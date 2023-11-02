This Is Your Sign’s Ideal Lip Balm, According To An Astrologer

As we speak, you probably have two lip balms on your bedside table, three in your bag, a few rattling around in your car’s cup holder, and countless more lost to the vastness of your bathroom cabinet.

That doesn’t mean you couldn’t use a few more.

Every now and then, you’ll come across a lip balm that needs to take its rightful place as part of your collection, especially if that balm is perfect for your zodiac sign.

Everyone has a different lip balm quality they lust after, whether it’s the perfect scent, the ideal consistency, its active ingredients — or all of the above.

According to Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion, these categories either matter a little, or a whole lot, based on the personality traits associated with your sun or rising signs, as well as your sign’s element and ruling planet.

Some lip balms have a natural, homemade quality. Others are hyped up on social media or beloved by celebrities. And you can’t forget the lippies that are lust-worthy simply based on smell alone. (If you’re a coconut girly, all it takes is one whiff to know a balm was meant for you.)

Keep reading below for your ideal lip balm, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fiery Aries, you feel happiest when your lip balm has a little kick to it, Bell says, so go for one with a zesty, citrusy flavor, like this classic from Burt’s Bees.

The brand’s Flavor Crystal balms are made with actual crystalized fruit juice, so they legitimately taste good. As a sign ruled by Mars, the planet of action, you aren’t lacking in the energy department, but you’ll still enjoy the pick-me-up.

Burt’s Bees contains beeswax, vitamin E, coconut and sunflower oils, and sweet orange extract, so your lips will stay refreshed and renewed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign ruled by Venus, Taureans enjoy indulging in the finer things in life, which is why Bell says you’ll be drawn to luxuriously rich lip balms with delicious flavors. Think honey, caramel, and warm sugar.

To treat yourself, try Summer Friday’s lip butter — a silky balm that soothes and hydrates dry lips thanks to shea butter, vegan wax, and muramura seed. You’ll also love that it’s a favorite of quiet luxury queen Sofia Richie Grange, who has said she’s “clinically obsessed” with it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini's curiosity calls for a lip balm that’s already gone viral, Bell says. As an air sign, you need to keep up with what people are raving about, and celeb-loved Tower 28 definitely makes the list.

Khloé Kardashian, Quinta Brunson, and Hailey Bieber have all talked about the brand, so you know it has to be good.

Their JuiceBalm goes on smooth and leaves behind a light wash of color. It also has beneficial ingredients, like shea butter and marula oil, so your lips will stay moisturized as you whirl through your day.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a water sign with lots of nurturing moon energy, you crave products that help turn even the simplest self-care moments — like swiping on some balm — into a cozy, spa-like experience, Bell says.

It’s why you need to add the eos chamomile lip balm into your collection. It tastes like a soothing cup of tea with a hint of lemon, and nothing could be more Cancer than that.

You’ll also appreciate that this balm is au naturale with organic ingredients that leave behind a subtle sheen thanks to a soothing blend of antioxidants.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

“Leos love to shine, so a lip balm with a hint of gold or shimmer would suit their glamorous style and give them a touch of radiance,” Bell says.

To feel like you’re in the spotlight every day, go for the Glossier Balm Dot Calm in the flavor birthday cake. It smells like vanilla and it has a hint of glitter, but it also helps moisturize dry, chapped lips.

Even better? The sparkly packaging is bound to strike up a conversation on the subway — and as a fire sign, nothing could make you happier than that.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

“Practical Virgo prefers a natural and organic lip balm, like something soft, buttery, and homemade that’s free of harsh chemicals,” Bell says. Hurraw! definitely fits the bill.

As an earth sign who’s picky about what you put on your body, you’ll love that this natural balm is made with certified organic, vegan, and raw ingredients.

It isn’t too glossy or overly scented, though it does have a nice whiff of coconut. The formula goes on smooth and it won’t melt in your bag, so you can confidently take it with you wherever you go.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

“Libras’ love for aesthetics calls for an elegant and stylish lip balm,” Bell says. Consider a classic like Smith’s Rosebud salve.

As an air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love and looks, you’ll appreciate all aspects of Smith’s, from the floral scent, to the soothing balm, to the little romantic tin it comes in.

Rosebud salve is a favorite among makeup artists and models thanks to the way it smooths the skin. In a pinch, it can also be used on dry elbows and knees.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22)

“Intense Scorpio would appreciate a bold and dark lip balm, maybe with a hint of blackberry or dark chocolate, to match their deep and mysterious side,” Bell says. That definitely describes the cult favorite Clinique Black Honey.

While it looks like a lipstick in the tube, the texture of Black Honey is more like a balm. Layer a little for a vague wash of color, or pile on more to match your ever-changing water sign ways.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

As an adventurous fire sign, Sagittarius, Bell says you’ll be all about fun, fruity scents that remind you of your travels. You love an eye-catching color, too, like the berry stain that the Cay Skin balm leaves behind.

Not only is it shiny and moisturizing — in a totally non-sticky way — it’s also designed to protect your lips from the sun thanks to a dose of SPF.

Throw one in your bag, keep one in your car, and toss another in your bathroom so you’ll have it on hand no matter what.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

“Capricorn values quality and luxury,” Bell says, so go for a sophisticated, rose-scented balm like this one from Mario Badescu.

It’s made with dense butters and oils that coat your lips in a thick, moisturizing glaze that’ll take you through your commute, the busy work day, and beyond.

As an earth sign who loves all thing practical, you’ll appreciate the staying-power, the light floral scent, and the natural ingredients such as cocoa butter, coconut oil, sweet almond oil, and vitamin E.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius, you don’t want just any lip balm — you want a whole treatment that makes you feel (and look) like you just got back from the esthetician.

As an innovative air sign, you couldn’t care less about basic balms. Instead, you want clinically-proven, skin-supporting peptides that deliver results.

Try this advanced treatment from OleHenriksen, which will visibly plump your lips so they feel hydrated, while peptides work to smooth out fine lines and improve loss of firmness and elasticity.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you already have 800 lip balms rolling around your life, but why not add a few more?

As a nostalgia-loving water sign, Bell says you’ll fall head over heals for old school Lip Smackers, just like the kind you used to love in middle school.

Not only are they hydrating and soothing, these classics also taste exactly like the flavor on the tube, whether it’s Cotton Candy or Watermelon. Pop one open, smooth it on, and take a walk down memory lane.

Source:

Michelle Bell, founder of the astrology app Cosmic Fusion