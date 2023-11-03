Celebrity Stlye
From nippled breast plates to butt cut-outs.
From nipple-baring ensembles to booty-flaunting cut-outs, virtually all of today’s most popular trends are utterly NSFW (Not Safe For Work, in case you just gained access to the internet for the first time).
The venue is immaterial — runways, red carpets, and streets alike have all been punctuated by risqué ensembles, often worn by top tier A-listers.
Julia Fox, for example, is at the forefront of the racy style game, packing a myriad of revealing style tricks in her fashion arsinal. From leather panties to chainlink thongs, the Down the Drain author continually shocks audiences with her daring clothing concoctions. Her favorite spicy trend as of late, however, is butt cut-outs. (And she’s not the only one, FYI.)
The KarJenners are also major proponents of saucy looks. Kim Kardashian, for example, is a devotee of the bedazzled bra and has amassed a collection of revealing designer vintage. Her sister Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, singlehandedly spurred the no-pants trend.
If there’s one thing celebs (and their stylists) can agree on, it’s this: underpinnings are no longer meant to stay hidden. In fact, the more shown, the better.
Whether you’re talking about the infamous whale tail, panties under sheer ’fits, or panties worn as pants, these risqué trends put undergarments — or lack there of — front and center.