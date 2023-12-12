The weeks leading up to Christmas always feel like a swirling snow globe of planning and expectations. Not only do you have to create travel itineraries or get ready for guests, but you also have to wonder how your holiday will pan out. Will it be fun? A total mess? Or somewhere in between?

That’s where horoscopes come in handy. Since Christmas falls on a Monday this year, you’ll want to consider the entire weekend leading up to it, including what travel will be like, whether your plans will go smoothly, and the way you’ll interact with your friends, family, or partner.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, a lot is going on in the sky on Dec. 23, 24, and 25 — and thankfully, most of it is good. “I’m liking all the aspects that are happening at Christmas this year,” she tells Bustle. “They show a particular dynamic where tension builds up leading to the holiday — and then there’s a big release.”

What’s Happening In The Sky?

franckreporter/E+/Getty Images

On Dec. 23, Mercury will move into the sign of Sagittarius where it will go retrograde and give off a touch of frenetic energy. “Still, it’ll be very joyful, as Mercury wants to get out of stodgy Capricorn for a little while so that we can enjoy the Christmas cheer,” says Garbis.

Since Sagittarius is also the sign of travel, there could be a few delays. “To add to this hyped-up energy, the moon will move into the sign of Gemini on Christmas Eve,” she says. “So there will be lots of communication, phone calls, and texts from people wishing you well.”

Then, on Christmas day, Venus in Scorpio will align favorably with Neptune in Pisces. Perhaps you’ll feel more comfortable than ever as you talk with your fam, catch up with friends, and open gifts on Christmas morning. Scroll ahead for what’s in store for your zodiac sign over the holiday weekend.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Aries, get ready to struggle a bit as you travel on Christmas weekend. According to Garbis, you may have trouble getting where you need to be, so allow plenty of time for delays and annoying hiccups.

Once you get to your destination, that’s when you’ll breathe a sigh of relief and let loose. “Aries will take center stage at Christmas gatherings, and may even have to apologize for being too boisterous,” says Garbis. To keep things even-keeled, make sure you don’t have too many spiked egg nogs.

As a bonus, “Aries might get a special gift on Christmas Day from someone they have fantastic chemistry with,” she says. It could be the perfect present from a partner, the cutest gift from your BFF, or the text you’ve been waiting for from a situationship.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

“Taurus has all the good vibes leading into the weekend, as the moon starts in Taurus,” says Garbis. “They should expect excellent communication with the people who love them.” Get ready for nice chats over dinner instead of the stressful holiday arguments you’ve gotten used to. You might even spill a secret or two — and then feel a huge sense of relief.

That said, there might be a hint of tension with certain friends, and you may even receive a questionable gift, like maybe something that was meant to be funny but you take it the wrong way. On the flip side, a friend who hasn’t felt as close to you lately could surprise you by being extra sweet.

This also goes both ways. “It’ll be all about friendship this season with Taurus, so if there is somebody you’re thinking about, send them a text to tell them you care,” says Garbis. “They’ll be so happy to hear from you.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Gemini, you’ll be in full-on host mode this weekend — and you’ll love every minute of it. “They will keep the conversations going and the events rolling,” says Garbis. “Think of them as the cruise director for this holiday.”

It’ll feel so natural to serve up snacks and welcome people into your home, especially if you’re playing host for the first time. Just make sure you remember to slow down, savor the moment, and appreciate what you’ve created.

“Gemini will be happy on Christmas day when they can finally take their shoes off and relax with time to themself,” says Garbis. Take this time to watch your favorite Christmas movie, eat a tin of cookies, and bask in the glow of all your hard work.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This Christmas weekend could feel a little challenging, Cancer. According to Garbis, you might feel a bit overwhelmed as you prepare for all the holiday parties you have to attend, like the potluck at your friend’s apartment or that potentially awkward office party.

There’s also the matter of figuring out where you’d like to celebrate on Christmas day. “This year may not necessarily be a Christmas at home,” says Garbis, so embrace the idea of spending it at a friend or partner’s place.

“There is a lot of 11th-house friendship energy when the moon is in Taurus on the 23rd, so Cancer might even be helping another friend prepare their big Christmas,” she adds. It’ll be an adjustment as you move around and figure out where you need to be, but you’ll still have a good time.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Leo, there could be a few bristly moments with your friends and family on Christmas weekend, especially if you get carried away with the party aspect of things and forget to help out.

To be a good sport, take a moment to slow down and ask what needs to be done. Could you wash some dishes? Put leftovers in the fridge? Or take the dogs for a walk to get them out of the way?

