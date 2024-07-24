There’s a dizzying array of sleep hacks to choose from, and it seems like a new one goes viral almost daily. There’s the sweatshirt trick from TikTok, the drunken monkey pre-bed stretch, and the paradoxical intention mind game, to name a few. If you wanted to, you could spend an entire night reading through them all as you try to decide which one’s for you.

Either that, or you could zero in on the best sleep hack for your zodiac sign. When you think about it, your sign’s personality traits could play a role in what keeps you up at night, and it could also impact what you find comforting.

If you lie awake with a million thoughts zipping through your head — this is so air sign-coded, BTW — you might need a hack that effectively quiets your mind. If you tend to have too much energy — that’s you, fire signs — then a more active sleep hack might be just what you need to rid yourself of the pre-bed jitters.

Coziness is also the key to a good night’s sleep, but not everyone likes the same things when it comes to creating a comfortable environment. Certain earth and water signs, for instance, will want to be surrounded by pillows, while others might prefer to envelop themselves in a soothing, sleep-inducing scent.

Below, the best sleep hack for each zodiac sign, according to astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) As an Aries, you’ve always been a bundle of energy. It’s tough for you to lie down at a sensible hour and even tougher to remain horizontal the entire night, so why not give it up? The best way to work with your energy is with a Victorian-era sleep hack called the “two shift” sleep. Before homes had electricity, people would go to bed at sunset, catch a few ZZZs, and then wake up in the middle of the night to get things done. During this time they’d read, work, talk to a partner, etc. Then, a few hours later, they’d lie back down for a “second sleep” that lasted until dawn. If you’re up half the night anyway, try adjusting your sleep schedule to embrace it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) As a Venus-ruled earth sign, Taurus is all about comfort and coziness. Chances are your bed is already covered with multiple blankets, pillows, and stuffed animals, but if you still lie awake at night, try adding an extra layer of softness. That’s the idea behind the sweatshirt sleep hack from TikTok, which went viral with over 2.5 million views. The idea is to wrap the arms of a sweatshirt around your head and under your chin to block light, block sound, and make yourself feel safe and secure. The sweatshirt hack is a form of swaddling, too, so it should help you feel extra supported as you drift off to dreamland.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) The Gemini brain is a very crowded place. Thanks to your Mercury ruling planet, which centers communication, you’re constantly thinking about the past, present, and future. This trait comes in handy during the day when you’re working or being creative, but it can be tough to cope with at night. To slow your thoughts and ease into sleep, try the cognitive shuffling hack. The goal is to repeat words in your head as a way to drown out your worries — and the more random you can be, the better. Think “elephant, bread, yo-yo, candle” and list words until you fall asleep. You could also give yourself a category and shuffle through that, like words that start with B or different types of fruit.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) A Cancer’s main goal in life is to feel safe and secure, so what better sleep hack for this water sign than the vagus support cocoon? This trick, originally posted by TikToker @itsmaggieperkins, shows the creator making a cocoon of pillows in her bed. The resulting nest helps support her body and regulate her vagus nerve, which in turn helps her sleep through the night. When you can’t fall asleep, it never hurts to surround yourself with a few more pillows. But this hack is all about supporting your limbs in a strategic way so your body can fully “let go” and relax. Place a pillow under your head, one under each arm, and another under your knees. Then, to cocoon yourself, pull a weighted blanket over yourself. Close your eyes and allow your stress to melt away.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Fiery Leos never know when to call it a day. Since you’re always on the go, shifting into slower gear once bedtime rolls around can be tough. If you’re often buzzing with energy late into the night, try the drunken monkey sleep hack. It’s a silly little stretch that loosens up tight hips and shoulders — two issues that plague hardworking zodiac signs — and it also helps you release pent-up energy. To give it a try, step your feet out wide and begin to swirl them in a circle, like you’re hula-hooping. Next, lift your arms and paddle them in the air, like you’re a dancing drunken monkey. Keep shimmying for one minute and you should feel the burn. Once you get between the covers, you’ll be perfectly relaxed and ready to sleep.