Streaming
Here's Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In April
After a two-year wait, Season 2 of Russian Doll is finally here.
Netflix has a slew of fresh original content, and beloved movies and TV shows, arriving in April 2022. The streaming platform recently announced it’d be releasing a new movie every week through the end of the year, and following the buzzy Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel and sci-fi adventure The Adam Project, you’re probably curious about what’s to come. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up every single title coming to and leaving Netflix in April.
One of the most highly anticipated projects hitting Netflix in April is the long-awaited Russian Doll Season 2, which will update viewers on Nadia Vulvokov’s journey through a never-ending time loop in New York City. Another series returning to the platform is Ozark, a fan-favorite crime drama starring Jason Bateman that’ll wrap with its final seven episodes. Of course, new titles arriving on Netflix means others will exit the streamer this month. Get ready to say goodbye to beloved series including Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson’s Creek, as well as the Jessica Chastain-led political thriller film Miss Sloane.
Whether you’re logging into your own account or a close friend’s — though Netflix just revealed it’ll soon launch fees for additional account users — the streaming platform will offer more than enough new titles for you to watch in April 2022.
What We’re Excited For
The Bubble
If you’re somehow not sick of movies about the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic yet, check out Netflix’s forthcoming The Bubble. Directed by Judd Apatow (The 40-Year-Old Virgin), the meta comedy follows a group of actors attempting to shoot the sequel to an action film featuring flying dinosaurs. But there’s one complication: it’s the height of the pandemic, and they’re all trapped in a filming bubble at a hotel. Starring Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Maria Bakalova (Borat 2), Kate McKinnon (SNL), Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom), and Apatow’s wife, Leslie Mann (The Other Woman), you can watch The Bubble when it hits the platform on April 1.
Russian Doll Season 2
Viewers were first clued into New York City resident Nadia Vulvokov’s endless journey through a time loop that repeatedly sees her die and wake up at the same party when Russian Doll Season 1 premiered in early 2019. Created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler, the series was renewed for Season 2 in June 2019, but the pandemic caused production to be delayed until March 2021. With new episodes arriving April 20, you’ll finally find out what happened after Nadia and Alan (Charlie Bennett) seemingly prevented each other’s deaths.
Ozark Season 4 - Part 2
Bateman and Laura Linney star in this hugely popular crime drama as a married couple who moves to the Lake of the Ozarks for a career in money laundering. With three Emmy awards and 28 additional nominations to its merit, viewers have been eagerly awaiting the series’ official conclusion since Part 1 of Season 4 dropped in January 2022. Also featuring Inventing Anna actor Julia Garner, the final seven episodes of Ozark are coming to Netflix on April 29.
What’s Coming In April
April 1
- The Bubble
- Captain Nova
- Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain
- Forever Out of My League
- Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2
- The Last Bus
- Tomorrow
- Trivia Quest
- A Cinderella Story
- Abby Hatcher: Season 2
- Any Given Sunday
- Argo
- Blade
- Blade II
- Blade: Trinity
- The Blind Side
- Blow
- Bonnie and Clyde (1967)
- Catch and Release
- CoCoMelon: Season 5
- Delta Farce
- Eagle Eye
- Four Brothers
- Full Metal Jacket
- Grown Ups
- Heartland: Season 14
- Her
- How to Train Your Dragon
- Inception
- Love Actually
- Molly’s Game
- Monster-in-Law
- New York Minute
- The Nut Job
- Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun
- Puss in Boots
- The Rental
- The Ring
- Rumor Has It...
- Saving Private Ryan
- Sherlock Holmes
- Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows
- Shrek Forever After
- Something’s Gotta Give
- We The Animals
April 4
- Better Call Saul: Season 5
April 5
- Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy
April 6
- Furioza
- Green Mothers’ Club
- Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story
- Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
April 7
- Queen of the South: Season 5
- Return to Space
- Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star
April 8
- Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1
- Dancing on Glass
- Dirty Lines
- Elite: Season 5
- Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2
- Metal Lords
- Tiger & Bunny 2
- Yaksha: Ruthless Operations
April 9
- My Liberation Notes
- Our Blues
April 10
- The Call
- Nightcrawler
April 12
- Hard Cell
- The Creature Cases
April 13
- Almost Happy: Season 2
- Our Great National Parks
- Smother-in-Law
- Today We Fix the World
- The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On
April 14
- Ultraman: Season 2
April 15
- Anatomy of a Scandal
- Choose or Die
- Heirs to the Land
- Mai
- One Piece Film Z
- Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1
April 16
- LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4
- Man of God
- Ouija: Origins of Evil
- Van Helsing: Season 5
April 19
- Battle Kitty
- Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2
- White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch
April 20
- The Marked Heart
- Russian Doll: Season 2
- The Turning Point
- Yakamoz S-245
April 21
- All About Gila
- He’s Expecting
April 22
- Along for the Ride
- Heartstopper
- Selling Sunset: Season 5
- The Seven Lives of Lea
April 25
- Big Eyes
April 26
- David Spade: Nothing Personal
April 27
- Bullsh*t The Game Show
- The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes
- Silverton Siege
April 28
- Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles
- Bubble
April 29
- Grace and Frankie: Season 7 - The Final Episodes
- Honeymoon with My Mother
- Ozark: Season 4 Part 2
- Rumspringa
- Youth v Gov
What’s Leaving In April
April 1
- Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7
April 2
- Truth or Dare
April 4
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 5
- The Florida Project
April 8
- House of the Witch
April 15
- About Time
April 18
- Miss Sloane
April 24
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
April 25
- The Artist
April 26
- August: Osage County
April 29
- El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7
- Hostel
April 30
- Dawson’s Creek: Seasons 1-6
- Dear John
- First Knight
- Léon: The Professional
- Moneyball
- Snakes on a Plane
- Snatch
- Stripes
- Superman Returns
- The Shawshank Redemption
- The Town