How Each Zodiac Sign Can Manifest A Valentine

With Valentine’s Day looming large on the horizon, you might be wondering how you can attract more love into your life this week. That might mean snagging a date by Friday, taking things to the next level with a crush, or finding a way to lay the groundwork for more love in the very near future.

Wondering where to start? According Tara Nichols, an astrologer and tarot advisor, each zodiac sign attracts love in their own, unique way. “It depends on the innate personality and characteristics of the individual,” she tells Bustle. “They need to meet someone in a way that is comfortable and natural for them.”

That means leaning into your sign’s personality traits for inspo. “Fire signs tend to be bold and spontaneous, earth signs crave security and tangible displays of affection, air signs delight in witty banter and intellectual connections, while water signs flow toward emotional depth,” says intuitive astrologer Patty Kamson.

The current planetary movements could also play a role when it comes to manifesting love in February. For example, this week you’ll see a full moon in Leo on Feb. 12, which will bring with it a fiery drive and loads of extra confidence. Roll it all together and you’ll be left with the perfect way to find more love ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Aries (March 20 - April 18) Frazao Studio Latino/E+/Getty Images Say Hi To Your Gym Crush If it’s been a minute since you tapped into your Aries energy, now’s the time to do it. Your sign is bold, fiery, and ruled by Mars, the planet of action, which means you like to be the one in charge. Instead of waiting around for someone to ask you out, go ahead and make the first move. “If you feel drawn to someone, have the courage to initiate the conversation,” says Nichols. “As the athlete of the zodiac, you could easily meet someone out playing a sport. If you are asked to join an exercise group, then say yes!” This is also your excuse to finally say hi to your gym crush.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19) swissmediavision/E+/Getty Images Gather People Together If you can gather a few friends together this week, do it. “Under the fiery Leo full moon, you’re already primed to stand out, so lean into that bold vibe,” says Kamson. Text your crush and ask if they can help move something in your apartment or invite them out to karaoke as part of a larger group — and then sing a meaningful song while holding eye contact. “By daring to be impulsive, you’ll attract a spark that resonates with your fearless spirit,” she says. As an earth sign, Tauruses tend to place it safe in their comfort zone, but this week is all about turning your routine upside down as a way to attract new people into your life.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19) Richard Drury/DigitalVision/Getty Images Slide Into Someone’s DMs According to astrologer and tarot reader Mak Jagger, Gemini’s ruling planet Mercury just exited the heart of the sun, which means its energy is fully renewed, recharged, and more powerful than ever. Expansive Jupiter has also just come out of retrograde in your sign, which means the universe will be working in your favor in new, exciting ways. “Use the momentum of this week to get your mind clear and your communication strategy on point, and then slide into those DMs with your wittiest line,” Jagger says.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21) Israel Sebastian/Moment/Getty Images Pamper Yourself As a sensitive water sign represented by the crab, you might be in your shell this week, especially if it seems like everyone around you has solid Valentine’s Day plans. To manifest more love, take extra good care of yourself. “Let yourself rest this week and be pampered as your own Valentine,” says Jagger. “Jupiter’s upcoming transit through Cancer is going to give you the summer of love later this year, and you are wise to start getting ready now.” According to Nichols, you might also meet someone while taking good care of yourself. Imagine locking eyes with a cutie at the smoothie bar or passing a hottie in the park.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21) Belinda Howell/Moment/Getty Images Expect The Unexpected “Leo is the star of the show this week, as the moon has just arrived in your sign and is on its way to fullness,” says Jagger. “This is your full moon of the year, and you deserve a moment in the spotlight after Mars’ challenging retrograde tour in your sign as this year began.” To embrace this energy, wake up each day this week ready to expect the unexpected. Head out into your day with the energy that you’re ready for anything that comes your way. The more present you are the more likely you’ll be to attract attention, spot fun opportunities, and snag some extra lovin’.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21) filadendron/E+/Getty Images Let Go As an orderly Virgo, you likely had a vision for what your Valentine’s Day would be like: roses, a fancy dinner, and a smokin’ hot date. If none of these things have come your way, the best thing you can do is relax your shoulders and ~let it all go~. According to Jagger, the sign of Virgo will be releasing outdated ideas of perfectionism this week. So, instead of going by the books, try to free yourself up to take risks and act a little out of character. Slide into DMs, strike up convos in coffeeshops, and see where it takes you. “Your ruling planet, Mercury, was just renewed of its solar energy in a cazimi with the sun, and with it came the gift of the gab,” she says. “Just say the thing!”

