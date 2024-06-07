Your Song Of Summer 2024, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Is there anything better than finding the perfect song for the summer? It’s the anthem you’ll belt in your car with the windows down, the tune you’ll have on repeat in your headphones as you bike through the park, and the song you’ll associate with all your best memories, trips, and nights out when you look back on summer 2024.

Thankfully, there’s no shortage of mega-hits to choose from. Right now you can’t go anywhere without “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter, “Illusion” by Dua Lipa, or “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” by Beyoncé gracing your eardrums. While you can (and should) pump each one of them through your speakers, certain songs will appeal to specific zodiac signs as their standout summer song.

If you’re looking for your go-to song this season, consider the personality traits associated with your zodiac sign, including your element — are you fiery, watery, airy, or earthy? — and your ruling planet.

These factors can help you zero in on the type of music that’ll speak to you most, whether it’s a pump-up party jam to match your outgoing personality, a viral single from TikTok that everyone’s loving, or a power ballad that’ll have you in your feels.

Of course, the singer’s energy could also suck you in. It’s tough to deny the stage presence of artists like Chappell Roan. Keep reading for the perfect song of summer 2024, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “greedy” by Tate McRae Aries is all about this banger from Tate McRae. As a fire sign, you’ll love how the beat sounds blasting in your car as you drive around town, and it’s also the best song to request when you want to shake it in the club. The lyrics will inspire you to feel confident and powerful — with a bad*ss twist. McRae sings, “I would want myself, baby please believe me. I’ll put you through hell, just to know me.” The sassy vibe speaks right to your self-assured Aries soul.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “we can’t be friends” by Ariana Grande That Tauruses of the world are all about Ariana Grande’s pop queen aesthetic and powerful vocals. As an earth sign ruled by Venus, you’re also a sucker for a love song or a ballad. While there are various ways to interpret the singer’s lyrics in “we can’t be friends,” many people think it’s about moving on from an ex — and that’s one of Taurus’ favorite things to do. Play it while you walk around a park at sunset and dream about all the new people you’re going to meet throughout the summer.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “360” by Charli XCX ICYMI, you need to see Charli XCX’s music video for “360.” It stars Julia Fox, Rachel Sennott, Quenlin Blackwell, Chloe Cherry, Alex Consani, Chloë Sevigny, Emma Chamberlain, and other bonafide it girls. After a gossipy intro about finding the next social media star, the beat drops — and it truly has “Gemini” written all over it. As a fun-loving, fashion-forward air sign, it’ll truly feel like an anthem made for you. You’ll love the lyrics, too. “When you're in the mirror, do you like what you see? When you're in the mirror, you're just looking at me. I'm everywhere, I'm so Julia, ah ah, ah ah.” Blast it in your headphones as you stomp around the city.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Leon Bennett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Water” by Tyla As a quintessential water sign, Tyla’s mega-hit will feel just right for Cancer, aka the most emotional, moon-ruled member of the zodiac. This song is also sexy and passionate, which speaks right to your relationship-loving sign. The Grammy-award-winning singer is known for throwing water on herself as she does her signature dance on stage, and you’ll be tempted to try it yourself. “Water” will be your go-to song this summer, especially as a pump up jam before a date.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Espresso” by Sabrina Carpenter Carpenter’s viral bop had to be written with a Leo in mind. The song is packed with empowering lyrics like, “I know I Mountain Dew it for ya” and “soft skin and I perfumed it for ya.” And then, of course, the chorus: “Say you can't sleep, baby, I know. That's that me espresso.” As a fire sign ruled by the sun, Leos are a total shot of espresso. You love any girl-power anthem about grabbing attention, as you’d never be caught pining over a crush or crying after a breakup. Instead, you’re all about lyrics that make you feel good about yourself — and that’s exactly what “Espresso” is all about.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Kevin Mazur/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift While this T Swift song definitely isn’t new — it was released in 2019 on her seventh album, Lover — it’s a tried and true summer classic that’ll be just as fun in 2024. As an earth sign, Virgo is all about sticking with their nostalgic faves. You’ll appreciate how this song transports you back to past summers and all the memories you made, and you know no road trip would be the same without it. Add it to a Spotify playlist or sing it on repeat, and you’ll be sure to have yet another amazing summer.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Simone Joyner/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Turn it up” by Pinkpantheress Pinkpantheress simply cannot perform on stage without keeping a purse tucked under her arm, and what could be more Libra than that? Her new song “Turn it up” has lots of fun lyrics about dating, texting, and dancing, and those are all of your favorite things to do as a Venus-ruled sign. It’ll be the perfect accompaniment to a cheeky roller skating sesh, a cute bike ride around town, or soft background music while you sit on the beach with friends.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “Nasty” by Tinashe Scorpios are likely responsible for Tinashe’s new song going mega-viral on TikTok. If anyone’s looking for someone who can match their freak, it’s this water sign ruled by mysterious Pluto. “Nasty” is the perfect song to play as you get ready to go out or when you want to dance around your apartment alone.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM” by Beyoncé This song off Beyoncé’s country album Cowboy Carter will make you want to paint the town red this summer, and that might include attending your very first line dance. It’s totally something a fiery, adventurous Sagittarius would do, especially if it means you can dress up in a western-inspired ‘fit including fringe, cowboy boots, and rhinestones. It’s impossible to listen to this tune without tapping your toe, so let it inspire a season full of good times.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images “Illusion” by Dua Lipa Nobody puts a Capricorn in the corner. This badass anthem from Dua Lipa will speak directly to your serious earth sign energy. Miss Lipa is taking no prisoners as she sings about red flags and taking off her rose-colored glasses in relationships. This is the song you’ll need to hear as you get over your ex, so you can fully enjoy your single girl summer. If there’s one thing you won’t do this season it’s fall for an illusion.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “HOT TO GO!” by Chappell Roan Chappell Roan was put on this earth to delight and amaze the air signs of the zodiac. The singer is campy, fun, and costumed, and even though she’s newer on the scene, she’s already built herself a cult following. These factors appeal to Aquarius, the quirky sign ruled by Uranus. Roan’s lyrics speak to you personally, but you also don’t mind that her songs are packed with high-energy dance vibes. If you get the aux on a road trip this summer, make sure you put on “HOT TO GO!” to set the right vibe.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Rich Polk/Variety/Getty Images “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” by Billie Eilish This heart-wrenching tune might not be an obvious choice for a summer song but try to tell that to a Pisces. As a water sign, you always live for Billie Eilish’s lyrics. Imagine crying to this song in your backyard while fireflies light up around you, playing it lightly in the background at a campfire, or belting the “We should stick together” chorus while hugging your friends on a girl’s trip. When you hear this song a few years from now, you’ll immediately remember summer 2024.