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) As the zodiac’s chronic over-thinkers, Mercury-ruled Virgos would benefit most from the paradoxical sleep intention hack. This one’s perfect if you struggle to fall asleep — or if you tend to wake up at 3 a.m. with racing thoughts. Instead of panicking about being awake or trying to force yourself to go back to sleep, the idea is to embrace the fact you’re awake to trick your brain into feeling tired again. It’s so stressful to wake up at night, especially when you know morning is swiftly approaching. And as a Virgo, you likely have visions of to-do lists dancing in your head. That stress, however, is part of what keeps you awake. By acting like you don’t care, the pressure will leave your body and it’ll be way easier to nod off.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) As a Venus-ruled Libra, you’d be so happy with an intricate bedtime routine and plenty of pretty things to store on your nightstand. If you don’t have them already pick up a cute weighted eye mask, a lavender-scented lotion, and a potent pillow spray to help you sleep through the night. Keep it all on hand and allow yourself to indulge every night in a wind-down routine. Start as early as you can by taking a shower, getting into your PJs, and applying your skin care. (You’re all about the viral “morning shed” trend on TikTok, after all.) Then do other sleep-inducing tricks, like lowering the temperature in your apartment, turning down the lights, and putting your phone down. It’ll help you sleep like an actual princess.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Some sleep hacks are truly out there, and those are the ones Scorpios like best. As a water sign ruled by transformational Pluto, you’ve always been open to taking a more magical approach to life. It’s why you’d be open to placing a bowl of limes next to your bed to ward off bad energy. This idea, originally shared by @jessicalynnemediumship, has racked up nearly 20 million views on TikTok, as well as thousands of comments expressing shock and awe that it does seem to work. The citrus might clear your bedroom of entities and turn it into a ghost-free sleep space, but if nothing else, the limes will help freshen up your space. Either way, you’ll eventually start to associate the smell with bedtime, and that could also do the trick.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) The best sleep hack for Sagittarius is plain and simple: a consistent bedtime. As a Jupiter-ruled fire sign, you tend to stay up until you eventually collapse from exhaustion, but that’s always why you feel unwell. To break this bad habit, choose a bedtime and stick with it for a week to see how you feel. Going to bed at the same time every night helps your body fall into a regular rhythm. If you always go to bed at 11 p.m., you’ll naturally feel tired around that time. Not only does a regular bedtime make falling asleep a heck of a lot easier, but it can also improve your sleep quality. A regular sleep schedule could be a much-needed anchor in your otherwise chaotic day.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Serious Capricorns don’t want to mess around with limes, sprays, or silly little dances before bed. Instead, you appreciate sleep hacks that are short, sweet, and effective, like the amnian acupressure point. Otherwise known as your body’s “snooze button,” this pressure point is located below your ears. When you gently rub it, it can help you fall asleep. To find the right spot, get comfy in bed, feel behind your ear lobes for a protruding bone, and let your fingertips fall behind that bone. Massage that soft spot while you take five breaths. According to Traditional Chinese Medicine, this point promotes relaxation, which in turn helps you fall asleep. It’ ’ll feel good after a long and draining day, and it’ll also ensure you get enough rest to tackle your to-dos tomorrow.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) As an air sign ruled by forward-thinking Uranus, Aquarians are all about techy objects and nifty gadgets. While you might roll your eyes at a lavender pillow spray, you can get behind a NASA-approved red light sleep device, like the one from Helight, or this affordable red nightlight from Amazon. Unlike blue light, which tells your brain it’s time to wake up, red light positively influences your body’s sleep/wake cycle by signaling to your noggin that it’s time to rest. Red light might also play a role in releasing melatonin, the sleep hormone that helps you snooze. Turn on a red light as you climb into bed, and you should be asleep in no time.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Pisces, you’ll love cricketing your feet together the next time you get in bed. Many people naturally do this at night, but you can also cricket your feet together on purpose. Just like a cricket, the motion is all about rubbing your feet together slowly and repeatedly. It’s a self-soothing motion that eases stress, which is something you’d benefit from as a water sign with a lot of emotion. Cricketing also activates various acupressure points on your foot. There’s a grounding point on the bottom of your foot, as well as a spot on the top of your foot between your first and second toes that, according to Traditional Chinese Medicine, should help you snooze.