Middleton’s beauty Hall Of Fame. For her wedding to Prince William, she broke tradition and wore her hair down, slightly pinned back in a “demi-chignon” with a tiara and veil. It’s regal, classic, and stunning — she looked very much like the queen she will one day be.

Feathered Curtain Bangs Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton’s feathered curtain bangs are giving retro vibes and definitely deserve a spot in her most memorable hair moments. Here’s hoping she brings this look back ASAP.

Fuchsia Hat & Low Chignon Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton’s hat game is unmatched. Here, she wears a fuchsia pink satin hat adorned with a matching veil and flower decal. Her hair is swept up in a low chignon for a really elegant hairstyle.

Casual Low Pony Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Casual yet still so classy, Middleton gathers her long wavy hair in a loose high ponytail. She still looks as regal as ever.

Relaxed Layers Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Middleton’s classic brunette shade is lightened with a few highlights. She also wears her hair down in feathered layers for a cool relaxed look that totally works for her.

Red Beret & Side Chignon Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If your go-to hair look is an instant win, why change it up? Middleton wears a small bright red hat with a bow on the side to dress up her classic low chignon.

Classy Glam Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Middleton let loose...with her hair. To dress up her elegant beaded gown, she wears her hair down with long curls for a classic style.

Low Chignon Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images No hat, no problem. This low chignon with twisted sides needed no accessories and could definitely shine on its own.

Luxe Headband Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton is really giving Blair Waldorf a run for her money with this chic maroon headband with a black ribbon tied in a small bow at the back. Here, she sits the thick headband like a crown at the top her half-up-half-down hairstyle.

Millennial Side Part Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Middleton wears her long, layered hair with feathered ends and — cover your eyes, Gen Z — parted to the side.

Braided Chignon Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images This low chignon deserves a special call-out. The braided crown at the back is so intricate and so lovely, it really dresses up one of Middleton’s go-to hair looks.

Dressed-Up Pony Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images Wanting to dress up a ponytail? Take a cue from Middleton and curl the ends and tie your hair up in a simple black ribbon.

Pinned Back Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Middleton takes a strand of hair from each side and pins it back while keeping her long hair down and straight. Simple yet chic.

Blue-Brimmed Hat & Bun Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There’s no denying that Middleton has a great eye for hats. This light blue brimmed hat is matched with a stunning floral decal and worn with her signature low chignon. It’s another winning combo.