Your Zodiac Sign's Ideal Way To Strength-Train, According To An Astrologer

If you’ve always wanted to get into strength training but feel a yawn coming on at the thought of doing bicep curls or squats, then it might help to match your personality to your workout. You know, so that you’ll actually enjoy yourself. One way to land on the perfect strength training routine? By looking at your zodiac sign, of course. (The stars always know what’s up.)

To figure out the best type of strength training for your zodiac sign, astrologer Vanessa Hardy says to consider the element that’s associated with your sign. Think air, fire, earth, and water. “This shows you your overall temperament and the way that your sun sign likes to express itself,” she tells Bustle. Hardy says it also helps to think about the type of environment your sign thrives in, so consider whether you like to be around people or if you prefer to sweat solo. And finally, she recommends thinking about why you want to strength train. Is it to build a strong foundation? To connect with others in a fitness class? To let off steam?

When you mix all these factors together, it’ll guide you toward a strength training routine that feels tailor-made. Instead of begrudgingly going through the motions at a weight machine or signing up for yet another boring class, you’ll find that you actually want to get up, get moving, and get strong. Read on for an astrologer’s take on the best kind of strength training for each zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

elenaleonova/E+/Getty Images

A sweaty boxing workout, complete with challenging punch combinations and push-up drills, speaks directly to who you are as a person, Aries. According to Hardy, your sign is ruled by Mars, the planet of action, which is why you’ll be into a fast-paced workout that allows you to release a little steam.

“Aries are also cardinal signs, which means they are one of four initiating energies of the zodiac, so making quick contact is satisfying to them,” she tells Bustle. “Punching will feel like nabbing coins in a video game — fast, satisfying bursts of energy and adrenaline really get an Aries going.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Milan_Jovic/E+/Getty Images

“Good, old-fashioned weight lifting with a trainer would be great for a Taurus,” Hardy says. As a fixed earth sign, you’re always on the lookout for solid, rewarding routines that you can incorporate into your life. It’s why you’re drawn to the classics, like barbell squats, deadlifts, and bench presses.

Hardy says lifting weights will be even more appealing if you have a trainer by your side. Not only will they help you learn how to do each exercise with good form — weight training takes practice, after all — but they’ll also serve as an accountability buddy so you stay focused and on track.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

bluecinema/E+/Getty Images

Gemini is all about variety when it comes to strength training. “They are a mutable air sign, which means they have the temperament of a juggler and get into their zone when they are playing a bit of back and forth,” Hardy says.

It’s why you’re drawn to the novelty and fun of quirky group fitness classes. To work your muscles, sign up for a high-energy spin class with bumping music or even something niche, like water aerobics. “Water offers resistance, but also does not read as weight training,” Hardy says. “The trickery of it all would be quite Gemini-appropriate.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

recep-bg/E+/Getty Images

As a cardinal water sign, you’re driven by your emotional needs more than anything else, Cancer, so it makes sense to look for strength training routines that give you one-on-one attention, like a private Pilates class.

Whether you follow along with a Pilates trainer on an app like Alo Moves or actually meet up in person, Hardy says Cancers will thrive with undivided attention. When you take away distractions, it’ll be easier to get in tune with your body, too, so you can actually enjoy your workout.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

XiXinXing/XiXinXing/Getty Images

Leos are fixed fire signs, which means you have bravery and courage to spare, says Hardy. You’d be happiest building muscle doing something that takes guts — like indoor rock climbing, where you’d get to scale a wall and show everyone in the gym how high you can go.

You’d also do well in a strength-focused boot camp-style class like CrossFit where you do rounds of tough calisthenics, especially if it’s with a big, rowdy group in a gym. “Leo loves a pump-up, cheer-each-other-on vibe,” Hardy says. “They want everyone to shine — and they don’t get enough credit for that.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

LaylaBird/E+/Getty Images

Virgo, you’re so holistically minded and contemplative that it only makes sense to strength train with yoga or Pilates. “Virgos are the sign of the mind-body connection and tend to need to focus on their center, through healthy digestion as well as core strength,” Hardy explains. “Pilates is a wonderful choice for Virgo, as they also do best when taking care of their nervous system.”

If you’re stressed or overwhelmed, she says it won’t necessarily make sense to throw yourself into an intense, HIIT-style workout. Instead, you’ll enjoy the act of slowing down and focusing on mini movements, like leg circles and glute bridges, that help you relax while lighting up all your muscles.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Fly View Productions/E+/Getty Images

As a Libra, one of your goals in life is to connect with others. You’re a cardinal air sign, after all, which means you also thrive in pleasant, friendly atmospheres, Hardy says. To strengthen your muscles in a lovely setting, go ahead and sign up for barre classes — or plié at home with an app like Pure Barre.

You’ll be into barre not only for the way it zeros in on tiny muscle groups, but because you get to pretend to be a graceful ballerina for an hour. If you can find an instructor that keeps a fun conversation going throughout the class, even better.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Orbon Alija/E+/Getty Images

Mixed martial arts, boxing, or kickboxing are where it’s at for you, Scorpio. According to Hardy, you’re a fixed water sign — and that means you enjoy tactical, mysterious energy. “Training oneself to strike when necessary is a viscerally Scorpionic way to help your brain fire up,” she says.

You can also get pretty competitive, if only with yourself. You’d enjoy a group boxing class like Rumble where you get to burn off some energy while appreciating how much stronger you feel after each workout.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

GoodLifeStudio/E+/Getty Images

“Sagittarius is mutable fire,” Hardy says. “Things that require strength but also feel unconventional are great.” It’s why you’ll live it up in a pole dancing class where you’ll get a full-body workout while also trying something brand new. “Pole dancing classes have a bit of a cult following and enthusiastic leaders dropping knowledge and stories, that’ll help keep you going,” adds Hardy.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

kali9/E+/Getty Images

Capricorn, you’re a cardinal earth sign ruled by the planet Saturn, which means you want to keep your strength training workout as straightforward as possible. “They want the classics, and they want to already be good at it, if possible,” Hardy says. “Kettlebell workouts come to mind for them, as well as any workout lead by someone who is a proven expert.”

Once you get in a groove, you’ll be down to swing a kettlebell several times a week to build up your core, glutes, and shoulders. “Capricorn will take their routine very, very seriously and is not likely to veer from what is proven to work,” she says. “They see working out as building their foundation.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images

Aquarius is all about progress and innovation. You’re a fixed air sign ruled by both Saturn and Uranus, the latter being the planet of genius and innovation, Hardy says. “It’s why you’ll love any strength training routine that you can do online, perhaps with an interactive aspect you can tinker with.” Think VR strength training that requires a headset or a fun app where you can track your progress, like Obé Fitness.

“They are impressed by tech, so apps that have a variety of options they can choose from [are great],” Hardy says. “Aquarius is both open-minded, but due to Saturn’s influence, they are also disciplined, so working out on their own is suitable.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images

“Pisces is the last of the zodiac, and a mutable water sign, meaning they are all flow,” Hardy tells Bustle. Her take? You’re drawn to strength training as a way to contain all that energy — though you’ll do best in a class that’s on the gentle side.

A traditional ballet class, either in a studio or online, could be the perfect place to lose yourself in the music and tap into strength you didn’t know you had, Hardy says. “Pisces also rules the feet and they love to dance.” As you learn new moves, you’ll get to tap into a poetic side of yourself — all while building leg muscles and great posture.