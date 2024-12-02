Nails
The 10 Most Memorable Celebrity Manicures Of 2024
Here’s to another year of nail art serves.
All eyes are often on a celebrity’s glamorous makeup look, revealing outfit, or even their dramatic hair change (hello, the year of A-list bob cuts).
Especially in 2024, however, nail art has solidified its status as one of the chicest ways to elevate someone’s vibe, whether it’s a subtle slay or an avant-garde work of art on one’s fingertips. And when looking back at the manicures of mani-loving stars like Megan Thee Stallion and Cynthia Erivo, it’s safe to say the most memorable tips tend to fall in the latter category.
In 2024, the biggest manicure trends included 3D textures and oversized nail adornments like glitzy rhinestones and silver crosses. Erivo, Megan Fox, and Cardi B have all been major lovers of this “more is more” nail aesthetic, each going for loudly dimensional tips on more than one occasion.
Yet another unexpected trend has been an adoration for animal-inspired details, like crocodile, cow, tiger, or leopard print. A few names who have been spotted with the cool girl motif include Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Tyla.
Here, look back on the 10 most unforgettable celebrity nail designs from 2024.
1Chappell Roan’s XXL Sword Tips
Chappell Roan arrived on the ’24 VMAs red carpet looking like a warrior princess right off the set of Game of Thrones — and her extra-long nails matched the cinematic aesthetic. Juan Alvear, the nail technician behind her sword-inspired manicure, created lengthy daggers on each nail, finishing off the look with oversized pearls. Saying this mani was memorable would be a severe understatement.
2Megan Thee Stallion’s Cow Print
Megan Thee Stallion has consistently rocked out-there nail art throughout 2024, with her Japan-bound cow print tips being one of her coolest mani moments to date. To make it even cooler, the “Mamushi” singer rocked the look with matching accessories.
3Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked-Esque Details
Cynthia Erivo has become known for her artful nails, and her Wicked-inspired set at the film’s New York City premiere is an example of just that. Her manicurist, Mycah Dior, is to thank for this intricate design that’s brimming with symbolism from the movie.
4Sabrina Carpenter’s Glazed Kiss Mark
Red kiss marks can be spotted all over Sabrina Carpenter’s latest album, Short n’ Sweet. While touring, the “Please Please Please” singer has been rocking a neutral glazed mani topped with red smooches on her ring finger, courtesy of her pro manicurist Zola Ganzorigt.
5Cardi B’s 3D Emerald French Tips
The Met Gala is an evening of high fashion and extravagance, and Cardi B’s mani at this year’s event certainly fit the bill. Coca Michelle created sculptural 3D emerald French tips, making her nails pop against her equally dramatic black gown.
6Hailey Bieber’s Dirty Martini Details
Hailey Bieber has become every it girl’s nailfluencer, starting countless mani trends alongside her manicurist, Zola Ganzorigt. Recently, the Rhode founder celebrated her birthday (and the start of Sagittarius season) with wintery baby blue nails stamped with tiny green olives for her dirty martini-themed party.
7Tyla’s Crystal Water Droplets
Tyla made her Met Gala debut on the first Monday of May 2024. The “Water” singer looked nothing short of jaw-dropping in a “sands of time”-inspired gown, and her nails with dangling crystals were the icing on the cake. Celebrity manicurist, Coca Michelle, dreamed up the chic addition to her unforgettable ensemble.
8Megan Fox’s Gothic Adornments
Not only did Megan Fox get a few dainty tattoos on her fingers in 2024, but she went for increasingly unique manicures as the months passed. During the fall season, her nail tech, Brittney Boyce, painted a gothic set with red and black aura art, silver chrome finishes, and cross adornments.
9Dua Lipa’s Cherry Mocha Tie-Dye Print
Dua Lipa proved she was the ultimate “cherry mocha girl” with a tie-dye manicure in the trending burgundy shade. The unique effect was likely created using a “blooming gel” polish, though her manicurist, Michelle Humphrey, has yet to confirm exactly how she created the show-stopping set.
10Jennifer Lopez’s Bejeweled Set
Jennifer Lopez’s manicures always give a heavy dose of glamour — and her latest silver-toned set was encrusted with sparkling jewels that rivaled her diamond jewelry. It’s safe to say the “If You Had My Love” singer and her manicurist, Tom Bachik, know exactly how to close out 2024 with a bang.