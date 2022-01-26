Your Horoscope For February's New Moon

The wacky, weird, and one-of-a-kind energy of Aquarius season is coming to a climax during the February 2022 new moon, which occurs on Feb. 1 at 12:46am ET/Jan. 31 at 9:46pm PT. For those of us on central, mountain, or pacific time, it’ll also be a rare “black” moon, as it technically marks the second new moon in a calendar month — which only adds to its quirky Aquarian flair. This powerful lunation is a great time to set intentions that stick, so you’ll want to know how the February new moon affects your zodiac sign.

The upcoming new moon, which also launches us into a new month, has the sun and moon aligning in fixed air sign Aquarius territory. Aquarius energy is innovative, forward-thinking, and likes to march to the beat of its own drum — so we may find ourselves rebelling against our personal norms and being more willing to shake up the status quo under this lunation. Aquarius is also the sign that rules community, so this new moon a great time to set intentions related to our collective growth, start volunteering for a good cause, or launch a collaborative group project. Think big and remember that working together can get us to where we want to be twice as fast.

February’s new moon will form a tight conjunction aspect to ever-responsible planet Saturn, which gives us a stern resolve when it comes to chasing our new moon goals. If we’re willing to devote real time and effort, we can bring our most innovative visions to life under this new moon. Saturn’s wise and serious presence reminds us that we have to work hard and have patience in order to make magic happen — but the visionary energy of Aquarius will keep us inspired and energized the whole way through.

Read on for the full scoop on how February’s new moon will affect each zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This is an auspicious new moon for your friendships, Aries. Take initiative and make some meaningful plans with your group of friends, or put yourself out there by joining a club to connect with more people. It’s a great time for building more community in your life and strengthening the bond between you and your crew.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your work life is being lit up under this dark moon, Taurus, so it’s time to step out of your comfort zone and start making a meaningful difference. If you’re on the hunt for a new gig or kicking off a project at your current one, now’s a great time to get the ball rolling on something fresh.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your ruling planet Mercury is finally reaching the end of its retrograde, Gemini — so under this new moon, your itch for adventure and forward-movement is at an all-time high. Use this midwinter boost of mental motivation to start making some springtime travel plans or finally studying a subject that’s been piquing your interest.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Your intuition is extra powerful under this introspective and innovative lunar moment, Cancer — so it’s a good time to practice trusting your instincts. If you have a hunch about someone in your life or get a good feeling about a particular project or investment, go with your gut. Sometimes your inner self knows best.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

An important new relationship could be forming in your life now, Leo, as this new moon takes place in your house of partnerships. Look out for potential sparks with people in both love and business, as now is a gorgeous time to make a commitment to someone and make plans for a shared future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

It’s time rework your personal wellness rituals, Virgo. Taking care of your mind and body is just as important as taking care of your to-do list — so use this new moon to reset your self-care clock and start making more time in your routine for healthy habits. Hit the farmer’s market for fresh produce or join a group exercise class to get yourself pumped up for a refreshed flow.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This excitement-filled new moon is plucking at your heartstrings, Libra, so you might find that you’re vibrating on a more romantic frequency than usual — especially given that your love-oriented ruling planet Venus ends its retrograde on Jan. 29! This is a fabulous time to get your flirt on and make more room in your schedule for passionate rendezvous and date nights.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Family is an important part of everyone’s lives, Scorpio — but that doesn’t have to look traditional. Use the collaborative energy of this lunation to inspire you to reach out to the friends who feel like chosen family. Surrounding yourself with people who make you feel at home and comfortable in your skin will refresh you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If the past few weeks of Mercury retrograde have thrown a wrench in your schedule and set you behind on tasks, this energizing new moon could be just what you need to start turning things around. You’re being blessed with a burst of mental alertness, Sagittarius, so use it to reach out to friends, catch up on errands, and get into a new daily groove.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Both Venus and Mercury have been retrograding through your sign within the past month, Capricorn, so we don’t blame you if you’ve had a confusing and slow-paced start to the year. Thankfully, this light but steady new moon will help to bring you back to the present moment. Focus on moving forward on your tangible goals.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

It’s your birthday season, Aquarius, and this new moon is here to offer you a sparkly fresh start with a bow on top. This is an important time to channel your confidence and fully embrace your one-of-a-kind eccentricities. Whatever you choose to put your heart into now can be achieved — so set your standards high and believe in your personal power.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

The introspective nature of a new moon can help us see into ourselves with more clarity — so for a spiritually-minded Pisces like you, it’s a great time to blast your intentions out into the universe with a witchy ritual. Set some time aside to write out your new moon wishes, meditate on your goals with a confidence-building crystal, or speak some positive affirmations aloud into the mirror.