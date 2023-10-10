When you look around a busy gym, it’s clear that everyone has something different going on. Some people are confidently doing deadlifts at the weight rack, some are trying their best to blend into the cardio machines, and others prefer to float around and treat the place like their very own day spa.

Your gym personality has a lot to do with your zodiac sign, BTW. Depending on where your birth chart places you, you might feel extra confident at the gym or you might prefer to keep a low profile, and that can impact how you act and what you like to do. Other factors, like your sign’s ruling planet and element, play a role, too.

Of course, it’s easiest for fire and air signs to jump into the middle of the action, and that includes feeling brave in busy gyms. These elements bring about a lot of energy and a love for camaraderie, which is why the associated zodiac signs are able to strut through the front door of the gym without an ounce of shyness.

On the flip side, water and earth signs tend to sneak around or work out in the corner. They either want to get in and get out or just focus on themselves. These are also the folks who take full advantage of the amenities, like the smoothie bar and the sauna.

Below, an astrologer reveals how each zodiac sign tends to act at the gym.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

Aries doesn’t know the meaning of gym anxiety. According to Michelle Bell, the founder of astrology app Cosmic Fusion, these signs are competitive and outgoing, so they’ll march into the gym and go straight to their favorite machine without hesitating.

As a fire sign, Aries is drawn to the intensity of a HIIT or bootcamp-style class, which is why they’re often spotted sweating through intense intervals. According to Bell, they adore a challenge and are always pushing themselves to be better. “They’re in constant competition with themselves,” she says — as well as the person next to them in a spin studio.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Amber N Ford/E+/Getty Images

As an earth sign, Taurus likes to move slowly and take their time at the gym. They’ll go early in the morning or late at night to avoid crowds. That way, they can chill and get through sets at their own pace.

As a sign ruled by Venus, Taurus always finds a way to treat a trip to the gym like a mini wellness vacation. They’ll hit up the sauna after yoga, sit in the massage chair, and then stop at the cafe for a post-workout chocolate protein smoothie.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

SolStock/E+/Getty Images

“Geminis view the gym as their social playground,” says Bell. “They love to do inclusive and group activities, and they like to mix things up each time.” One week, they’ll sign up for spin class, and the next they’ll be dancing in the front row at Zumba.

They have to keep things interesting in order to stay motivated, adds Bell. As an air sign, Geminis also love to chat with fellow gym-goers. They’ll start a conversation and then forget to finish a set. It’s why they always spend at least two hours in the gym.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Jinan ruojing cultural creativity Co., Ltd/ 500px/500px Asia/Getty Images

If a Cancer finds themselves at a gym, it’s usually because they got a coupon for a free group fitness class and happened to wander in. “Cancers aren’t your typical gym bunnies,” Bell says. This water sign prefers to go outside for a walk instead of sweating under the fluorescent lights of a brightly-lit gym.

On the off chance they do get the gym bug, a Cancer will want to go early in the morning before the crowds arrive. Catch them listening to music on their favorite elliptical, which to them feels nice and rejuvenating.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Anchiy/E+/Getty Images

Leo treats the gym like their own private workout facility, even when it’s packed. They’re friends with everyone who works there and aren’t afraid to walk around or use the equipment. In fact, this fire sign is usually the first person in the door for group fitness classes — that way, they get their favorite spot at the front of the room, says Bell.

A Leo likes to be able to see themselves in the mirror as they exercise, and they also feel motivated knowing that everyone else can see them, too. “They make every single group class feel like their own personal stage,” says Bell.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Do not talk to a Virgo when they’re at the gym. As a practical earth sign, they’ll be way too busy following a strict routine that they pre-planned at home. “They are super meticulous about their workouts and love to keep detailed records of their progress and achievements,” Bell says.

When they aren’t performing militant rounds of squats, they diligently check the stats on their smartwatch to make sure they’re hitting zones and closing circles. This earth sign wants data — and if they forget to record a workout, they’ll almost feel like it didn’t happen.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

sanjeri/E+/Getty Images

For Libra, a trip to the gym is mostly an excuse to show off their newest workout set. They’ll strut through the building like a model on a runway and then continue strutting on the treadmill. As a sign ruled by Venus, “they pay close attention to their appearance and will always be wearing the most stylish outfit,” Bell says.

They’re also best friends with literally everyone who works there, from the manager to the person who makes smoothies. As an air sign, they love to squeeze into fun group fitness classes, too, because it means they can treat their workout like a party.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

Scorpios go into the gym with their headphones firmly jammed in their ears blasting hypnotic beats. This water sign will not want to talk to anyone or be social, Bell says — for them, the main goal is to get to their favorite treadmill where they can walk away their worries.

As a water sign, Scorpios view their time in the gym as a break from everything they have to think about throughout the day. After a walk, they’ll move silently to the weight room where they’ll focus on a specific fitness goal, like building their glute strength.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

A Sagittarius will sign up for a gym membership full of excitement — and then promptly forget to go. They need a friend to inspire them to actually show up, so they often text their besties to see who might be down for Zumba.

If they do end up at the gym alone, this fire sign will flit from one machine to the next, never quite staying long enough to actually work any one muscle group — but they wouldn’t have it any other way. “They enjoy a sense of freedom and exploration in their fitness journey,” Bell says, so they just do whatever feels right.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images

“Capricorns approach the gym like everything else they do in their life — with a disciplined and focused mindset,” Bell says. This earth sign will march through the doors with confidence and immediately begin a 15-step leg day routine before moving onto a specialized cooldown that was designed by a trainer.

“They’ll have a clear fitness strategy and set goals for each session,” Bell says. While they aren’t afraid to utilize every piece of equipment in the gym, they tend to frequent the treadmill, stair climber, and free weights.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images

Aquarius tends to take an unconventional approach to their gym sessions. “They enjoy experimenting with unique workout routines and equipment,” says Bell, which is why they’ll be first in line to try any new fitness classes their gym has to offer.

As an air sign, they’re always down to chat with people and make friends after their workout. But during a sweat sesh, they prefer to lean into their solo vibes. According to Bell, an Aquarius will most likely put on a playlist and fully zone out.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images

When a Pisces arrives at the gym, they tend to stand in the doorway in stunned silence. It takes them a while to get their bearings, which makes sense as a sign who likes to have a more intuitive approach to fitness, Bell says.

Pisces wants to assess how they’re feeling before diving in. If they’re in an expressive mood, they might join a group fitness dance class. If they’re feeling more low-key, that’s when they’ll jump into the pool and lean into their water sign energy.

Source:

Michelle Bell, the founder of Cosmic Fusion