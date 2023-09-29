Everyone knows fall is the season of pumpkin spice lattes, oversized sweaters, and Gilmore Girls marathons. And because the beloved series celebrates its 23rd anniversary on Oct. 5, there’s basically no excuse to not rewatch the comfort show for the 15th time with a cup of coffee and some Chinese food by your side.

Even if you know the show better than Luke knows Lorelai’s order, it’s totally possible you’ll catch something new with each viewing. Sure, you’ll probably find yourself disagreeing with every single one of Rory’s bad decisions (as usual), but don’t be surprised if you start relating to characters you never have before. That’s because every zodiac sign has a Gilmore Girls character that matches their energy, so if your most recent rewatch sheds a whole new perspective on the Dean versus Jess debate after all these years, this might be why.

Despite Gilmore Girls being the epitome of the Christian Girl Autumn aesthetic, it’s the relatable residents of Stars Hollow that have kept the show relevant for over two decades. Yes, they can be frustratingly divisive, but it’s these qualities that make the fictional characters feel like real people, flaws and all. So if your zodiac sign aligns with a character you love to hate, maybe if you give them another chance, you’ll see you’re not so different after all.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) The CW It’s no secret Richard Gilmore has made a lot of money for himself — a testament to his ambitious and hard-working personality. For this reason, the patriarch of the Gilmore family is an Aries. Sure, he may not be as free-spirited as his fellow Aries, but Richard is a ram through and through as he has the same leadership-driven mindset that makes the fire sign likely to achieve financial and material success.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) The CW The Taurus’ quest for luxury is never over, but if there’s one bull who’s got the lifestyle all figured out, it’s Emily Gilmore. Not to mention, the matriarch of the family has a steadfast stubbornness that only Taureans have, and her pragmatic expression of emotions is very bull-like, as well.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The CW Geminis tend to have a bad reputation for being two-faced and lacking consistency, and if there’s one Gilmore Girls character who is disliked by fans across the board, it’s Chris Hayden. The air sign doesn’t like to be tied down, and if Chris and Lorelai’s storied history isn’t proof of his serious commitment issues, IDK what is.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) The CW Dean Forester is a classic Cancer. He’s a hopeless romantic who loves love, which explains why he jumps into relationships so much. Cancers are also the nurturers of the zodiac, and the way he cares for his younger sister proves he’s got a tender, caring heart.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) The CW As natural entertainers, Leos love being the center of attention. It makes sense, then, that Miss Patty would be a Leo. As the town’s dance instructor, Miss Patty knows how to lean into the dramatics, and has an admirable amount of confidence, too.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) The CW No one gets caught up in the details quite like Rory Gilmore, and no one values perfectionism more than a Virgo. Her practical mind prevents her from thinking with her heart, and when it comes to relationships, Rory refuses to settle for less than she deserves (a very Virgo thing to do).

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) The CW All Lane Kim wants in life is balance, making her a certified Libra. Caught between her family’s strict religious upbringing and her desire to be a free-spirited teen, Lane often finds herself being pulled in two separate directions. In true Libra spirit, she’s careful not to upset anyone (particularly her parents), which gives her that people-pleasing quality most Libras tend to have.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) The CW Everything about Luke Danes screams “Scorpio,” from the way he keeps his private life private to his undying loyalty. He only opens up to people once there’s an established layer of trust between them, which can make him quite closed off emotionally. But once you’re in Luke’s inner circle, he’ll have your back no matter what.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) The CW With her energetic personality and shoot-for-the-stars mentality, Lorelai Gilmore is definitely a Sagittarius. Unfortunately, her love life is very Sag-like, too, as she has a hard time committing to her partners and often takes them on a roller coaster filled with high highs and low lows.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) The CW Paris Geller strives to achieve everything she sets her mind to, which has Capricorn written all over it. Driven by success, Capricorns are extremely hard-working, but they don’t really know when it’s time to play hard. She’s not intimidated by anyone — she’s the intimidating one — and will do whatever it takes to meet her goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) The CW As an air sign, Aquarians are free-spirited individuals who care greatly about the well-being of others. Sookie St. James is not only a loyal friend to Lorelai, but she also has a quirky side and doesn’t care what anyone thinks of her — the sign of a true Aqua.