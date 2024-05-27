Behind every iconic red carpet appearance and glamorous photoshoot in Hollywood is the team of artists who helped create the moment. We’re talking fashion-forward stylists, creative hairstylists, trust-worthy estheticians, and even personal trainers who add a sense of structure to a celeb’s crazy lifestyle.

Headline-making eyes, contoured complexions, and pouty lips, of course, are thanks to makeup artists — and some of the industry’s best happen to be AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander).

For those in-the-know, the name Patrick Ta likely rings a bell. Not only is he the owner of his eponymous (and cult-loved) beauty brand, but he glams big-time names like Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Camila Cabello, Halsey, and countless others.

On the other hand, Nam Vo is an NYC-based artist who has created an entire skin-centric makeup movement with her otherworldly “dewy dumpling” techniques, which alone have earned her quite a few masterclass opportunities.

11 AAPI Makeup Artists To Follow

Aside from these two industry mainstays, there are *so* many brilliant makeup minds behind the scenes creating true works of art. If you’re looking to level up your Instagram feed, smash “follow” these AAPI makeup artists’ accounts (like, RN).

Patrick Ta

Ta knows a thing or two about creating a full beat that’s worthy of a pop star — and more often than not, he uses his own products to nail the vibe. The brand’s two-for-one cream and powder blush palette is not only a Bustle editor pick, but also happens to be the secret behind the beautifully blushed cheeks of his A-list clientele.

Nam Vo

Known for the radiant glam looks that she’s coined as “dewy dumpling” beats, Vo is a total icon who regularly works with A-listers like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. She’s been outspoken about her humble beginnings glamming strippers backstage, though these days, she’s an entrepreneur running a full-blown beauty empire.

Nina Park

Nina Park has made a name for herself in the beauty world with it-girl clients that include Margot Robbie, Lily-Rose Depp, Anya Taylor Joy, Zoë Kravitz, and more. As for her signature style, she tends to lean towards timelessly beautiful makeup, seldom tapping her brushes into bold pigments (save for the occasional elegant red lip).

Hung Vanngo

Recent red carpet looks on Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lawrence, as well as Ariana Grande’s red-lipped glam for the Eternal Sunshine album cover are thanks to one master of makeup: Hung Vanngo. He’s always booked and busy — you’ll see his artistry at major events like the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, and beyond — and regularly shares his work with his 4.2 million Instagram followers.

Emily Cheng

Emily Cheng’s celebrity clientele is seemingly endless. Rachel McAdams, Yara Shahidi, Simone Ashley, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Camila Mendes are just a few of the famous faces she’s decorated throughout her career. One of her most iconic beats? The sultry siren eyes she created on Billie Eilish for the Barbie premiere last year.

Kirin Bhatty

Traveling from coast to coast, Kirin Bhatty is known for glamming Jenny Slate, Freida Pinto, and Mean Girls musical breakout star Avantika Vandanapu. Bhatty typically leans towards natural glam looks, though she occasionally amps things up with bedazzled eyes or metallic details.

Daniel Martin

Megan Markle’s wedding day glam might be the most talked-about makeup moment of the past decade, and AAPI artist Daniel Martin is to thank for its endless inspo. He doesn’t just limit his work to royalty, though: He’s also created looks for none other than the Bridgerton fave Nicola Coughlan, as well as other beloved stars like Jessica Alba and Michelle Yeoh. Proving his expertise even further, he *also* so happens to be a global director of artistry at Tatcha.

Emi Kaneko

In a word, Emi Kaneko is an experimental makeup artist. Her star-studded portfolio of conversation-starting work features editorial looks she’s dreamed up for major names like Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, and more.

Grace Pae

Grace Pae is ever on the go, glamming stars like Cynthia Erivo, Victoria Monét, Lupita Nyong'o, Lil Nas X, and more. Her makeup M.O. is truly ever-changing, though she loves to add unexpected pops of color in super subtle ways.

Yuki Hayashi

While Yuki Hayashi may have a clean-cut image of his own, but he has a serious affinity for the grunge glam revival. Case in point? He has created some of Emma Chamberlain’s most eye-catching makeup looks, including her red-rimmed eyes at the 2023 CFDA Awards.

Chiho Omae

Chiho Omae is more of an editorial makeup artist who has glammed high-fashion models like Emily Ratajkowski, Candice Swanepoel, and Paloma Elsesser. Spot her work in magazine spreads, on red carpet, and — once you tap that follow button — all over your Instagram feed.