Here’s Your Sex Horoscope For Mercury Retrograde

As we descend into the heart of the winter season — as well as the start of the year’s first Mercury retrograde, which goes from Jan. 14 through Feb. 3 — we might find that the easiest way to keep warm and distract ourselves from the cosmic madness is by heating things up in the bedroom. However, not much can escape the chokehold of Mercury retrograde’s antics, so knowing how Mercury retrograde winter 2022 will affect your zodiac sign’s sex life is a must.

Mercury in astrology rules things like thinking, timing, and communicating — so while it isn't one of the planets typically associated with sex, its retrograde periods can still impact relationships of any sort. It’s easy to chalk up our sex lives to being all about passion, play, and pleasure, but Mercury’s backspins can throw a wrench in the logistical and communication-oriented details that our carnal connections require in order to be successful. For example, Mercury retrograde makes it harder to clearly express our desires, understand our partner’s point of view, or find an agreeable time to set a sexy date night on the books. These periods are also notorious for bringing exes back into our lives, so look out for flirty DMs from former lovers or sexy fantasies of past exploits that come flooding back out of nowhere.

Mercury retrograde can certainly mix some signals when it comes to our sex lives, but this backspin doesn’t have to be a bedroom buzzkill. Stay ahead of the drama by reading your Mercury retrograde sex horoscope.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Steamy flirtations with a professional contact might gain momentum during this retrograde, or a potential friends-with-benefits situation could emerge with someone in your social scene. Use discretion as you navigate the potentially-complicated side effects of hopping into a sexual relationship with a friend or colleague — because while a fling may be fun, not everything that begins during Mercury retrograde is built to last.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Mercury retrograde snags at work could put a damper on your desire to have fun in your free time, Taurus — but spicing up your sex life could be just the antidote you need to take your mind off the stress. Revisit a favorite position that you haven’t tried in a while, or bust out a fun sex toy that’s been hiding in the bottom of your drawers. Embracing your adventurous side is exactly what you need now.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Your curious mind is always open to trying new things in the bedroom, Gemini. But during this retrograde, it’s important to get clear on your boundaries before you set off on any new sexcapades. Intimate feelings, secrets, and desires could come up to the surface now, inviting you to be more open with both yourself and your partner. Building a foundation of trust will make future sexual adventures even more exciting.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

If you’re in a relationship, past dramas or disagreements with your partner could come up to the surface now, Cancer — and if you’re casually dating someone, you might find that conversations about commitment or monogamy are suddenly back on the table. While diving into these discussions might be daunting, dealing with your feelings honestly will lower the chance that resentments will build in the future and keep your sex life feeling free, even if you’re tying the knot.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Scheduling stresses could easily lead to disagreements with your partner now, Leo — and your overpacked calendar can make it hard to find time for sexual connection and romance. Be open with your partner about needing extra flexibility with timing during the next few weeks. However, stay open to spur-of-the-moment encounters and unplanned quickies, which can sometimes be even hotter than a well-planned date night.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Reconnecting with an old flame could add some playful passion to your life right now, Virgo — but beware of devoting too much time or energy to a new (or revisited) fling. Relationships that start during Mercury retrogrades don’t always have lasting power, so keeping a no-strings-attached mentality for the next few weeks can save you from post-retrograde frustration while also allowing you to have some fun.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

As a Venus-ruled Libra, you usually love to get dolled up for sexy night out with a crush or partner — but during this retrograde, you might be craving a more low-key type of intimacy. Opt for some classic Netflix and chill nights and have some frisky fun without ever leaving the house. It’s the perfect excuse to wear that sexy nightie that’s been collecting dust in the back of your lingerie drawer, too.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

As a Scorpio, sexual expression is really important to you, and being able to embrace this requires you to be communicative about your feelings. Don’t just assume that your partners know what you need to feel safe and secure in a sexual relationship — say it clearly and have some candid conversations about it. Having an open dialogue instead of making foggy assumptions will bring so much more intimacy to your connection.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

What makes you feel valued and appreciated in the bedroom, Sag? Your fiery and adventurous spirit is normally focused on having fun, but this retrograde will have you reviewing your relationships from a deeper perspective. Look beyond the surface of your sexual connections and get in touch with how you can better honor your pleasure — and communicate with your partners about doing the same.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

This retrograde is a time to prioritize your pleasure, Capricorn. You’re totally reinventing yourself when it comes to how you show up in relationships, and you’re learning how to be more honest when it comes to expressing your desires — to both yourself and your partners. Get real about what turns you on, and don’t be afraid change your mind, speak your truth, or try something new.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Mercury is currently retrograding through your sign, Aquarius, so this is an important time to reflect on what you want out of a sexual partnership — and whether or not your needs are currently being met. Instead of jumping into a new fling, it might be a good time to explore some solo play and get comfortable immersing yourself in pleasure. That way, you can more easily express your desires to a partner in the future.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Retrogrades often send us skipping down memory lane, exploring situations from our past and looking at things through a new lens — and you can use this nostalgic energy to turn up the heat on your fantasies, Pisces. Spend some time focusing on solo sex while thinking back on the experiences with previous lovers that really revved up your carnal appetite. By reviewing the things that brought you pleasure in the past, you’ll be able to get in touch with yourself more intimately in the present.