It’ll also help to plan ahead — starting today. Instead of frantically baking cookies or wrapping gifts until 4 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Garbis suggests taking a minute now to get things done. That way you’ll be able to feel truly present and enjoy your holiday.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This Christmas, Virgo, you can expect to run into people you haven’t seen in a while. It may happen at the store or in your hometown coffee shop, and you might even see a few long-lost relatives.

While it’s a lot to handle, you will take it all in stride. “Virgo doesn’t worry or fret, and they’re very relaxed and calm when gathering everything together,” says Garbis. “On Christmas Eve, they’ll have such a lovely time. They’ll feel easy-going, stress-free, and their energy will be fun.”

Since you’re good under pressure, it won’t matter what this holiday throws your way. “Even if they have 10 people coming to stay at their house, they’ll handle everything with style and grace,” she says. “Now is an excellent time for personal relationships for Virgo, so they may feel an extraordinary connection with their beloved.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

“On Dec. 23, Libra will be shining and bright and magnetic,” says Garbis. “If they have a Saturday night Christmas party, they will be the belle of the ball.” So put on all the sparkly makeup in your collection and go live it up.

Come Sunday, brace yourself for a few speed bumps. “They may feel the flurry and bustle of the season and find themselves caught up in a whirlwind of to-do tasks at home at the last minute,” she says. To stay centered, take little breaks.

By Christmas day, everything will work itself out. “Libra could get some lovely gifts and, of course, they’ll accept them graciously,” says Garbis. “Someone may end up splurging and getting them something extravagant.”

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

“This holiday season, Scorpio shines by giving good gifts and receiving just as much love in return,” says Garbis. You’ll have a blast planning experiences and picking out the perfect presents for your loved ones — and you might even get a few surprises yourself.

“This water sign should be proud of their gift-giving ability, as everyone will love what they choose,” says Garbis. You’ll also find yourself having deep chats around the dinner table or while on a walk, whether you’re with friends, family, a partner, or all of the above.

“Conversations about how they see the future with the people they love could warm them,” says Garbis. “On Christmas, they will have such a good time. They’ll find themselves in a great mood, and their glowing energy might even attract special someone.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Sagittarius, as a fire sign, you love to be the life of the party, but throughout Christmas weekend you may find yourself bogged down with mindless tasks and cleaning that ends up sucking the joy out of you.

“It’ll be something like a last-minute clean where they’re throwing everything in the closets and stuffing things underneath the bed and into drawers,” says Garbis. “Sagittarius will have some issues with preparing, too, and it might overwhelm them. But they can blame it on the retrograde in their sign.”

Once you get over this chaotic hump, you’ll have yourself a fabulous time. “As the flurry of pre-Christmas planning calms down, they can expect to feel at home and happy in their skin, Sagittarius style,” she adds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Capricorn, get ready to have an actual blast on Christmas weekend. “It will feel like everything is being done for them, and they won’t have to worry about a thing,” says Garbis. As a serious earth sign who is usually the one in control, this will feel like a breath of fresh air.

Instead of running the show, you’ll have time to take a nap on the couch, and everyone will dote on you. “It’s almost like Mercury retrograde gets out of their sign, and they get to relax and have fun,” says Garbis.

Whether you’re visiting home or staying in, lean into this chill feeling and enjoy your time off. Watch a movie, eat good food, and have yourself a few meaningful convos. As Garbis says, “They may illuminate everyone around them with wit, charm, and stories.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

“Aquarius may want to stay home this season, so they’ll drag their feet a little bit when it comes to leaving the house,” says Garbis. “But they will be glad once they’re around people who care about them.”

While you’ve been kind of stagnant lately, you’ll feed off the festive energy and eventually feel revived. “It’ll be good to get out and spend time with family and friends, and it’s always nice to remember that people care about you,” she says.

To keep your mood up, don’t focus too much on the gifts this year, says Garbis. You might also forget to buy a gift or two, but try not to worry about it. Just pick up a gift card and go to the party anyway. “Aquarius should know that even showing up and being themselves is the best present they can share with their friends,” she adds. “They keep the party going, and their energy always makes for exciting times.”

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Pisces, you’ll be full of big ideas on Christmas weekend. Instead of sticking with tradition, you’ll suggest that your family or friends do something new, like ice skating or renting a cabin in the woods.

You’ll also be on your A-game when it comes to being a guest at parties. “Pisces will bring good gifts, choose fun topics of conversation, converse well, and even help clean up before they leave,” says Garbis. “They’ll be the great and helpful friend that everyone wants to have around on Christmas.”

As you’re wining and dining, you should also expect to hear from everyone you know, whether it’s a relative, a long-lost friend — or maybe even an ex. Take it all in stride and remember to have a good time.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer