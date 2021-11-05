Gemma Chan's Best Movie & TV Roles Include An Unlikely Period Drama

When Nick Young (Henry Golding) whisks girlfriend Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) away to Singapore for a wedding, he also introduces her to a side of him he kept hidden: his in-demand bachelor status and his extremely wealthy — and extremely disapproving — kin. As Nick’s mega-rich yet kind-hearted socialite cousin, Chan’s Astrid befriends Rachel while navigating her own marital troubles. The entire movie may have been perfectly cast, but it’s Chan’s impeccably dressed and poised character who continues to captivate.

“When I was asked if I was interested in being in the film, I was like, yeah, I want to play Astrid,” Chan previously told Bustle, adding that Astrid was her “favorite” character from the books, one she found “very compelling.” Should a sequel push through, fans will likely see more of Astrid with a new romantic interest.