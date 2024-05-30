Each Zodiac Sign Has A Dream Engagement Ring Style — Here’s Yours

When you picture your partner kneeling to propose, you might vividly see the ring in their hand. Is it a simple solitaire? An elegant emerald cut? Or a lab-grown diamond with Art Deco flair? If you aren’t too sure, let your zodiac sign be your guide.

As any fiancé will know, so many factors go into choosing the perfect engagement ring. Your budget might set the tone since these rings can be an investment, but you’ll also want to consider your lifestyle and aesthetic as this rock will be a daily accessory.

Each sign’s likes, dislikes, and personality traits are written in the stars, and it can definitely impact their go-to style. While some zodiac signs will flock to the fanciest rings on the market, others will be inspired by the engagement ring trends on social media.

It’s often the outgoing fire and on-trend air signs who go for viral cuts, shiny embellishments, and dramatic gemstones, which include the designs they see on their fave celebs, like Hailey Bieber. As for proposals, you can count on the water signs to make things emotional. They’ll be drawn to meaningful jewels like family heirlooms. Meanwhile, earth signs likely picked out their ideal diamond solitaire ten years ago, and are now waiting on their partner to make a move.

With that in mind, keep reading below for the perfect engagement ring for every zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Harlow Cigar Band Engagement Ring Marrow Fine $10,200 See on Marrow Fine As a bold fire sign, Aries wants — no, needs — a chunky, statement engagement ring. It’s why you’ve been eyeballing the wide cigar band trend since the look has just the right amount of heft. Thick rings have been spotted on celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and they also speak to the Y2K resurgence, especially if you go for a yellow gold. As the first sign of the astrological year, Aries loves to jump on the trend bandwagon — and you certainly don’t care if something might be “out of style” in a few years. This type of ring would make you happy right now, and that’s all that matters.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Jennie Kwon Lexie Emerald Ring Catbird $1,195 See on Catbird Venus-ruled Taurus appreciates luxury, love, and engagement rings that cost a small fortune. As someone who knows all about cut, color, clarity, and carats, you’ll appreciate a piece of jewelry that makes you look rich. If you’ve always had your heart set on a diamond, look at emerald cuts. This shape is undeniably stylish, but it also has a vintage flair that’ll make you feel like a princess. You could also go for an actual emerald since it’s the birthstone for your sign. Add in the fact quiet luxury queen Jackie Kennedy Onassis had emeralds in her ring, and you’ll be 100% sold.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Aquamarine & Pear Diamond Toi et Moi Ring Berlinger $5,640 See on Berlinger As the zodiac sign ruled by the twins, Geminis will feel drawn to the toi et moi engagement ring style, which means “you and me” in French. These sparklers feature two stones set side-by-side. It’s an on-trend look, which you always appreciate as an air sign. The two stones could represent you and your partner — or you and your other personality. To make the ring your own, go for a diamond and a pearl, Gemini’s birthstone, or a crystal in your favorite color.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Sway Cluster Diamond Ring Bario Neal $4,420 See on Bario Neal As one of the more emotional signs of the zodiac, Cancer is all about rings with a story. If your partner presents you with a ring that belonged to their grandma or one with a deep, personal meaning, you’ll have difficulty saying “no.” While other zodiac signs might focus on the size, style, or price of their ring, you’d be more than happy with a 100-year-old diamond that’s been reset or a vintage band that’s been resized just for you.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Signature 1ct Diamond & Blackened Gold East-West Button Back Ring Jessica McCormack $14,660 See on Jessica McCormack A typical diamond ring will have a pear, oval, or cushion cut stone, but following tradition is the last thing you want to do. As a proud sun sign, Leo lives for the attention a more unique engagement ring would grab, like the trending horizontal cut. All the savviest brides will be adding this style to their Pinterest boards in 2024. This setting allows you to flaunt a giant diamond, but it also looks one-of-a-kind.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Half Bezel Solitaire Engagement Ring With Elongated Cushion Cut Diamond Goodstone See on Goodstone As an ever-organized earth sign, you’ve likely had a specific engagement ring in mind since you met your partner. And even when you’re single, you’ve been known to shop around and see what’s out there. Though there are so many unique engagement ring options, chances are Virgos will always come back to sparkling solitaires. This timeless setting will go with your entire wardrobe and you’ll love that it’ll never go out of style. While other ring trends come and go, you’ll sleep soundly at night knowing you’ll never regret this stunner.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Diamond and Pearl Engagement Ring - Baguette Diamond Shell Ring Artmer $6,700 See on Artmer Ornate art deco engagement rings have always pulled at Libra’s heartstrings. As an air sign ruled by Venus, you recognize good style when you see it, and this one never misses. You’ll know your partner is in it for the long haul if they take you to a vintage jewelry store to help you pick out something shiny and unique from the 1920s, but you’ll be even more impressed if they choose the exact ring you want all on their own. That’ll prove they’ve been listening — and they’re in love.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Rebecca Salt & Pepper Diamond Ring Capucinne $3,300 See on Capucinne While some Scorpios might joke about wanting a spooky engagement ring — like one filled with a drop of their partner’s blood — this water sign is actually drawn to interesting gemstones, especially ones infused with meaning. You’ll appreciate all the interesting inclusions that come with a salt and pepper diamond, which is flecked with white, black, and gray. To you, it might represent the always-changing nature of your relationship and all the things that make you and your partner unique.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Amadeus Sophia Amethyst Gold Ring Wolf & Badger $264 See on Wolf & Badger Since freedom-loving Sagittarius isn’t likely to follow tradition, you’d be more than happy to receive an engagement ring from a witchy crystal shop. Imagine perusing the moonstones, agates, and amethysts with your partner in search of a stone that speaks to you. This experience would be more meaningful than selecting a generic ring from the corner jewelry store, and you’d also appreciate that it would be more budget-friendly.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Snowdrift Ring, Pear Cut Melanie Casey $3,750 See on Melanie Casey Give it enough time and any trend will eventually come back around. Case in point? Carrie Bradshaw’s “ugly” engagement ring from Sex and the City. While the character hated her pear-shaped diamond ring on the show, this exact style is actually having a moment again — and Capricorn is all about it. As an earth sign ruled by tradition-loving Saturn, you’ve always been into the classic, old-school look of this ‘90s-style ring. When you picture your ideal proposal, this is what you hope to see glistening in a box.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Olivia Accented Engagement Ring MiaDonna $998 See on MiaDonna If anyone has their finger on the pulse of ethics and sustainability, it’s Uranus-ruled Aquarius. As a visionary air sign, you’d go right to the most environmentally friendly, lab-grown options at your jeweler. Manmade diamonds are better for the planet, they look like the real deal, and they’re often half the price. As for style, you’re all about sparkle. The more gems you can stick on one band, the better.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Morganite Arden Diamond Ring With Lab Emerald Accents Brilliant Earth $1,840 See on Brilliant Earth Nothing would sweep a Pisces off their feet quite like a handmade engagement ring. If your partner goes to a metal worker and forges a ring just for you, that’s when you’ll know it’s true love. That said, you’d also appreciate something that looks old and ornate. As a romantic water sign, you’d be so happy with a floral-inspired engagement ring, especially if it includes dainty details and cute colors to match your coquette aesthetic.