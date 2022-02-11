Pluto may be tiny, but what the dwarf planet lacks in size, it makes up for in authority. In astrology, Pluto symbolizes everything related to power and transformation, which is why astrologers are anxiously anticipating the United States’ first-ever Pluto Return on Feb. 22, 2022. A planetary return marks when the celestial body heads back to the same position in a birth chart that it was in when the chart first began, which happens roughly every 248 years. You can expect the United States’ Pluto return to expose secrets and usher in necessary changes, especially in economic and social systems, so knowing how the U.S.’s Pluto Return affects your zodiac sign’s career is essential.

“The general vibe of the U.S. Pluto return is civil unrest and economic insecurity/crises, like the perversion of American values and abuse of material resources by those in power,” Dana DeFranco, an astrologer and co-host of the Allegedly Astrology podcast, tells Bustle.

As the planet ruled by Hades, aka the Greek god of the underworld, Pluto is associated with destruction, obsession, and dominance. This planet mirrors your shadow qualities — think secrets, impulses, and greed — so when Pluto makes its return, it brings revelations along with it, lifting the veil of the most hidden parts of yourself. It’s a time for the United States to reflect on its shadow side and address the changes that need to be made.

While the changes heralded in by Pluto’s homecoming are manifested in nations, countries, and institutions of power, the transformations can still drastically impact your professional life — especially given that the country’s Pluto is stationed in workaholic Capricorn. Expect these transformations to make you contemplate your professional direction, question your path, or even unravel secrets and truths related to your occupation.

This rare transit is sure to bring head-turning revelations in the workplace. Read on to see how the 2022 Pluto Return in the United States affects your zodiac sign’s career.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Ready to rock the boat, Aries? Pluto return in the U.S. is lighting up your area of career and public image, and secrets or hidden truths related to how others perceive you may be unveiled during this transit. Avoid ruminating too much about the opinions of others and shift focus on what motivates you.

“Aries may feel especially naked because they’ve been experiencing changes in public. This could entail a change in values or aesthetics relating to your career and/or general social status,” explains DeFranco. “Perhaps you’ve experienced a brief fall from grace or something that just feels like one. You’re caught between a rock and a hard place, but relief is on the way.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re feeling philosophical lately, Taurus, and you may be looking for something more when it comes to your career. Your transformed personal dogma and beliefs may be influencing feelings of being unfulfilled at work. Your quest for something more may feel strange as a fixed earth sign, but stay accepting of the opportunities that may come your way as you explore new places.

“Taurus has experienced multiple revolutions of belief and perspective, which all may be converging now. Something about your capacity for abstract thinking has transformed considerably in the past decade and it’s possible you’ve had to deal with an onslaught of shocking diversions since 2018,” DeFranco says. “On top of all this, it may feel like a boulder is between where you are in your career and where you want to be. Take a trip of any length to somewhere you’ve never been or read a book to prepare you for where you want to go.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Prepare for big shifts in the workplace, Gemini, because your eighth house of transformation and rebirth, which is directly related to Pluto, is being spotlighted during this transit. You may find yourself ending one career and pushing forward in an entirely different direction. Keep your options open, but don’t settle for a placeholder.

“Gemini may feel dejected by the gap in where they are in their careers and where they want to be. If it feels like forces beyond your control have been playing monopoly with your life for the past decade or so, that’s not entirely false,” says DeFranco. “It’s not that the odds are stacked against you, it’s just that they’re beyond your control. Align your hopes with your expectations.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

How are your work relationships, Cancer? You may be wrapped up in your coworkers’ lives, or there may be secrets that will arise and completely change the views of your career entirely. Alternatively, it could be an auspicious time to collaborate with those you share a deep connection with. Keep an open mind, but remain vigilant in discerning between those who drain your energy and those who fuel it.

“The past decade has presented Cancer with a bevy of opportunities to hone their personal skills and relational awareness in business and partnerships,” says DeFranco. “As one of the most business-savvy signs of the zodiac, you’ve seized every opportunity with grace and poise and gained confidence in standing up to their opponents. Now is a good time to work with a business partner on joint investments. It’s a fruitful time for mixing business with pleasure.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

If you’re feeling like you’re going through the motions, Leo, you may be in for a complete 180 during this transit. That’s because your sixth house of routine is being transformed, pushing you to make changes in your professional life to accommodate your lifestyle rather than the other way around.

