The Bustle Huddle: What Bustle's Editors Are Talking About On Dec. 19

Happy Monday! Hopefully, your weekend was full of holiday parties, hot chocolate, and movie marathons of all the best Christmas classics, from Home Alone to Love, Actually. This week is likely going to speed by for most of you as you get ready for visits back home or staycations right where you are, and that's probably for the best — I don't think anyone really minds if the end of 2016 comes faster, do we?

As you prepare for the week ahead and start packing your bags (or, perhaps, start stocking up on all the wine and holiday cookies you can buy), here's a recap of the news and events that had Bustle's editors talking today, Dec. 19.

Bad News, Bach Fans: Another couple bites the dust. According to reports, Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray have split up, and while the signs were there (did you see that Bachelor in Paradise drama?!), the news, if true, is still sad to hear.

If you haven't checked your horoscope today, get on it — Mercury retrograde is here, and if you believe in astrology, prepare for some big changes. The retrograde lasts until Jan. 8, so the next few weeks might be filled with more chaos than usual — which says a lot, considering that the holiday season always tends to bring a bit of unexpected craziness.

Pro Tip: Although believers tend to be more cautious in romance during Mercury retrograde, Bustle's Sex and Relationships Editor Michelle Toglia says that there's no need to worry. "It actually can be good for your love life because it's the perfect time to slow things down," explains Toglia. "For singles, it's a good time to reevaluate what you really want and for couples, it's a great time to re-connect with your partner."

R.I.P. Zsa Zsa Gabor: In sadder entertainment news, Hollywood legend Zsa Zsa Gabor died on Sunday at the age of (probably) 99. Gabor was an actor and personality who redefined celebrity culture, and as these tributes to Gabor show, her influence in the entertainment industry was huge.

Deal of the Day: If you love having straight hair but hate taking those extra 20 minutes each morning, the Dafni ceramic straightening brush might be for you. The heated bristles make the brush 10 times stronger than the average flat iron, and as these before and after pictures show, it really works.





DAFNI The Original Hair Straightening Ceramic Brush, $120, Amazon Today's WTF Moment: "[It] cries sounds like a dodgy porn star" — an Amazon review for a baby doll gaining attention for its, um, erotic sounds. Perhaps don't buy this one for your little niece's Christmas gift.

What To Watch: Get the tissues ready, because tonight, Michelle Obama sits down with Oprah Winfrey for her last ever 1:1 interview inside the White House. Tune in to CBS at 8 p.m. to hear the First Lady's thoughts on everything from her legacy to what lies ahead.

