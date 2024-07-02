It’s hot out there, folks. While you might be spending most of your days in front of the fan, it doesn’t mean you have to give up on fashion until the fall. There are plenty of trends still making the rounds on social media, and many of them are easy to rock — even on a 90-degree day.

To narrow them down and figure out which summer fashion trend will feel the most “you,” look no further than your zodiac sign, and especially your rising sign. This sign represents the image you project to the world and it can steer you towards the looks that’ll feel the most comfortable and in line with your personal brand.

Dressing for your Venus sign also isn’t a bad idea, especially if you want to have more fun. Your Venus sign represents what you’re drawn to aesthetically. It might explain why you’re drawn to the Brat Girl vibe, even though you’re usually more low-key with your looks, or why you can’t shake your love for linen no matter how hard you try.

Whether you add a new shoe to your wardrobe, a little white dress, a beachy bag, or a pair of shorts, there are plenty of ways to play around with fashion during the dog days of summer.

Below is the perfect thing for you to wear this July, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images Visible Bra Gone are the days of desperately trying to hide your bra under your dress or tank top. This summer it’s more than OK to have your straps on display — or your bra fully visible, like Kristen Stewart. Celebs have been showing off the peek-a-boo bra trend for months, but there’s no time like the boiling days of summer to try for yourself. Let your bra show from under a see-through top or fully wear it as a top, à la Kim Kardashian. Both options will mesh well with your confident Aries energy.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Kitten Heels There’s something undeniably chic about a slingback sandal with a kitten heel. As a Venus-ruled earth sign who appreciates a hint of luxury, this summer shoe will catch any Taurus’ eye, and it’ll also pair well with all the luxe looks you already have in your wardrobe. While kitten heels look right with a dress or trousers, the real scene-stealer is when you wear them to grab groceries or while out walking your dog in a t-shirt and jeans. Slip them on and trot around town like Carrie Bradshaw herself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Brat Girl Thanks to Charli XCX, we’re all about to have a brat girl summer. Named after the singer’s latest album — which is now totally viral on TikTok — the singer has described this aesthetic as part luxury and part trashy, in the best way. It’s an attitude but it’s also something you can capture in your clothes. Think strappy white tops with no bra, lime green nails — to honor the album’s neon artwork — short skirts, boots, or bedhead hair. All of the above will appeal to the fashion-forward Geminis who have been singing “360” since it dropped.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Graphic Tees If you have a collection of graphic or slogan tees from the 2010s lying around — which you probably do, as a nostalgia-loving Cancer — then quickly pull them out and wear them while you can. Printed tees come back in style every now and again, and they’re having another moment this summer. To elevate the look and bring it into 2024, pair yours with a skirt. Wear it loose and embrace the over-sized, laidback vibes, or knot it at the waist for a slightly more pulled-together look.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Instagram/beyonce Little White Dress Now that it’s the middle of summer, nothing will feel more right than floating around town in a little white dress, like Beyoncé’s gauzy beach number. The color is light and cool — and it’ll perfectly show off your summertime glow. As a fiery Leo, all of these things will be appealing to you. Not to mention, you probably need something chic to wear to the various vacations and get-togethers that have filled up your social calendar. Wear your LWD with sandals for a backyard party or dress it up with heels for a nice dinner.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Raffia Everything Virgo is drawn to fabrics and textures like linen, cotton, raffia, and other natural fibers. This July, lean into the vibe and fill your closet with raffia purses, sandals, and straw hats and you’ll instantly feel more in touch with your earth sign roots. Raffia has been spotted on Katie Holmes — your latest Pinterest muse — which should be enough to sell you, but keep in mind that this material is practical, too. While it does have strong beach vibes, it somehow looks at home in the city, too, especially on steamy hot days.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Instagram/dojacat Big Blazers If you’re looking for a chic cover-up to wear on your way to dinner, look no further than the big blazers made popular again by Hailey Bieber and Doja Cat. Bieber has been in her early-2010s office-chic era for ages, but Doja Cat recently jumped on board too when she paired an oversized jacket with a nude-illusion leotard. Libras will feel drawn to the oversized blazer look for its duality. On the one hand, you can wear the blazer over a dress or tank to stay warm in a chilly office. On the other hand, you can pull a Doja and try the no-pants trend on a night out. The blazer works well in both situations.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leopard Print Scorpios like to stand out in a crowd while also giving off a heavy “don’t talk to me” energy. As an enigmatic water sign, you’re intrigued by the return of leopard print, especially since it reads slinky, sultry, and a little bit bad*ss. This print is a timeless classic, too, as well as one that works as a neutral. Wear it this July with literally anything, whether it’s a leopard print bag, skirt, silk dress, or jeans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Converse Sneakers Converse sneakers will never go out of style, but now and then we’re reminded of just how cool they are, like when Emily Ratajkowsi stepped out in a low, white pair. Even though the model has access to every type of shoe imaginable, she keeps returning to these comfy classics, and it should be inspiring to the Sagittarians of the world. As an outgoing sign, you’ll need a good pair of kicks to get you through the months ahead, especially if you’re planning on traveling or taking a lot of day drips. Chucks will never let you down — and they also go with everything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) WWD/WWD/Getty Images Chic Pajamas As a Capricorn, you’re someone who’s always appreciated a chic pair of pajamas. It didn’t occur to you to wear them out in public, however, until you saw the pajama trend on TikTok. Just like that, your wardrobe doubled in size as you realized you could tuck your favorite striped button-down into a skirt or pair your silky pajama bottoms with a sandal. The vibe is comfort-meets-classy, and you’re all about it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Instagram/palomija Long Jean Shorts If anyone is going to pull off the cheugy jean short trend, it’s Aquarius. As an air sign and bonafide fashionista, you know this look is about as cool as it gets. The longer the shorts and more low-slung, the better. This isn’t an aesthetic that anyone in your small hometown will understand, and that’s exactly what makes it so fun. Wear your jorts proudly this summer with a tank top, sandals, and a baseball hat.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Instagram/Elsa Hosk Cottagecore Model Elsa Hosk recently shared a cottagecore beach ‘fit on Instagram, and all the Pisces of the world collectively fainted. To cover up her bikini, Hosk donned a floaty dress, frilly ankle socks, and her hair up in a messy bun and in an instant proved that you can wear this cozy, country look just about anywhere. This charming aesthetic speaks to your creative side, as well as your love for whimsy and romance.