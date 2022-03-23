Here's Everything Coming To & Leaving Netflix In April

Netflix has a slew of fresh original content, and beloved movies and TV shows, arriving in April 2022. The streaming platform recently announced it’d be releasing a new movie every week through the end of the year, and following the buzzy Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel and sci-fi adventure The Adam Project, you’re probably curious about what’s to come. Look no further, because we’ve rounded up every single title coming to and leaving Netflix in April.

One of the most highly anticipated projects hitting Netflix in April is the long-awaited Russian Doll Season 2, which will update viewers on Nadia Vulvokov’s journey through a never-ending time loop in New York City. Another series returning to the platform is Ozark, a fan-favorite crime drama starring Jason Bateman that’ll wrap with its final seven episodes. Of course, new titles arriving on Netflix means others will exit the streamer this month. Get ready to say goodbye to beloved series including Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dawson’s Creek, as well as the Jessica Chastain-led political thriller film Miss Sloane.

Whether you’re logging into your own account or a close friend’s — though Netflix just revealed it’ll soon launch fees for additional account users — the streaming platform will offer more than enough new titles for you to watch in April 2022.

What We’re Excited For

The Bubble

If you’re somehow not sick of movies about the still-ongoing COVID-19 pandemic yet, check out Netflix’s forthcoming The Bubble. Directed by Judd Apatow (The 40-Year-Old Virgin), the meta comedy follows a group of actors attempting to shoot the sequel to an action film featuring flying dinosaurs. But there’s one complication: it’s the height of the pandemic, and they’re all trapped in a filming bubble at a hotel. Starring Fred Armisen (Portlandia), Maria Bakalova (Borat 2), Kate McKinnon (SNL), Keegan-Michael Key (The Prom), and Apatow’s wife, Leslie Mann (The Other Woman), you can watch The Bubble when it hits the platform on April 1.

Russian Doll Season 2

Viewers were first clued into New York City resident Nadia Vulvokov’s endless journey through a time loop that repeatedly sees her die and wake up at the same party when Russian Doll Season 1 premiered in early 2019. Created by Natasha Lyonne, Leslye Headland, and Amy Poehler, the series was renewed for Season 2 in June 2019, but the pandemic caused production to be delayed until March 2021. With new episodes arriving April 20, you’ll finally find out what happened after Nadia and Alan (Charlie Bennett) seemingly prevented each other’s deaths.

Ozark Season 4 - Part 2

Bateman and Laura Linney star in this hugely popular crime drama as a married couple who moves to the Lake of the Ozarks for a career in money laundering. With three Emmy awards and 28 additional nominations to its merit, viewers have been eagerly awaiting the series’ official conclusion since Part 1 of Season 4 dropped in January 2022. Also featuring Inventing Anna actor Julia Garner, the final seven episodes of Ozark are coming to Netflix on April 29.

What’s Coming In April

April 1

The Bubble

Captain Nova

Celeb Five: Behind the Curtain

Forever Out of My League

Get Organized with The Home Edit: Season 2

The Last Bus

Tomorrow

Trivia Quest

A Cinderella Story

Abby Hatcher: Season 2

Any Given Sunday

Argo

Blade

Blade II

Blade: Trinity

The Blind Side

Blow

Bonnie and Clyde (1967)

Catch and Release

CoCoMelon: Season 5

Delta Farce

Eagle Eye

Four Brothers

Full Metal Jacket

Grown Ups

Heartland: Season 14

Her

How to Train Your Dragon

Inception

Love Actually

Molly’s Game

Monster-in-Law

New York Minute

The Nut Job

Polly Pocket: Season 4: Part 1: Summer of Fun

Puss in Boots

The Rental

The Ring

Rumor Has It...

Saving Private Ryan

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek Forever After

Something’s Gotta Give

We The Animals

April 4

Better Call Saul: Season 5

April 5

Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy

April 6

Furioza

Green Mothers’ Club

Jimmy Saville: A British Horror Story

Michela Giraud: the Truth, I Swear!

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

April 7

Queen of the South: Season 5

Return to Space

Senzo: Murder of a Soccer Star

April 8

Barbie It Takes Two: Season 1

Dancing on Glass

Dirty Lines

Elite: Season 5

Green Eggs and Ham: Season 2

Metal Lords

Tiger & Bunny 2

Yaksha: Ruthless Operations

April 9

My Liberation Notes

Our Blues

April 10

The Call

Nightcrawler

April 12

Hard Cell

The Creature Cases

April 13

Almost Happy: Season 2

Our Great National Parks

Smother-in-Law

Today We Fix the World

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On

April 14

Ultraman: Season 2

April 15

Anatomy of a Scandal

Choose or Die

Heirs to the Land

Mai

One Piece Film Z

Strawberry Shortcake Berry in the Big City: Season 1

April 16

LEGO Friends: Girls on a Mission: Seasons 1-4

Man of God

Ouija: Origins of Evil

Van Helsing: Season 5

April 19

Battle Kitty

Pacific Rim: The Black: Season 2

White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch

April 20

The Marked Heart

Russian Doll: Season 2

The Turning Point

Yakamoz S-245

April 21

All About Gila

He’s Expecting

April 22

Along for the Ride

Heartstopper

Selling Sunset: Season 5

The Seven Lives of Lea

April 25

Big Eyes

April 26

David Spade: Nothing Personal

April 27

Bullsh*t The Game Show

The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes

Silverton Siege

April 28

Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles

Bubble

April 29

Grace and Frankie: Season 7 - The Final Episodes

Honeymoon with My Mother

Ozark: Season 4 Part 2

Rumspringa

Youth v Gov

What’s Leaving In April

April 1

Star Trek: The Next Generation: Seasons 1-7

April 2

Truth or Dare

April 4

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 5

The Florida Project

April 8

House of the Witch

April 15

About Time

April 18

Miss Sloane

April 24

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

April 25

The Artist

April 26

August: Osage County

April 29

El señor de los Cielos: Seasons 1-7

Hostel

April 30