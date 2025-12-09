If you could hop on a plane and travel anywhere in the world right this minute, where would you go? You likely pictured your dream vacation destination, a locale that’s pinned all over your Pinterest and saved as the background on your phone.

The top five bucket list destinations for 2026, according to Capital One Travel’s first Luxury Travel Trend report, are Japan, Italy, Hawaii, Greece, and France. Plus, per the report, 87% of travelers prioritize access to exclusive cultural experiences — so when they go somewhere new, they want to take in all that location has to offer. Think nice accommodations, unique excursions, amazing dining, and so much more.

Of course, where you want to go on vacation has a lot to do with your personality, and that’s why dream destinations tend to be different for each zodiac sign. If you’re more of an adventurous type — read: an air or fire sign — you’d probably gloss over chic spas and hotel pools in favor of destinations that are a little more thrilling. You want to swim, snorkel, and go on heart-pounding hikes.

If you have a lot of luxurious earth sign energy in your birth chart, it makes sense that you would drift towards places known for their shopping, food, or both. And while many members of the zodiac gravitate towards the sun and relaxation, others are drawn to unique vacation spots that have a little edge. (Looking at you, water signs.) Here are the dream vacation spots for each zodiac sign.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

Hugo Abad/Moment/Getty Images

Scotland

Nobody would be happier in Scotland than a Pisces. As a water sign ruled by Neptune, the planet of creativity, you’ve completely romanticized the area — and with good reason. You know you’d fit right in on the streets of Edinburgh, where you could duck into cafes, bookstores, and pubs, all with a book ready to be read.

You find Scottish culture and lore enchanting, too. One moment, you’d be venturing off to see a castle. The next, visiting a national park in search of a mythical creature, like a unicorn. (They are the national animal, after all.) It would feel like you touched down in a fantasy land, and that’s very you.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

petesphotography/E+/Getty Images

Hawaii

When an Aries thinks “vacation,” they immediately picture themselves jumping into warm water, and what better place to do so than in Hawaii? As a fire sign, you enjoy booking trips that feel like a proper getaway — meaning ones that offer plenty of activities.

Aries aren’t the type to sit in a hotel. You want to zip line through the trees, take a surf lesson, and dance on the beach, and these are all things you can do in Hawaii. This energy stems from your Mars ruler, which fills you with the desire to get out there and have fun.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+/Getty Images

India

The spirituality, the food, the culture — these are all things that would tempt a Taurus to travel to India. As a Venus-ruled earth sign, you’ve always enjoyed digging into the beautiful side of life, which is easy to do in a country rich with centuries of history. When you aren’t walking around major landmarks, like the Taj Mahal or the Golden Temple, you’d be busy buying beautiful scarves in the colorful markets or making your way through a lengthy list of restaurants.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

mith_67/E+/Getty Images

Thailand

As an air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of travel and learning, you love vacation destinations that feel complex and interesting. It’s why Geminis want to navigate busy streets, try new foods, and get lost in the experience of it all — and Thailand is perfect for that.

This country has busy cities, like Chiang Mai, that are full of fun things to do and see, but it also has quiet countryside and beachy views. Depending on how you feel on a given day, you could go on an adventure like riding a bike through the mountains, visiting a temple, or taking a food tour. The fact that there are endless possibilities is what draws you in.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Mystockimages/E+/Getty Images

Costa Rica

As a Cancer, you know you’d touch down in Costa Rica and immediately feel at home. Since Cancers are water signs ruled by the moon, it explains why you’ve always wanted to go here for a healing yoga retreat or to get in touch with yourself by the side of a waterfall. The warm sense of hospitality would draw you right in, as would the lush scenery. It’s also the perfect place to travel by yourself, which you’ve always wanted to do.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

ArtistGNDphotography/E+/Getty Images

Greece

You can see it now: The white buildings shining behind you in the world’s most perfect selfie. This is what would drive any Leo to go to Greece. That, and the amazing vacation vibes. When you think “getaway,” you immediately picture yourself eating amazing food at a seaside restaurant, diving off a boat into crystal waters, and getting dressed to the nines for a night of drinking and dancing. Any sun-ruled fire sign would agree.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

F.J. Jimenez/Moment/Getty Images

France

When a Virgo is going to take time off, they want their vacation to feel like a true vacation, and that’s why France tops the list. While you’d be happy taking in the local food and culture of any European country, something about France — and Paris in particular — has always stuck out.

