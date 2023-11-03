From nipple-baring ensembles to booty-flaunting cut-outs, virtually all of today’s most popular trends are utterly NSFW (Not Safe For Work, in case you just gained access to the internet for the first time).

The venue is immaterial — runways, red carpets, and streets alike have all been punctuated by risqué ensembles, often worn by top tier A-listers.

Julia Fox, for example, is at the forefront of the racy style game, packing a myriad of revealing style tricks in her fashion arsinal. From leather panties to chainlink thongs, the Down the Drain author continually shocks audiences with her daring clothing concoctions. Her favorite spicy trend as of late, however, is butt cut-outs. (And she’s not the only one, FYI.)

The KarJenners are also major proponents of saucy looks. Kim Kardashian, for example, is a devotee of the bedazzled bra and has amassed a collection of revealing designer vintage. Her sister Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, singlehandedly spurred the no-pants trend.

If there’s one thing celebs (and their stylists) can agree on, it’s this: underpinnings are no longer meant to stay hidden. In fact, the more shown, the better.

Whether you’re talking about the infamous whale tail, panties under sheer ’fits, or panties worn as pants, these risqué trends put undergarments — or lack there of — front and center.

Nippled Breast Plates Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Fashion’s brightest have donned breast plates on the most glamorous of red carpets. Recent months, however, saw an NSFW update to the armor-like creations: built-in nipples. Rihanna famously made her Super Bowl debut in a red-hot nippled chest piece and, since then, the anatomically correct accessory has been gaining a steady fan base. Sydney Sweeney, Lupita Nyong’o, and Beyoncé are particularly riveted by these nip-forward designs.

Bras As Shirts Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images From New York to Paris, the Spring 2024 fashion season saw countless designer bras walk down runways. Meanwhile, street style stars and celebs have also embraced brassiere-focused styling, wearing only bras in lieu of shirts. See: Rihanna, Ratajowski, and Olivia Rodrigo, who have all rocked this NSFW trend — and slayed.

The Pantsless Revolution Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Meet: underwear-as-pants, bra-as-a-shirt’s leggy counterpart. Kendall Jenner instigated a pantsless revolution, traipsing in nothing but undies and tights in 2022, and the who’s who of Hollywood followed suit. A celeb-favorite way to style the look is with sheer tights, as seen on The Crown’s Emma Corrin. For an even more revealing take, consider wearing only undies à la Kelsea Ballerini.

Bejeweled Brassieres Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Merging the bra-only trend with Beyoncé’s sparkly influence, bejeweled brassieres are also on the rise. (If you’re gonna flaunt your intimates, might as well cover them in crystals.) Need inspo? Bieber and Zoë Kravitz have both donned rhinestone-laden items, while Kardashian has a collection of bedazzled bras that are practically jewelry.

Free The Nipple Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic/Getty Images One of the biggest NSFW trends in recent months, both on and off the runway, is also a powerful statement in bodily autonomy: freeing the nipple. The movement, which started in 2012, continues to blossom in the fashion space, as more and more stars are popularizing the nip-baring style — including Florence Pugh, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa. What’s now a stylish trend shines a chic spotlight on the need for all bodies to be treated equally.

Peek-A-Boo Undies Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images These days, nary an award show ends without someone flaunting their underwear. Olivia Wilde, Halle Berry, and even “quiet luxury” queen Sofia Richie have all rocked the now-ubiquitous underwear-focussed style.