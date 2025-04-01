The Intention Every Zodiac Sign Should Set For April

After several false starts this spring — the kind that catch you outside without a jacket — it seems like warmer weather is finally here to stay. The flowers are blooming, the sun is shining, and it’s serving up a brand new lease on life.

The exciting “I can do anything” feeling is what spring is all about. To make the most of it this April, each zodiac sign can set an intention for the month that’ll inspire them to get out there and live. For some, it’ll be about focusing on goals. For others, it’ll be a reminder to feel grateful or grounded.

April 2025 has quite a few planetary events that can help guide your intentions, too, like the pink full moon on April 12 hanging out in the sign of Libra. Since it’s happening during spicy Aries season, this moon will provide an interesting juxtaposition between the assertive fire sign and the balance-loving air sign.

On April 27, there will be a new moon in the sign of Taurus to round out the month, and this one is practically begging for you to sit down and set intentions like a true, organized earth sign.

According to psychological astrologer Carmen Turner-Schott, MSW, LCSW, the new moon is the best time to set intentions, but you can manifest anytime you want during the month, including April 1. Here are the best mantras for each zodiac sign in the weeks ahead.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) “My passion is what makes me stand out.” Happy birthday, Aries! This month is all about you, which is why you should lean into everything your fire sign represents. While you often get a bad rap for being impulsive or unable to sit still, don’t let anyone dim your shine. In the weeks ahead, Turner-Schott recommends reminding yourself that your passion and drive are your greatest assets. It’s why you’re so good at getting plans out of the group chat, as well as collecting new interests and hobbies. To really lean into your Aries energy this April, make sure you plan a banger of a birthday party that shows what you’re all about. Skip the low-key dinner and have fun in a way that feels most genuine to you.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) “I’m going to go outside every chance I get.” According to Turner-Schott, earthy Tauruses thrive when they get back in touch with nature — and that’s perfect advice for spring. If it’s been a minute since you sat in a park, went on a walk, or hugged a tree. This is your reminder to get out there and take a deep breath of fresh air. Instead of staying home — such a Taurus thing to do, BTW — go out as much as you can this April. It should help you get back in touch with yourself, your interests, and your friends, and it might even help shake off the dust of winter that has you feeling “blah.” When the Taurus new moon arrives on April 27, take the evening to check in with yourself. Notice anything different? Chances are you’ll be feeling brand new.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) “I’m in love with me.” If you had a few ups and downs in your love life in March, you’ll want to spend April falling back in love with yourself. Make time when you focus on you — and yes, that might even mean deleting your dating apps. Instead of sitting around waiting for texts that may or may not roll in, take yourself on a date. Get dressed up to go to the coffee shop then sit and luxuriate with a book or a journal. It’ll feel good to get out and focus on no one but yourself, especially when your ruling planet, Mercury, moves into fearless Aries on April 16. Self-love is the theme of the month, Gemini. If you need to cancel plans or bounce out of a toxic group chat, so be it. As a social air sign, it might not be easy to put yourself first, but you’ll see the benefits right away.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) “Everything happens at the right time.” According to Turner-Schott, Cancers should remind themselves that everything happens right when it needs to. This is an excellent mantra to keep in mind if you feel like you’re behind in relationships, your career — or life in general. As an emotional water sign, tap into your empathy and be patient with yourself. It’s OK if your trajectory doesn’t look like everyone else’s. Focus on you, trust that the universe has your back, and know it’ll all unfold when it needs to. Around the middle of the month, you may start to get some much-needed recognition, and by then, you’ll be fully ready for it. Thanks to your strong intuition, you’ll know when it’s your time to make moves.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) “I’m the healer of my friend group.” It can be draining when everyone in your life turns to you for help and advice, but just for this month, try to embrace it. Since the air is full of Aries energy — aka, your fellow fire sign — you should think about all the personality traits that make you, you. Leos, ruled by the sun, are known for being bright lights in everyone’s lives. You also have a confident, magnetic aura and it’s why everyone looks to you to lead. As you head into spring, wear that crown with pride. It might mean being the one to gather friends for a couple of dinner dates this month or spending a little extra time listening to a bestie who is going through a breakup. The benefit is that, in return, you’ll feel closer to your BFFs than ever.