The Sex Position Each Zodiac Sign Should Try In March

March 2025 brings with it a sensual and creative Pisces season, then fiery Aries birthdays, and some of the most chaotic astrological energy seen in years. The month will usher in eclipse season with a lunar eclipse on March 14, followed by a Mercury retrograde sesh starting on the 15th, and then a solar eclipse in Aries on March 29. Phew.

If you’re wondering what your sex life will look like this month, it might be wise to lean into this energy by trying something new in bed. Some zodiac signs should embrace new sex positions that have them bending and folding like never before, while others will prefer to lie low and lean into tried-and-true moves that are a good fit for their personality.

According to Mak Jagger, an intuitive consultant and astrologer, it’s best to look at your Venus and Mars signs when it comes to your sex life, instead of just your sun sign. “Venus reveals our tastes and our pleasure center, and Mars represents our lusts and pursuits,” she tells Bustle. The movement of these planets through the sky may also play a role in how you feel, so pay attention to your steamy dreams and other fantasies. If you’re in the mood to experiment, why not go for it?

Keep scrolling for the best sex position to try in March 2025, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) The Wheelbarrow March is a big month for Aries as the sun enters your sign on the 20th. With birthday energy in the air, you’ll be in the mood for something a little more intense than usual, like the wheelbarrow pose, aka the perfect way to ring in a new age — and the new astrological year. This move involves your partner sitting in a chair while you straddle them with your hands on the floor — or vice versa. It’s tricky, but that’s exactly what you’ll like most about it as a fire sign ruled by competetive Mars. You’ll feel a glowing sense of accomplishment once you finally figure it out.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) Face-to-Face As a Venus-ruled earth sign, Taurus wants to feel the love during sex, says astrologer Tara Jade Nichols. It’s why you’ll enjoy the intimate side-lying face-to-face position where you can make eye contact, kiss, and cuddle — all without having to put in much effort. It’ll feel especially soothing while all the chaotic astrological energy swirls around you. To get into position, wrap your arms and legs around each other, and stay close. To really lean into your earth sign, light candles and make sure the bed has the silkiest sheets.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) 69 “Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, which will turn retrograde in March,” says Jagger. (March 15 to April 7, to be exact.) The always-sexy 69 might require you to talk with your partner as you get into position — something you’re great at as an air sign, BTW — but then it’ll quickly keep your mouth busy, giving you a nice break from your desire to fill the silence with chitchat. With your ruling planet retrograde, you’ll appreciate not having to talk.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Standing Shower Sex As a water sign, Cancer is always ready to get busy in the shower. It’s why Jagger recommends a standing missionary position that allows you to make eye contact while the steam billows up around you. This one’s good for a quickie on a Saturday morning, but it’s also one you can slow down and make extra sensual — something your caring, moon-ruled sign craves.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) The Spoon “Leo is getting a bit of a cosmic break, with no major activity impacting this part of the sky this March,” says Jagger. It’s a perfect opportunity to be lazy — a nice change of pace for your fiery side. To lean into this easy-going energy, try a spooning position where you shimmy up close to a partner while lying on your sides. Hint: It’s a great one for sleepy morning sex, especially after a late night.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) Doggy Style “Virgo is getting hit with a new moon solar eclipse on March 14, just before its ruling planet, communicative Mercury, stations retrograde the very next day,” says Jagger. It means you’ll have a lot on your mind, which is why you may to work out the tension with a slightly more intense position, like doggy style. “Don’t be afraid to get loud,” she says. “Your throat chakra will thank you!” You might even want to add a vibrator for extra oomph.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) The Plow Libra’s ruling planet Venus goes retrograde from March 1 to April 12, and according to Jagger it means you’ll want to reinvent your old favorites. Think back to the position you loved years ago — and then mix it up a bit this month. If you were a big fan of missionary, add a twist by lifting your legs up to the sky for a deeper, penetrating plow. “If you find yourself fantasizing on a memory from the past in the midst of the act, well, that can be your dirty little secret,” she says.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) Lotus “Scorpio is the most sensual of all signs,” says Jagger, and it’s all thanks to your Pluto-ruled, water signs ways. This combo means you should try a position that involves a lot of face-to-face action, like the lotus. To thoroughly wrap yourself around each other, sit face-to-face while one person is cross-legged and climbs on top and slowly lowers their hips down into position. From there, you can pull each other even closer with your arms. “Nobody likes to merge with another like a Scorpio,” she says, so it should feel just right.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Sideways Straddle Always the adventurous sign, Jupiter-ruled Sagittarians might want to mix things up this month, especially as Mercury’s movements inspire your creative side. It’s why the sideways straddle, where you face away and straddle your partner’s legs while they lie down, could be fun to experiment with. If you’re really feeling frisky, however, Jagger recommends inviting a fun-loving third over for a threesome.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) On Top “Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, a planet that likes control,” says Jagger, and since March 2025 promises to be one of the most unpredictable months of the year astrologically, you may want to pull a power play and take back control by being on top. Toss your partner back on the bed, climb on top with your hips straddling their hips, and then do your thing at your own pace. Jagger recommends getting out the handcuffs to embrace this powerful dynamic even more.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) Advanced Crab Walk “Aquarius is home to the radical planet Pluto for roughly the next two decades,” says Jagger. “It’s certain to shake things up, and you deserve to be a part of the action.” To embrace the revolutionary vibes in the air, you might want to attempt an unconventional position like the advanced crab walk. Both you and your partner will sit facing each other, and one of you will lift one leg at a time. Put your legs over their shoulders, if you can, or wrap your legs around each other for a little more comfort. It’s a unique position that’ll feel right for the times.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) Missionary Since March kicks off in Pisces season, it’s your time to be wined and dined by your partner. Let them do all the work as you lie back and enjoy some good, old-fashioned missionary. “A paperback romance novel classic for a reason, there is never a sweeter moment for classic missionary sex than when the sun is in Pisces,” says Jagger. Make it extra passionate with a kiss, some candles, and your favorite playlist.

Source:

Mak Jagger, intuitive consultant, astrologer

Tara Jade Nichols, evolutionary astrologer