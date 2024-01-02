When you think about working out at a gym, you might imagine yourself navigating weight machines and rows of treadmills. This classic setup has all the necessities for a good sweat sesh, but it isn’t the right fit for everyone.

For some folks, traditional gyms can seem overwhelming. For others, they might be a bit too bland. That’s why, if you’re looking for a place to work out that perfectly fits your personality, it’ll help to consider your zodiac sign.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, each member of the zodiac has different things they look for when it comes to the ideal place to exercise. While some outgoing fire signs live for a bustling gym with the sound of clanking weights and loud music, a more laidback earth sign might prefer a spa-like yoga studio where they can sneak in a quick meditation post-sweat session. Air signs are almost always drawn to peppy group fitness classes, while water signs prefer working out at home.

With that in mind, keep reading below for the best type of gym for each zodiac sign, according to an astrologer.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Since Aries is ruled by the warrior planet Mars, it’ll feel right to grab yourself a membership at a boxing gym. “Aries is the fighting type,” says Garbis, which is why you’ll find it satisfying to blow off steam as you punch a bag.

As a fire sign, you’ll also appreciate the way boxing workouts get your blood pumping from the jump. You’ll feel right at home as you throw a sweat-inducing array of hooks and uppercuts, and you’ll appreciate that these workouts are never boring — especially if the gym blasts extra loud music.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

As an earth sign represented by the bull, Taurus is most likely to enjoy a powerlifting gym, says Garbis. This is where you’ll go to build strength with the help of squat racks and deadlift machines before getting lost amongst a sea of dumbbells.

You’ll appreciate that these types of gyms tend to have a slower-paced environment that allows you to zero in on your glutes or triceps without feeling rushed. To add a dose of fanciness into the mix, think about treating yourself to a personal trainer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is the ruler of the spin class. While some zodiac signs might be over-stimulated in a high-intensity group fitness studio, that happens to be the type of environment where an air sign thrives. You’ll love spinning as fast as you can for an hour as the instructor encourages you to beat your high score.

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you’ll also appreciate that cycle gyms are a great place to meet new people, whether that means chatting in the locker room or with anyone within earshot of the studio. Your ultimate goal, though, is to eventually become BFFs with all of the instructors.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

As a water sign, Cancer should be on the lookout for a gym with a pool. It’ll feel so natural to suit up and slip into the water for a few languid laps in the deep end. As you paddle, you can get lost in your thoughts, all while getting a great workout.

While a gym with a pool sounds bougie, that actually isn’t the vibe you’re looking for. “Cancer is a little bit of a homegrown sign and might like the retro aspect of the YMCA, as well as the price point that is more accessible,” says Garbis.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Leo is the type to march into a Planet Fitness and ask about their personal training options. As a fire sign ruled by the sun, you’ll love the solo attention that comes with working out with your very own coach, as well as the tailor-made workout plan.

This one-on-one relationship will serve as extra motivation to continue working out, says Garbis. Chances are you’ll bond with your trainer on the very first day, so you won’t want to let them down by missing a session.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Virgo is all about a boutique yoga studio or a small Pilates club, like Physique 57 or Club Pilates. As a pragmatic earth sign, you’re into gyms that offer focused workouts with specific goals, like improving flexibility.

You’ll also appreciate that you’ll always know what to expect. In traditional gyms, you tend to wander around aimlessly, but in a yoga class, you can bet the workout will move from warrior I to warrior II before ending with a much-needed moment of meditation.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As a Libra, you won’t be sold on a gym until you’ve seen all of the amenities it has to offer, like the smoothie bar, sauna, and massage chairs. While you’re OK with the basics, your main focus lies on what happens after the workout.

Libras are air signs ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty, which is why you want your gym to feel a little bit fancy. “This sign loves to be pampered,” Garbis says, so look for one that gives spa vibes.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpio is known to be a bit shy at the gym. As a privacy-loving water sign, you never feel at home in crowds or under brightly lit lights. In fact, you dream of creating the perfect at-home gym so that you don’t have to go out if you don’t want to.

For you, fitness apps are the way to go. As Garbis explains, Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, so you’ll enjoy choosing a workout that focuses on a certain goal, like strength, endurance, running longer distances, or flexibility. Pick up the gear you need — like a Pilates ball or a couple of resistance bands — and do your own thing.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

If Sagittarius is going to get a membership, it’ll have to be at a 24-hour gym. According to Garbis, your adventurous fire sign energy could spark a desire to work out at any time of the day (or night), so it’ll be nice that an always-open gym that’s ready and waiting for you to arrive.

As someone who tends to be super social during the day, you’ll also enjoy the moment of peace that comes with working out at odd hours all by your lonesome. Swipe your key card, hop on a treadmill, and enjoy your middle-of-the-night workout.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorn feels right at home in rock climbing gyms. “They are represented by the goat, after all, which means they like to feel like they’re in the mountains,” says Garbis. Add in the fact you’re a goal-oriented earth sign, and you’ll love the challenge of scaling a wall.

There’s a lot of camaraderie at rock climbing gyms, too. While you can solo climb on the bouldering wall, you can also make fast friends when you ask someone to belay for you by holding the ropes. You’ll love everything about this type of gym.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius is all about gyms that have dance studio vibes. “Think barre class, ballet, hip hop, or even a belly dancing or pole dancing class,” says Garbis. If the gym offers classes that feel funky and unique, you’ll feel right at home.

As an air sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, you like to be the first one in the door at boutique gyms that offer new experiences, too. That’s why it’s only a matter of time before you find yourself at a bungee fitness or high-energy step class.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

While you might think this art-loving water sign would enjoy a low-key workout, Pisces actually likes to be pushed around a little at the gym, says Garbis.

“They like to be told what to do, so they’d definitely be into a gym that offers a boot camp-style workout,” she tells Bustle. Think CrossFit or a one-on-one session with a tough-as-nails trainer. To lean into this part of yourself, look for a gym environment that’ll encourage you to push your limits — even when you’re already dripping with sweat.

Stina Garbis, astrologer