As a Mercury-ruled earth sign, you’d practice your French for months in advance and then feel so proud of yourself for ordering a baguette. You’d also happily spend hours in the Louvre looking at art. Everything French just feels so you, so much so that you’d start Googling how to move there before you even got on your return flight.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images

Mexico

Libras are another sign that wants to have as much fun as possible on vacation, and what better place to do so than Mexico? As a social air sign, you’d happily throw an assortment of bathing suits into a bag and see what happens when you touch down in Cancun. Oh, there’s a pool party? You’re so there.

While you’d 100% get down with an all-inclusive resort in Cancún or Los Cabos, you would also be happy to venture out to Mexico City for the amazing shopping and street food, or to ancient ruins, like the pyramids of Chichén Itzá. Not only is this a perfect spot for a selfie (your Insta is always on your mind, after all), but you also love to learn about culture and history as a way to feel truly connected to a place.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Oleh_Slobodeniuk/E+/Getty Images

Iceland

Even though Iceland isn’t that far from the East Coast, it still feels otherworldly and mysterious, and that’s what makes it the perfect destination for Scorpios. As a water sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, you feel drawn to the misty mountains and icy inlets, as well as the small population. When you go to Iceland, it truly feels like you’re on a voyage into the unknown.

While you would love to dig into the culture of the cities, like Reykjavík, what really pulls you to this country are those outer reaches. The countryside feels like it was forged in a book: the waterfalls, the greenery, the glaciers, and the geysers. You’d fall in love with the magic of it all.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Namibia

While most people are happy to stay local for their vacation, Sagittarians are busy expanding their search to include the entire globe. That’s why you’d be so happy to visit Namibia, a beautiful country on the western coast of Africa.

This feels like a true destination, and it’s all you could ever want or need as a fire sign ruled by adventurous Jupiter. Imagine waking up in a beautiful lodge and then venturing into Estosha National Park to see lions, elephants, and rhinos up close. The next day, you could walk along the Skeleton Coast, aka a beautiful strip of the Atlantic Ocean. After that, a hot air balloon ride over the desert. It’s the archer’s dream.

Capricorn (Dec. 21 - Jan. 18)

© Marco Bottigelli/Moment/Getty Images

Italy

It’s easy for earth signs to book vacations. All they have to do is think about the food they’re currently craving — and then design an entire trip around it. For Capricorns, that often sends them in the direction of Italy, where they can wine, dine, and be merry.

As someone who takes everyday life very seriously, you want your vacation to work double duty. You want to relax, but you also want an itinerary. You’ve always wanted to see the fashion of Milan, eat pasta in Rome, and stare over the cliffs of Positano on the Amalfi Coast — all picture-perfect destinations where you’d feel right at home.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

d3sign/Moment/Getty Images

Japan

If Japan has been on your bucket list since you were a kid, you most likely have a few Aquarius placements in your birth chart. As an air sign, you love the fast-paced culture of Japan’s cities, which seem to vibrate with lights and sounds. You’d want to try new foods and marvel at the street fashion in Tokyo and Kyoto.

Ruled by Uranus, the planet of innovation, you know you’d be awestruck at every turn by the innovation. Your first stop? The high-speed rails. You’d jet off into the countryside, where you’d take in the history and spirituality of the temples, and you’d also like to do something quirky, like visit the bowing deer in Nara Park. It all speaks to your Aquarius soul.