You'll Have The Hardest Time Getting Over This Zodiac Sign

You may have a long list of reasons for why you and a certain someone aren’t meant to be. And yet, just one thought of their smile, their little quirks, or the way they said your name can leave you pining for them all over again. Even if you’re not the type of person to stay hooked on an ex or a former fling, everyone has one zodiac sign they just can’t seem to shake. Knowing the hardest zodiac sign to get over, based on your sign can help you better understand why some people are just so hard to quit.

“Some star signs do move on faster than others,” astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle. “Aries signs, for instance, have a lot of love to give and need to be able to express it. They need somewhere to direct their romantic, fiery nature. Hence, this is one sign that can rebound quickly.”

In general, earth signs tend to need more time to get over a failed relationship. Taurus, in particular, is a fixed earth sign. This means they’re stubborn, persistent, and hate change. In fact, Monahan says that Taurus is the slowest among the zodiac to move on from on ex. “Taurean energy is extremely loyal,” she says. “Once they open their heart to someone, they will do everything in their power to really make it work.”

Regardless of whether you’re someone who typically moves on rather fast or slow, some people will come into your life and leave a lasting impression. So here is the hardest zodiac sign to get over, based on your sign.

Aries Zodiac Signs (March 21-April 19): Libra Passionate Aries and romantic Libra are total opposites in the zodiac wheel, which makes for an immediate and magnetic attraction. These two have such great chemistry they’ll have a hard time keeping their hands off each other. While Aries and Libra will have an amazing time together, they are still opposites. Aries is fiery with aggressive Mars energy, while Libra is soft with graceful Venus energy. “This makes for hot chemistry but also potential blowups,” Monahan says. “If this pairing combusts, Aries can definitely be left longing for this full-on connection.”

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20-May 20): Sagittarius Taurus and Sagittarius don’t make the easiest match. According to Monahan, they’re five signs apart and make what’s called an inconjunct or quincunx aspect in astrology. “This is an aspect of tension, in that the planets involved will be in signs totally unrelated to each other,” she says. “However, this mystery can bring an intense and overwhelming intrigue with the other.” It’s a kind of attraction that’s highly intense but will also confuse them both. Even if they know they’re incompatible, they’ll continue dating in order to figure out why they’re so drawn together. If things go south, Taurus will definitely pine over this lost love.

Gemini Zodiac Signs (May 21-June 20): Libra Gemini and Libra are two air signs that seem to understand each other right away. As two of the biggest social butterflies in the zodiac, these two will enjoy being out and about together. With Gemini’s wit and Libra’s charm, this couple is one everyone will love being around. For Gemini in particular, attractions happen in the mind. According to Monahan, Libras have “eloquence and deliberative powers” to spare. “When they break up, this can feel like a massive heartache,” she says. “There isn't another sign who quite gets them like this one.”

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21-July 22): Pisces Truth be told, Cancer is one of the most sentimental zodiac signs. So in general, they tend to think about their exes often. However, one sign they’ll really miss is their fellow water sign Pisces. “Being one of the more relationship-focused signs, Cancer loves to dive straight into the deep end of the emotional spectrum, as does Pisces,” Monahan says. “If this duo doesn’t work out, it can leave a big hole in Cancer’s life, making them susceptible to ‘the one that got away’ feeling.” They’ll really miss the unconditional love that Pisces brought to the relationship.

Leo Zodiac Signs (July 23-Aug. 22): Aquarius As a fixed fire sign, Leos typically take more time getting over relationships than the other two fire signs. But Aquarius will be especially tough to get over as the water bearer is the lion’s “cosmic counterpart” or opposite sign. According to Monahan, you tend to grow and learn the most when you’re dating your opposite sign. For the Sun-ruled Leo, who tends to be on the self-centered side, Aquarius will teach them to value friendship and community, and to care about social issues. “Aquarius energy therefore can have a profound impact on Leo, so when it disappears, Leo can be left feeling extremely bereft,” Monahan says.

