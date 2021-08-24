Though it’s the dog days of summer and many parts of the country are currently experiencing unprecedented heat, cooler weather is right around the corner with the transition from summer to fall. Just as you’ll have to reassess your wardrobe by layering or switching out seasonal pieces altogether, it’s time to take the same approach with your skin care repertoire. Luckily, you have some guidance in the form of fall 2021 skin care trends.

Bustle spoke with top dermatologists to get their intel on just what will be big this season, and we’ve learned there will be two common threads you’ll notice on the shelves. The first is post-summer skin recovery — as beach time wanes and hours of sun exposure decrease, it’s your chance to begin reincorporating sun-sensitivity-inducing treatments and ingredients you began avoiding after Memorial Day (think benzoyl peroxide and potent chemical exfoliants).

The second theme is the return of maskne and other COVID-related skin ailments (womp womp). While it seemed that a maskless normalcy was on the brink of a return, pandemic numbers — in large part due to the Delta variant — are surging again. So as health measurements are put back into effect, your skin will have to adapt once more to the changing tides.

As you switch out your beauty cabinet, read on for the fall’s biggest skin care trends to watch for.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Studies referenced:

Rendon, M. (2010). Evidence and Considerations in the Application of Chemical Peels in Skin Disorders and Aesthetic Resurfacing. The Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2921757/

Experts:

Dr. Adeline Kikam, M.D., board-certified dermatologist

Dr. Mona Gohara, M.D., board-certified dermatologist