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21) mixetto/E+/Getty Images Have More Fun Libras are one of the friendliest members of the zodiac, and according to Kamson, that charm is going to be even more amplified this week thanks to the Leo full moon. To pull more love your way, live life to fullest in the days ahead. Say yes to invites, chat people up in line, dance when you hear your favorite song at the grocery store — you get the idea. It’ll attract all the right attention, and it might even score you a date with someone who matches or appreciates your energy. “Once Mercury hits Pisces [on Feb. 27], your empathic side lights up, making it easier to bond deeply with someone special,” Kamson says. The person you meet this week could be The One by March.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20) KALA STUDIO/Moment/Getty Images Share A Secret Scorpios tend to keep things bottled up inside — even when they’re having a good time. As a sensitive water sign, you protect your energy by keeping your thoughts, feelings, and ideas to your chest. But just for this week, why not let it all pour out? “The Leo full moon shines a spotlight on your public persona, so consider sharing a slice of your creativity or vulnerability, maybe a social media post, a piece of art, or a heartfelt confession to someone you trust,” says Kamson. Not only will it feel good to open up, but it’ll also let others get closer to you. Who knows? Being freer with your emotions could open the door to something more.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20) Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision/Getty Images Focus On Your Practice According to Nichols, this is the week for Sagittarians to lean into their spiritual side. “This sign holds nothing back as the truth seeker,” she says. “They desire someone who will validate their truth and beliefs.” And that’s why you should go to one extra yoga class. Whether you meet someone on the mat or not, it’ll feel good to tap into your practice in the days ahead, especially if your fire sign energy has you feel uncentered. Make it a point to get back in tune with yourself, and it should bring good things your way.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18) carlofranco/E+/Getty Images Hang Back While other zodiac signs are encouraged to go for it this week, Capricorns should actually remain as chill as possible in their search for love. “Capricorns are getting a bit of a rest now that their season is over, but are likely feeling some tension as Mars continues to retrograde in your opposite sign of Cancer,” says Jagger. “Right now, a light touch is your most effective romantic strategy, which is a bit against your nature as the hardest workers of the zodiac.” If you play it cool, it’s possible you’ll get an unexpected text or a last-minute invite from someone who detects your energy shift. And if not? Good. You’ll already be home, relaxed, and ready to enjoy your weekend.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17) SrdjanPav/E+/Getty Images Write A Love Poem This is not only Valentine’s Day week but also your birth month, Aquarius, so lean into the celebratory energy and let it inspire you to step outside the box and take a few risks in the love department. “Mercury just staged a cosmic kiki with the sun in a transit called a cazimi, as both are hanging out in the Aquarius mansion of the sky this week,” says Jagger. “This can provide a streak of brilliance if you choose to use it.” To attract love, channel this energy to write a sweet poem or paint a picture as a cute little token of your affection. Even if you don’t give it your crush, it’ll still send a message to the universe that you’re looking for romance.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19) svetikd/E+/Getty Images Dream It Into Reality If anyone has the power to dream something into reality, it’s Pisces. As a Neptune-ruled water sign, you have special gifts when it comes to manifestation. To attract more love your way this week, keep picturing how you want it to play out. Envision attracting more love with vivid detail: you’re walking down the street, you drop your umbrella, a sweet person runs over to pick it up — you get the idea. Really see it in your mind’s eye, then set out into the world and see if it happens. You can also take a few tangible steps. “Write down your romantic goals, visualize them, and follow through with small inspired steps, like texting your crush a sweet note,” says Kamson. Good luck!

Sources:

Tara Nichols, astrologer, tarot advisor at Tara Jade Nichols

Patty Kamson, intuitive astrologer

Mak Jagger, astrologer, tarot reader