The internet may be vast but it’s made up of a million and one niche corners, and each one has its unique appeal. There’s BookTok on TikTok, an ASMR community on YouTube, and lunchbox influencers on Instagram, just to name a few — and more seem to crop up every single day.

If you feel particularly drawn to a certain weird corner of the internet, your zodiac sign might be to blame. So many like-minded people flock to the comments sections to discuss super-specific hobbies, unique interests, and their love for things they didn’t realize anyone else appreciated like refrigerator restocks.

Once you find your find your happy place online, you can kick back, relax, and deep dive for hours. If you’re a fire sign, you’re likely drawn to all things chaotic and fast-paced, as that matches your energy. If you’re an air sign, it’s probably a corner of the internet that’s chatty or gossipy. Water signs, meanwhile, feel drawn to relationship-oriented sections of the web, while earth signs will watch a “cleanfluencer” any day of the week.

Keep reading below for your favorite weird corner of the internet, based on your zodiac sign.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Give Taurus a TJ Maxx shopping trip and subsequent haul, and they’ll be happy as a clam. This sign is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and luxury, so they feel right at home as they watch people shop for purses, outfits, and home decor. This earth sign could spend hours on the couch watching Target trips, too, especially if the creator goes all-out and throws whatever they want in the cart. Taurus loves to see what’s on the shelves, as they’re always looking for inspo for their next shopping trip.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gemini loves nothing more than a snark page, whether it’s on Reddit or a deeply hidden forum that only the most dedicated gossipers can find. As an air sign, Gemini lives for the tea. They love to look up their favorite (or least favorite) influencers and see what others are saying about their dating lives, income, OOTDs, etc. They also love to post rants and hilarious observations about the state of social media. It isn’t something they’ll admit to liking IRL, but that doesn’t stop them from visiting snark pages every single night.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a nurturing water sign, Cancer was immediately drawn to the lunchbox-packing trend on TikTok. They’re fully enamored with the idea of assembling an adorable snack, especially if it’s for a loved one. They also appreciate the skill that goes into creating the perfect Bento box. If the food includes smiley faces and cute characters, they’ll immediately like the video and save it.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Every time Leo picks up their phone, they always end up deep into the jewelry side of TikTok. This fire sign is ruled by the sun, which means they love all things shiny, golden, and eye-catching. A Leo could watch for hours as someone sifts through their collection of gems, necklaces, bracelets, and rings — and they dream of adding to their own collection, too. Leo also likes to hear the stories that are shared on JewelryTok. Creators often talk about heirloom pieces, necklaces they saved up for, and special rings they picked up while on vacation, and that’s right up Leo’s alley.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle No surprises here, but a Virgo is always going to drool over a refrigerator restock. As an earth sign with a deep, undying love for all things neat, they can’t get enough of people cleaning out their fridge, wiping down shelves, and replacing everything in the most organized way possible. (Bonus points if they do FIFO.) What really gets them, though, is when creators decant their groceries into aesthetically pleasing vessels. Nothing fills them with joy quite like a labeled milk container, egg holder, or mason jar.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle While most people think boyfriend ASMR is a tiny bit creepy, you’re likely to find a Libra curled up in bed fully living out their relationship fantasies as they listen to a random man whisper sweet nothings into their ear. A sign ruled by Venus, Libra is not above indulging in a fun boyfriend role-play. They have big imaginations, and they love love, so they aren’t ashamed to admit that they’re into it, either.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Scorpio’s favorite niche corner of the internet is Coach bag restoration TikTok. As a water sign, they have a soft spot for old and thrifted items, especially if they come with a story. They pine after beat-up Coach bags with pen marks, water stains, and ancient receipts buried in the pockets. Coach bag creators also do a lot of Lives, which is extra comforting for a Scorpio, who likes to spend time relaxing alone. They’ll keep them on in the background as they putter around their apartment, occasionally glancing over to learn a thing or two.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sagittarius is all about the chaos and fun of a mukbang. Whether someone is trying a new food, eating in their car, or inhaling a pile of desserts at record speed, they watch it all with abject fascination. What really gets them, though, is a challenge where a creator eats something spicy, like the viral chamoy pickle. As a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of exploration, Sagittarius is drawn to the wide array of foods that are shown in mukbangs, too. They like to see new things while living vicariously through the creators — until they can try each food first-hand.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle As a practical earth sign, Capricorn has been all over color analysis TikTok from the jump. As a sign that appreciates getting dressed up, they want to know their color season so they can curate a perfect wardrobe full of shirts, sweaters, and jewelry tones that best match their skin. Are they a cool summer? A true winter? Or a bonafide silver girlie? They’ll try every filter there is until they know for sure. Not only is it fun for them to learn something new, but it also answers long-standing questions — like why they never look good in blue.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Aquarius loves to deep dive into the weirdest corners of the internet, so they’ve seen practically everything there is to see. As a curious air sign, they enjoy falling down a rabbit hole in search of interesting facts and useless knowledge, as well as niche hobbies. Their latest obsession? Miniature TikTok. The moment they laid eyes on all the mini kitchens and teeny tiny bookshelves is the moment they knew they’d found their people.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle No one appreciates romance BookTok quite like Pisces. As a water sign, they love a love story, especially if it’s dreamy and completely over-the-top. A Pisces will scour BookTok for hours as their eyes slowly morph into giant heart emojis with every scroll. They’re in it for the plot, as well as all the book recommendations. They can barely keep up with their ever-growing TBR list, but they don’t even care.