Virgo Zodiac Signs (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Aquarius Virgo and Aquarius tend to get along well at first due to their mutual love of intellectual pursuits. These two will stimulate each other mentally and can talk for hours about anything, from current events to something unique they just learned. However, Aquarius may soon become a little too unpredictable for the perfectionist earth sign. Aquarius also has a tendency to go distant in relationships. “What seemed like such a deep understanding and connection between the two can be gone in an instant,” Monahan says. “Virgo can be quite flabbergasted at how cold Aquarius can become, and it can be a tough one for Virgo to get over.”

Libra Zodiac Signs (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Taurus Taurus and Libra are naturally drawn to each other due to their shared ruling planet Venus. They are both true romantics at heart and have a love for the finer things in life. When they’re together, Monahan says, it can feel like a “beautiful, dreamy textured love landscape.” However, Libra tends to have freedom in relationships to be social and go out, which can bring out Taurus’ jealous and possessive side. Libras go into relationships hoping they will work out, but they have no problem ending it if it isn’t exactly right. It will be hard for Libra to get over Taurus, especially when they think back on the early days of their relationship when everything seemed to play out like a movie.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Aries You won’t find a sexier or more passionate pair than Aries and Scorpio. According to Monahan, these two share the same ruler in fiery Mars, making for a hot yet combustible combo. This is one couple whose fights tend to escalate quickly. However, “they will fight to keep the love alive and the relationship going,” Monahan says. “If it ends, this can leave Scorpio left forever wondering what happened to their firecracker.” Scorpios will have a hard time finding this type of intense dynamic with anyone else in the zodiac.

Sagittarius Zodiac Signs (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Aries Sagittarius and Aries work well together because they’re both fire signs who are driven, spontaneous, and have a desire to live life to the fullest. They’re both independent and will always understand the other’s need for space. Sagittarius, in particular, will love how they never feel tied down by the ram. In general, Sagittarius isn’t one to pine over exes. They tend to move on rather quickly. However, Aries is the exception. “Sometimes getting a taste of their own medicine can be quite intense,” Monahan says. “This is one sign Sag will usually look at as the ‘one that got away.’”

Capricorn Zodiac Signs (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Libra Capricorn and Libra make an interesting pair because Capricorn is very serious, while Libra has a youthful and playful energy. However, there’s a lot that Libra can teach Capricorn about when it comes to love, having fun, and finding balance. “Capricorn being ruled by Saturn can sometimes be a bit of a curmudgeon,” Monahan says. “But gentle Libra is able to coax Saturn out of these more coarse behaviors. This is a dynamic Capricorn can miss from time to time in those rare emotional moments.”

Aquarius Zodiac Signs (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Aquarius Aquarius signs are so unique that no two are alike. According to Monahan, fellow Aquarians can really perplex each other. One minute, they can be totally in sync, and the next, they can leave each other wondering why everything is so wrong. “They’re usually able to look at things in an impersonal and logical way,” Monahan says. “While this can mean healthy boundaries and moving on fast, it can come across as rather cold and uncaring. It’s a behavior they are used to dishing out but not taking.” It’s a dynamic Aquarius will continue to think about long after the relationship is over.

Pisces Zodiac Signs (Feb. 19-March 20): Virgo Pisces and Virgo make a nice combination as Pisces brings emotional depth to the relationship, while Virgo offers stability. Pisces is a hopeless romantic who loves making their partner happy, while Virgos are all about being of service to other people. These two will enjoy a loving relationship that’s sincere and filled with affection. However, practical Virgo may find Pisces to be a little too chaotic for their liking, which can cause a lot of tension in the relationship. Virgo may become more critical than usual, which will upset the sensitive Pisces. But even if things end, Monahan says Pisces will always think about their former love. Pisces will miss and pine for the consistency and loyalty of their ex-Virgo.

