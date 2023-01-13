Here's The Unluckiest Day Of 2023 For Your Zodiac Sign

Astrology can guide us through the most turbulent moments (looking at you, Mercury retrograde). It can tell you when’s the best time to act and when to pause and reflect. Regardless of what’s happening in the cosmos in 2023 — whether it be a retrograde or an eclipse — a heads-up is always appreciated. And when you know the unluckiest day of 2023 for your zodiac sign, you can better navigate the treacherous waters.

In astrology, certain planets carry different energies — and some are less friendly than others. Saturn, for example, is a malefic planet that’s hellbent on teaching us all the hard lessons in life. The tough-as-nails planet is known to create strain and impose discipline, and its retrograde period between June 17 - Nov. 4 2023 is likely to be daunting for the collective. It’ll resurface the lessons we’ve learned and tell us what we need to hear, even if that means serving up a hefty dose of tough love. Heavy transits involving Pluto and Uranus, the planets that represent the dark side of life and sudden shocks respectively, may indicate harsh changes afoot and can highlight our hidden fears.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. For example, Jupiter enters headstrong Taurus on May 16, where it will be stationed until 2024. That’s generally a lucky day for the collective when it comes to money and reveling in material comforts. It could be a good time to invest or monetize a hobby.

Despite some rocky cosmic transits, there’s plenty to look forward to this year. Keep reading to find out the unluckiest day of 2023 for your zodiac sign, so you can be better prepared for the celestial drama.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Unluckiest Day: Nov. 3, 2023

Relationship karma is on the menu for today as Venus (the planet of love) faces off against Neptune (the planet of hopeless romantics). Clashes and confusion may surface, and they’ll be supercharged by Saturn retrograde. Ultimately, you’ll be pushed to see how denial can hinder your personal growth. “You may feel like retreating in a major way,” Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs In Love tells Bustle. “Figuring out how to balance this oppressive energy can be a challenge.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Unluckiest Day: May 5, 2023

With the intense full moon lunar eclipse in your sister sign, Scorpio, hard truths related to your relationships may come to light. Bad habits and cycles will be easier to see now, prompting you to make major decisions with your partner. The lunation on the Scorpio/Taurus axis is about letting go and finding forgiveness in yourself and others. “This eclipse could finally shut the door on something that has been needing to end,” she says. But remember: “Endings bring new beginnings.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Unluckiest Day: May 16, 2023

While Jupiter heralds luck, the planet of abundance is traveling through your intense 12th house, prompting isolation and highlighting some of your shadow qualities. It’s a good moment for reflection, but be prepared to face things you may have been suppressing. Move forward with compassion and a solid self-care ritual. “There will be some major healing to do,” Antila says. “Get the support you need by talking it out.” Turn to your loved ones or a therapist.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Unluckiest Day: July 17, 2023

Fate may be tough on you as the south node spotlights your home life. Focus on banishing any negativity that’s bringing you down. It’s OK to be sentimental, but don’t let those emotional attachments hold you back. “This could bring some unexpected responsibilities in that area of your life,” Antila says. “Create boundaries and stick to them.” To cope, lean on your family for support.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Unluckiest Day: Sept. 29, 2023

The full moon in Aries may seem like a full-circle moment, as things you once rejected resurface again. Pay attention to cycles in your relationship or dating life that need to be broken in order for you to fully align with your highest self. Venus, the planet of love, squares Uranus, creating ample room for big surprises that you might not be ready for. “With the planet of love backtracking in your sign, your love life will get a good, hard glance,” explains Antila. “Reassessment will be necessary.” If you’re single, be honest with yourself; if you’re partnered, have the tough conversation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Unluckiest Day: Oct. 5, 2023

Venus retrograde tears through your 12th house of release and subconscious, getting you stuck in your own head. With Mercury spotlighting financial matters, you might be stuck wondering what you truly value. Avoid self-isolating, but it could be a good idea to reflect and focus on what you need to release in order to move forward — and be cautious of where your money goes. “You may feel a need to detox and release during this time,” she says. “A bad habit that you have been trying to kick will rear its ugly head and give you no choice but to give it up.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Unluckiest Day: July 17, 2023

The challenges you face will be karmic as you try to reconcile who you are with who you want to be. Self-reflection is key; journaling can help you come to grips with how your shadow self has evolved over time. But try not to take things personally — what surfaces won’t necessarily be about you. “A self-healing journey will begin that allows you to push past blockages that have been needing to be broken for years,” Antila says. Seeking support from others can help in massive ways.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Unluckiest Day: March 23, 2023

Your elusive home planet will traverse your private life, adding friction to domestic matters including your home and origins. You may find yourself arguing with family members or having your boundaries crossed. Alone time can remedy off-putting feelings. Letting go and breaking cycles are the main themes of this day. “A big shift could come with your inner circle. You may need to leave behind someone that is no longer loyal to you,” she says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Unluckiest Day: Oct. 2, 2023

Venus retrograde will force you to grow and reconcile with your self-induced limitations. Mercury will make a tense opposition to Neptune, the planet of dreams, amplifying deep fears about how you’re perceived by the public. Alternatively, you might have some confusion regarding your career or feel like you’re at a standstill. Reflect on your professional growth and investigate what your needs are in order to feel satisfied and liberated. “While Venus in Leo reverses through your ninth house of freedom, it will not have you down for anything that feels restrictive,” says Antila. “Do not make any rash decisions during this transit.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Unluckiest Day: March 27, 2023

Your naturally practical mindset will be challenged as it moves into overly-optimistic Pisces. You may get caught up in self-imposed delusions, so be extra cognizant of what’s actually happening. Feelings aren’t always facts. Antila says this transit calls attention to misalignments within your friendships. You may be outgrowing some people in your inner circle. “This will be hard, but a new group will present itself and be more aligned with where you are in life,” she says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Unluckiest Day: Oct. 28, 2023

The intense lunar eclipse in Aries will challenge your conventions. Be cautious of your temper — the way you react right now may have consequences for your public image. This lunation will be about release. It’ll force you to come to grips with what you’ve been avoiding and finally let it go. “This potent eclipse will open your eyes to things you never noticed about some of your friends that you do not like,” Antila says. “There will be a need to set new boundaries and rid of people who are too dependent on you.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Unluckiest Day: March 27, 2023

As the planet of discipline and tough love travels into your house of self, you can expect to face your darker side. This transit will force you to come back down to earth, casting out delusions and toxic positivity. Be gentle with yourself. When it comes to your self-confidence, stand your ground. “With Saturn moving in your sign, you are about to get a crash course in setting boundaries. Over the next three years, there will be many lessons on people-pleasing, codependency, and learning to say no,” Antila says.

Experts:

Desiree Roby Antila, astrologer and author of Sun Signs In Love