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) “It’s all in my head.” This is the perfect mantra for Virgos this month, especially as your communication-oriented ruling planet, Mercury, is still retrograde until April 7. If it feels like the world is out to get you, repeat to yourself, “it’s all in my head.” This mantra will keep you calm, cool, and collected as you go about the next few days. If you assume you’re getting ghosted, tell yourself, “it’s all in my head.” If everyone seems on edge at work and you’re wondering if you’re to blame, say, “it’s all in my head.” As an analytical earth sign, it’s easy for you to take the blame or assume the worst. You also have the desire to fix things the moment they go awry. Just for April, see how it feels to ~let it all go~.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) “I’m going to prioritize my own needs.” As a Libra who would bend over backward to help a friend, this should be the month you finally put yourself first. The full moon in your sign on April 12 could stir up some bad memories of past friendships or relationships gone awry. If so, it’ll feel even more relevant to take some time to heal. Instead of saying yes to every invite in the weeks ahead, tell yourself right now that you’ll do what’s best for you. If that means staying in on a Friday, even though it seems boring, allow yourself to luxuriate on the couch. Sure, your social media may take a hit, but the positives associated with this mantra far outweigh the negatives. As a Venus-ruled air sign, show yourself a little of the love you usually show others. It should be quite refreshing.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) “Everyone in my life wants the best for me.” According to Turner-Schott, this is the ideal intention for Scorpios to set this month, especially since you’re a sign that reads into everything. If you’ve been feeling left out of group chats or not as special as usual, look yourself in the mirror every day and say, “Everyone in my life wants the best for me.” It’ll help snap you out of the funk that’s got you feeling down. It’ll also interrupt the mental rut you’ve gotten yourself into where you feel like the world is out to get you. Even if your strong intuitive powers are picking up on something sneaky, it’s in your best interest to think positive. Once sweet and loving Taurus season rolls around on April 19, you should be in a much better headspace.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) “It’s OK to slow down.” Nothing sets a Sagittarius off quite like the sunny start of spring. As a fire sign ruled by adventurous Jupiter, you’ve been running a mile a minute from one plan to the next, and you already have a full lineup of events in mind for April. While it’s great to embrace the season and have fun, remind yourself that it’s also OK to take days off as needed. This is when you’ll sleep in, bed rot, and attend to your errands, however boring they may be. By taking a day off here and there, you won’t run out of steam by May. To be able to enjoy the rest of spring and the eventual start to summer, you’ll need to pace yourself.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) “I’m making time for my hobbies.” April kicks up with a lot of focus on your career and reputation. Think about projects at work, important meetings, and maybe even a promotion. As a determined Capricorn, you’ll immediately start to look towards your next project, barely pausing long enough to appreciate what you’ve accomplished. To teach yourself how to slow down and marinate in the moment, consider picking up a hobby or two. While it sounds like a waste of time, especially to such a hardworking sign, this month should be a practice in learning how to do something just for fun. The more frivolous and carefree the hobby, the better. Think doodling, dilly-dallying, or dancing in the club. If you feel the urge to do something productive instead, remind yourself of your mantra.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) “I’m fun, flirty, and thriving.” April is quite a flirty month for you, thanks to passionate Mars moving into your relationship sector. If you’ve recently taken a break from dating, this could be your cue to get back out there. Even if you aren’t looking for anything serious — you are an airy Aquarius, after all — it’ll feel so good to practice flirting. Revel in all the attention because you’re about to get a lot of it. It could also be fun to go out a little more often than usual. If you’re jealous of all the people meeting friends for margaritas, schedule a meet-up of your own. Grab someone, sit at an outdoor cafe, and sip.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) “I love that I’m multi-faceted.” If you’ve been feeling like you don’t know yourself or as if you need to nail down a specific aesthetic, feel free to let that go. As a watery Pisces, you’re drawn to the art and beauty of life, and that means you tend to have many different interests. In other words? There’s no need to put yourself in a box. With your Neptune ruler, which governs creativity, you may have your own identity one day and another one the next. Embrace that and allow yourself to wear what you want, to start and stop hobbies, and to show a different part of yourself every time you leave the house. It’ll be so much more fun than trying to narrow yourself down. When loving Venus turns direct in your sign on April 12, you may feel more confident in owning who you are. Let people know, loud and proud, that you’re multi-faceted!

Source:

Carmen Turner-Schott, MSW, LCSW, psychological astrologer