“Amidst dealing with shady coworkers and battling physical or mental health crises, you’ve finally mastered a daily personal routine to keep yourself healthy and on the ball,” says DeFranco. “Another major theme for Leo has been learning how to check their ego and pride at the door and, in some cases, submitting their personal agency just to make ends meet. This can be particularly humiliating for Leo and if it feels like you’re not being appropriately valued, it’s not just your imagination, but you’ve come out on the other side stronger for it.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This transit is asking you to reflect on how work has been impacting your quality of life — is it bringing you pleasure or allowing you to express your creative side? As a practical earth sign, not feeling in control of your changing at work may feel uncomfortable. Take time to assess whether your career is serving you in a pleasurable way.

“Virgos may feel like they’re gambling with their career right now. This can be especially difficult for a sign that needs to feel in control of themselves and who wants to have a positive impact on their environments,” DeFranco says. “Alternatively, this may feel exhilarating. Mixing business with pleasure can have its payoffs — just remember to check in with yourself and make sure it’s not impeding your health and your ability to complete your daily tasks.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you doing your best to strike a balance between work and home, Libra? This transit may be asking you to reflect on how work has been impacting your home life and consider changing the dynamics in the workplace so that you’re distributing time equally. Alternatively, you could be reaching the end of the line at your current gig, especially if it’s not serving your need for human connection.

“Libra, the past decade has been about gaining confidence and mastering the art of endings. As a relationship-oriented sign, endings can be difficult. Now more than ever, you know who you are and you can admit to yourself and others what you’ve gone through and how you’ve come out on the other side,” DeFranco explains. “Now is a good time to invest in furniture and decor for your home office. Writing letters to your past, present, and future selves may feel especially fortifying.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You’re undergoing major transformations in your mindset, Scorpio. You may be hearing updates from the grapevine and feel a duty to expose the secrets happening behind the scenes, impacting your views of your job. It could be a good time to reflect on the way your attitude about work has changed and make adjustments in your routine to accommodate these changes.

“Scorpio has endured a complete overhaul to their personal environments which have forever changed how they process information and stimuli. Ask yourself what needs to change in your personal environment that could boost your productivity or enjoyment in life and work,” explains DeFranco. “Consider what role the internet plays in your daily life. Schedule breaks in your day and block them off on your calendar.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Sagittarius, this transit is asking whether you feel sincerely safe and connected to your job. Your second house of finances and security is being impacted by this transit, so there may be events or secrets that may threaten your sense of security, or impact your side hustles or other streams of income.

“Sagittarius has dealt with major themes regarding personal financial security for the past decade or so. This includes financial windfalls, financial upsets, and everything in between,” says DeFranco. “Consider how far you’ve come in terms of learning how to negotiate on your own behalf and get ready to do it again because this is a wonderful time to ask for a raise or seek new job opportunities that will offer you everything you want and then some. There’s no shame in getting paid.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Are you at a crossroads at work, Capricorn? Your first house of self is being highlighted by the country’s Pluto return, making you question how you identify with your career or reminding you of the consequences of making work your entire life.

“You may feel uncharacteristically impulsive or hedonistic during the first quarter of 2022. As one of the most concrete and hardworking signs of the zodiac, no one deserves this more,” explains DeFranco. “Alternatively, it might feel like you’re trying to push a boulder up a hill, and you may be feeling regretful for how you’ve managed your career thus far. You’re not a failure for missing certain goals, especially if they weren’t your goals to begin with.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The United States’ Pluto Return may be a confusing time for you, Aquarius, especially with your already outlandish ideas. You may have been making decisions in your professional life that may affect your spirituality or ability to connect with your higher self, or maybe you’ve been feeling at a standstill in your career altogether. It’s important to stand back and focus on your spiritual needs and assess whether your current position is serving you.

“Mental distress beyond your control has threatened your confidence and it’s likely that you’ve experienced an era where everything was taken away from you. But something happened in the past two years to restore your strength and vitality and you are finally breaking free,” DeFranco explains. “Make no mistake, a changing of guards is underway and the odds are in your favor.”

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Having friends at work is great, Pisces, but right now, you may be walking a thin line between camaraderie and partnership. Secrets may bubble up to the surface that may remind you of the difference between these two dynamics.

“Whether you’ve had a revolution of hopes and dreams, or experienced distress and betrayal in your friend groups or audiences, harsh reality checks have strengthened your interpersonal awareness and taught you valuable lessons about maintaining boundaries with friends and coworkers,” says DeFranco. “Now is a great time to ask for a raise or start your own business with a friend or coworker. Your potential for influence is especially potent right now.”