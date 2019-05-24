In Booksmart, out May 24, Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein star as best friends Amy and Molly, who decide to partake in the high school party scene the night before their graduation, after spending most of their teen years hitting the books. The movie has everything you want in a high school comedy, from poignant friendship moments to the messy, hilarious results of the two party novices getting into trouble. If you're in the mood for more teens-behaving-badly, fortunately, there are plenty of movies like Booksmart streaming now. While the new comedy is pretty fresh for nailing the high school experience from two women's perspectives, teen movies as a genre have a long and storied tradition.

In an interview with Refinery29, Feldstein explained that the movie's realism is what makes it funny. "Every comedy is rooted in a real truth, and typically a painful one of sorts," she said. "In Booksmart, the friendship between Molly and Amy is not always the easiest. And when they realize that, it’s so painful!" While so many high school movies portray the growing pains felt by their protagonists, not all of them balance those aches so seamlessly with high school rebellion and some good old-fashioned hell-raising. Whether they're portraying hardcore partying or the more gut-wrenching parts of growing up, these movies all feature some aspect of what you can expect from Booksmart.

1. 'Lady Bird' A24 on YouTube Feldstein's role in Lady Bird is pretty different from her character in Booksmart, but both movies explore the various trials and triumphs of high school friendship in their own ways. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

2. 'Blockers' Universal Pictures on YouTube Both a group of teens and their parents have a wild night in this hilarious comedy from last year. If you love the raunchiness of Booksmart, you'll appreciate Blockers too. Stream it on HBO.

3. 'Dude' Netflix on YouTube Awkwafina and Lucy Hale are just a couple of the actors playing a group of high school grads who want to live their best lives before they go off to college in this Netflix movie. Sound familiar? Stream it on Netflix.

4. 'Life Of The Party' Warner Bros. Pictures on YouTube The main characters of Booksmart feel like they missed their chance to go wild in high school, but this movie proves that you're never too old to go back to school and party like a teenager — if that's what you want, that is. Stream it on HBO Go.

5. 'Someone Great' Netflix on YouTube Although they're not graduating from high school, the three friends in this movie will remind you of Amy and Molly in the way that they lift each other up and force each other out of their comfort zones when necessary. Stream it on Netflix.

6. 'The Edge Of Seventeen' STX Entertainment on YouTube Just as Amy and Molly face some friendship snafus in Booksmart, Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld) and Krista (Haley Lu Richardson) face a great rift in their tight friendship in this acclaimed dramedy. Stream it on Netflix.

7. 'Orange County' MParamount Pictures/YouTube In this riotous comedy starring Colin Hanks, Catherine O'Hara, Jack Black, and more, Hanks's character desperately attempts to get into his dream college after first being rejected, resulting in a wild night filled with silly misadventures. Stream it on Amazon Prime.

8. 'The Package' Netflix on YouTube This Netflix original movie stars Blockers star Geraldine Viswanathan as one of a group of teens who go into the woods to party and misbehave. As you can imagine, things don't exactly go smoothly. Stream it on Netflix.

9. 'Girls Just Want To Have Fun' New World Pictures/YouTube This 1985 Sarah Jessica Parker dance movie is a cornerstone of the canon, featuring a great soundtrack and killer moves, just like Booksmart. Stream it on Amazon Prime or Hulu.

10. 'Dazed And Confused' Gramercy Pictures/YouTube Another movie from the past, which arguably hasn't aged as well as Girls Just Wanna Have Fun, is Dazed and Confused, which presents the character David Wooderson (Matthew McConaughey), who says perhaps one of the creepiest lines in movie history: "That’s what I love about these high school girls, man. I get older, they stay the same age." Ew! Fortunately, he's framed as a burnout, not a hero. Stream it on Hulu.

11. 'Spring Breakers' A24 on YouTube Booksmart's partying scenes are put to shame by this college spring break movie starring James Franco, Vanessa Hudgens, Selena Gomez, Ashley Benson, and Gucci Mane. Yes, Gucci Mane. Stream it on Netflix.

12. 'Never Been Kissed' Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube Similar to how Molly and Amy want to have a do-over, or at least broaden their high school experience, Josie (Drew Barrymore) gets a second shot at high school — this time as an undercover reporter. The student-teacher flirtation might not seem so cute in 2019, but Never Been Kissed will ring true to anyone who still has high school regrets. Stream it on HBO.