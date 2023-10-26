The best body wash for each zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

Even though it’s just a simple, everyday self-care item, there’s something so irresistibly fun about picking out a body wash. And each zodiac sign is definitely on the lookout for something different when it comes time to restock their shower.

Whether it’s the scent, the consistency, or what the product promises to do, it helps to get exactly what you want. Your time in the shower is a big part of how you start or end your day, after all.

A body wash also does a lot of work when it comes to how you feel. If your zodiac sign is into luxe, spa-like experiences, foamy lathers and gourmand fragrances will make you feel your best.

If you’re all about efficient and effective skin care regimens that give glowy results, you’ll naturally find yourself reading labels for science-backed active ingredients, like niacinamide and lactic acid.

Laidback zodiac signs, on the other hand, light up at the idea of affordable body washes that are simple and straightforward. If it washes dirt off your body, that’s all that really matters.

Below, an astrologer shares the best body wash for each zodiac sign so you’ll know just what to put in your cart.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) OUI the People Clean Slate Lactic Acid Smoothing Body Wash Sephora $24 See On Sephora As an energetic fire sign, Aries, you don’t have time to mess around with your shower routine, says astrologer Stina Garbis. You want to get in, scrub up with effective products, and get out. You also have an eye for a formula that does its skin-boosting job. That’s why the smoothing body wash from OUI the People is a good bet. It contains lactic acid to gently cleanse and exfoliate while also reducing the appearance of dark spots and texture. It also has purple sea moss, a superfood with skin-regenerating properties, as well as a fun orange blossom scent.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Sol de Janeiro Brazilian 4 Play Moisturizing Shower Cream-Gel Sephora $26 See On Sephora As an air sign, Gemini, you let the TikTok algorithm guide you when it comes to choosing self-care items. It’s why you’d be into the on-trend Sol de Janeiro shower cream. (You already have the perfume spray, after all.) According to Garbis, Geminis are into dual-purpose products, so you’ll love that this wash lathers up and gets you clean while also gently nourishing your skin. Besides having a delectable scent, it contains cupuaçu butter to lock in moisture and support your skin’s elasticity, and açaí oil for a fun glow.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Body Wash in Sea Salt & Cedar Native $9 See On Native Cancer, your number one criterion when it comes to choosing a body wash is that it’s affordable and easy to grab off the shelf. According to Garbis, you don’t want anything flashy; as long as it lathers, you won’t ask for much else. That said, as a water sign ruled by the moon, you do appreciate the art of matching a scent to your mood. The body wash from Native comes in everything from Grapefruit & Bergamot to Aloe & Green Tea, so you can try a different one each time.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) philosophy Fresh Cream Warm Cashmere Target $25 See On Target Nothing screams Leo quite like the fresh cream body wash from philosophy. This gel will turn your standard Tuesday morning shower into a transformative experience thanks to its warm fragrance notes of tangerine, vanilla bean, and musk. According to Garbis, your fire sign energy also appreciates an eye-catching glow, which you’ll get thanks to the product’s multitasking formula that cleanses and conditions with a rich, foaming lather.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Saltair Santal Bloom Serum Body Wash Target $11.99 See On Target As another sign ruled by Venus, Libra is all about deluxe self-care moments, says Garbis. You want to feel cute and fancy as you scrub the day away. As an air sign, you’re also a big fan of buzzy products, and even more so if they’re good for the planet. Enter: Saltair. This body wash comes in an aluminum bottle, is vegan and free from icky ingredients like parabens and phthalates, and it contains skin-nourishing monoi, kukui oil, and niacinamide. You’ll love that the bottle looks cute on a shelf, and that it smells of rose, jasmine, and sandalwood.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Dr. Bronner's 18-In-1 Hemp Pure-Castile Soap Target $15.99 See On Target For Scorpios, a shower is your time to not only cleanse your body, but your mind. As a water sign, you collect other people’s moods and energies, which is why you look for body washes that are extra-purifying, says Garbis. While charcoal scrubs are always a good choice, you’d also be into the 18-In-1 Pure Castile soap from Dr. Bronner’s, especially in the eucalyptus scent. This essential oil will feel especially clarifying and invigorating, so you’ll step out of the shower feeling like a brand-new you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Body Wash Salt & Stone $36 See On Salt & Stone As a fire sign, Sagittarius, you want a body wash that feels zingy, fun, and adventurous, says Garbis. The bergamot, orange blossom, and hinoki scents of Salt & Stone’s body wash will make you feel like you’re on vacation, which is definitely a selling point. The formula is packed with skin boosters, including seaweed, antioxidant-rich spirulina, and hyaluronic acid, so your complexion will feel fresh and super soft — and make you feel like you’ve been transported to the ocean.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) All Body Wash fur $26 See On fur Capricorn is no-nonsense when it comes to bathing. As a busy earth sign, you like to keep things streamlined and simple, says Garbis, which is why a body wash with multiple benefits is key. Fur’s option is a pH-balanced restorative oil that gives you hydrated, soft skin. As you lather, it transforms into a milky elixir, making your shower experience enjoyable while also being totally efficient.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Body Hero Daily Oil Wash Glossier $20 See On Glossier According to Garbis, Aquarius is an innovative air sign who is all for trying new things. Still, there’s something about Glossier Body Hero that keeps you coming back: The frothy lather and fresh scent won you over when you first tried it — and you’ve had it in your shower ever since. Body Hero uses a blend of seven different oils to help you feel extra clean and smooth. Add in a dash of orange blossom neroli, and you’ve got yourself an ideal body wash.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Japanese Cherry Blossom Body Wash Bath & Body Works $14.95 See On Bath & Body Works Pisces, you’ve been using Bath & Body Works shower gel since middle school, and you don’t plan on stopping now. “Pisces is all about nostalgic body washes,” says Garbis. “They’d even get the candle to match.” As a water sign, you love it when a scent transports you back to a certain place or time, and Japanese Cherry Blossom does it for you. This wash also has gorgeous notes of Asian pear, mimosa petals, white jasmine, and sandalwood. The fact it’s extra bubbly is a bonus.

Stina Garbis, astrologer