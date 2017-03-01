Netflix isn't just for marathoning New York-set comic book adaptations and cherry-picking the most comforting episodes of your favorite sitcoms. The streaming service also has a nice cache of romantic movies that drift towards the sensual. So when you're spending an evening in with your significant other, there's no need to look to outlets that specialize in saucy movies for the 18+ crowd. Netflix subscribers can access lots of sexy films — some unrated — with just their regular monthly membership fee (and now with Netflix Party, couples can watch together while physically apart). But since some of these movies are foreign-made, independent, or otherwise off-the-beaten path, you may not come across them while casually browsing. So here's a helpful primer of 26 dirty movies on Netflix that couples can watch on date night.

You may have seen a few of these movies already. Some were major theatrical releases; others are critically acclaimed. But I hope you'll find some hidden treasure in this list of psychological dramas, hotter-than-average romantic comedies, and pleasantly silly erotic thrillers. With these movies, you and your partner can lose yourself in another romance for a while, experience something new together, and ideally be inspired to get creative and stay connected. You could watch some steamy 18+ movies on Netflix alone, but wouldn't it be more fun if you had some company?

1. Y Tu Mama Tambien (2001)

Childhood friends Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna broke out in this life-affirming road movie about two bros who take a trip with a mysterious older woman and end up shattering the boundaries between them.

2. Blue Is The Warmest Color (2013)

Infamous for its lengthy and realistic sex scenes, Blue Is the Warmest Color is also a touching and troubling story about all-consuming first love. Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos were both celebrated for their performances, and the film won the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes.

3. A Perfect Ending (2012)

A housewife whose life seems picture perfect from the outside comes to terms with the fact that she's not actually all that happy, and she traces the reason why to one thing: she's never experienced an orgasm. So she turns to an expensive call girl to help her find out what she wants in a sexual partner. — Jessica Lachenal

4. The One I Love (2014)

The premise might seem familiar — bored married couple tries to spice things up and reignite some passion for each other — but there's some other mysterious, perhaps paranormal factors at play here, and it might have something to do with the vacation home they've booked. — Jessica Lachenal

5. American Honey (2016)

A critically-acclaimed coming-of-age film that stars Sasha Lane as Star, a young woman who escapes her sexually abusive father and runs away with a group of people who travel around the midwest. She also becomes entangled with one of her traveling companions, Jake (Shia LaBeouf), in a bittersweet, perhaps frightening relationship that's enhanced by the fact that they're all still young adults struggling to make out their own way in the world. — Jessica Lachenal

6. Cam (2018)

Cam takes catfishing and moves it one step further, telling the story of Alice (Madeline Brewer), a camgirl (that is, someone who performs sexual acts online for money) who wakes up to find, well, herself, performing a live show for her fans. Only it's not her, and someone's stolen her online identity. It's a Black Mirror episode-turned-feature-length-film, perfect for couples who like a little mystery with their thrills. — Jessica Lachenal

7. Newness (2017)

Like Crazy filmmaker Drake Doremus brings his dreamy style to a feature about apps, hookup culture, open relationships, and the millennial pressure to want to participate in all of those things. Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa lead the 2017 film.

8. Ibiza (2018)

This Netflix original comedy about three girlfriends who take a trip to Spain includes a sexy romantic subplot between Harper (Gillian Jacobs) and a hot DJ played by Richard "King in the North" Madden.

9. Love (2015)

Gaspar Noé's erotic drama isn't particularly positive or heartwarming, but it has sensuality in spades as one man remembers his roller-coaster relationship with the love he lost.

10. You Get Me (2017)

This trailer about badly behaving teens (including Bella Thorne and Halston Sage) features lots of partner switching, lies, and artfully constructed drama. And pools!

11. Indiscretion (2016)

This erotic TV thriller isn't good, by any means, but sexual obsession and a forbidden tryst add some excitement. If you're not necessarily looking for a compelling plot, this will do the trick.

12. The Babysitter (2017)

On the surface, it might seem like your typical horror movie slasher fare, but there's a hell of a lot more than meets the eye when it comes to The Babysitter. The less you know about the plot, the better, but suffice it to say that if you're into horror flicks and the steam that can be emblematic of the genre, then this is worth a watch. — Jessica Lachenal

13. Someone Great (2019)

Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) hits the town with her friends for one last hurrah before she leaves New York City to move to San Francisco. Oh, and because her long time boyfriend, played by LaKeith Stanfield, just broke up with her. Expect a lot of the hijinks that come with a "rebounding from heartbreak" dramedy as well as some exceptional chemistry from the cast. — Jessica Lachenal

14. Palm Trees In The Snow (2015)

There's nothing like a long, weepy, bodice-ripping historical drama to put you in the mood. (If you're still awake by the end of it.)

15. Head On (1998)

A young man struggles with coming out and facing his once activist, now conservative Greek parents.

16. The Black Room (2017)

Right off the bat: The Black Room is rocking a 12% audience aggregate score on Rotten Tomatoes. Blue is the Warmest Color this is not. But it is a movie jam-packed with sex, and it just also so happens to boast a very solidly B-movie horror plot that involves a new couple, a haunted house, and a demon whose power is fueled by lust. You can do the math on that one. — Jessica Lachenal

17. Lust, Caution (2007)

Ang Lee (Life of Pi, Brokeback Mountain, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) directs this espionage thriller about a group of Chinese students plotting the assassination of a government agent. It's steamy, it's full of intrigue, and it's a wonderfully-shot, tense thriller. — Jessica Lachenal

18. Duck Butter

Two women, played by Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa (on the list for a second time), decide to test their instant chemistry by having sex every hour, on the hour, for a full day. Will it push their relationship to the next level, the way they hope?

19. Burlesque

Cher and XTina (Christina Aguilera) come together in this tale of The Burlesque Lounge, a failing burlesque joint whose staff is plagued by personal problems, suddenly perked up by the arrival of a naïve but determined dancer from Iowa.

20. Lust Stories (2018)

Lust Stories is an anthology of four different short films that look at four different relationships as told from the perspective of Indian women. There's plenty of sex, lust, and even love (forbidden and not). — Jessica Lachenal

21. Moonlight (2016)

Moonlight explores a young Black child's coming-of-age in Atlanta, peeking into three different points of his life — youth, adolescence, and then finally, adulthood. The sex isn't as gratuitous or full-frontal as many of the other films on this list, but it's spectacularly tender, and surprisingly emotional. — Jessica Lachenal

22. She's Gotta Have It (1986)

Nola Darling's juggling three men, but doesn't want to commit to any of them. When the gents find out, they try to turn the tables.

23. Rocco (2016)

Rocco's mom wanted him to be a priest, but instead he became a renowned porn star. This documentary on the eve of his retirement looks back at his spectacular career.

24. Sleeping With Other People (2015)

A serial cheater (Alison Brie) and shameless Casanova (Jason Sudeikis) meet up 12 years after their one night stand and find they've both utterly failed at relationships. They resolve to remain platonic friends, but...

25. After (2019)

If the story seems a little...basic, that's because it was based on an insanely popular Harry Styles fanfic.

26. Lovesong (2017)

Two friends, Sarah (Riley Keough) and Mindy (Jena Malone), find their friendship developing into something quite a bit different while on a long road trip together. Cut to a few years down the road, and they're both on very different paths, but still connected, and when a wedding looms on the horizon for one of them, they're forced to reckon with their unrequited feelings for each other. — Jessica Lachenal

And, with all those steamy 18+ movies, that's your next 26 date nights planned. The couple that streams together stays together.