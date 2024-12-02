All eyes are often on a celebrity’s glamorous makeup look, revealing outfit, or even their dramatic hair change (hello, the year of A-list bob cuts).

Especially in 2024, however, nail art has solidified its status as one of the chicest ways to elevate someone’s vibe, whether it’s a subtle slay or an avant-garde work of art on one’s fingertips. And when looking back at the manicures of mani-loving stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Cynthia Erivo, it’s safe to say the most memorable tips tend to fall in the latter category.

In 2024, the biggest manicure trends included 3D textures and oversized nail adornments like glitzy rhinestones and silver crosses. Erivo, Megan Fox, and Cardi B have all been major lovers of this “more is more” nail aesthetic, each going for loudly dimensional tips on more than one occasion.

Yet another unexpected trend has been an adoration for animal-inspired details, like crocodile, cow, tiger, or leopard print. A few names who have been spotted with the cool girl motif include Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Tyla.

Here, look back on the 10 most unforgettable celebrity nail designs from 2024.

1 Chappell Roan’s XXL Sword Tips @byjuanalvear Chappell Roan arrived on the ’24 VMAs red carpet looking like a warrior princess right off the set of Game of Thrones — and her extra-long nails matched the cinematic aesthetic. Juan Alvear, the nail technician behind her sword-inspired manicure, created lengthy daggers on each nail, finishing off the look with oversized pearls. Saying this mani was memorable would be a severe understatement.

2 Megan Thee Stallion’s Cow Print @theestallion Megan Thee Stallion has consistently rocked out-there nail art throughout 2024, with her Japan-bound cow print tips being one of her coolest mani moments to date. To make it even cooler, the “Mamushi” singer rocked the look with matching accessories.

3 Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked-Esque Details @clawzbydior_ Cynthia Erivo has become known for her artful nails, and her Wicked-inspired set at the film’s New York City premiere is an example of just that. Her manicurist, Mycah Dior, is to thank for this intricate design that’s brimming with symbolism from the movie.

4 Sabrina Carpenter’s Glazed Kiss Mark @nailsbyzola Red kiss marks can be spotted all over Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album, Short n’ Sweet. While touring, the “Please Please Please” singer has been rocking a neutral glazed mani topped with red smooches on her ring finger, courtesy of her pro manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.

5 Cardi B’s 3D Emerald French Tips @cocamichelle The Met Gala is an evening of high fashion and extravagance, and Cardi B’s mani at this year’s event certainly fit the bill. Coca Michelle created sculptural 3D emerald French tips, making her nails pop against her equally dramatic black gown.

7 Tyla’s Crystal Water Droplets @cocamichelle Tyla made her Met Gala debut on the first Monday of May 2024. The “Water” singer looked nothing short of jaw-dropping in a “sands of time”-inspired gown, and her nails with dangling crystals were the icing on the cake. Celebrity manicurist, Coca Michelle, dreamed up the chic addition to her unforgettable ensemble.

8 Megan Fox’s Gothic Adornments @nails_of_la Not only did Megan Fox get a few dainty tattoos on her fingers in 2024, but she went for increasingly unique manicures as the months passed. During the fall season, her nail tech, Brittney Boyce, painted a gothic set with red and black aura art, silver chrome finishes, and cross adornments.