Each Zodiac Sign Would Thrive In One Specific Period Piece — Here’s Yours

If you’re a fan of period pieces and have any sense of whimsy or romance in your bones, then you might catch yourself sighing and saying, “I was born in the wrong era” as you watch life from a different century play out on your screen.

The feeling could set in as you marathon episodes of Bridgerton, where the characters travel by carriage and communicate via quill-written letter, or while watching Jane Austen-inspired films, like Emma or Pride & Prejudice. Depending on your zodiac sign, you might dub Mr. Darcy your ideal type.

Whether it’s the Victorian era, Regency times, or the Gilded Age of New York City, each member of the zodiac has a period they would thrive in thanks to the technology, architecture, and fashion that matches their personality.

For the passionate signs, period pieces that depict courting and grand displays of affection — think someone writing a lengthy poem by candlelight — would be more than ideal. They’d faint if a would-be partner crossed the moors on horseback and declared their love from a topiary-covered lawn. For others, the glitz and glam of a more modern era might strike a chord.

Here, the period piece you would thrive in most, based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 20 - April 18)

The Gilded Age

If you’ve seen The Gilded Age series, then you know a scrappy, fiery Aries would thrive in that fictionalized universe. This period, which lasted from the 1870s to the early 1900s, had a lot of economic change, growth, and material excess — all things an Aries can get down with.

As a sign ruled by Mars, the planet of competition and assertiveness, an Aries would be more than happy to rub elbows with all the movers and shakers of the era. It’s also when socialites wined and dined and built giant mansions, and people held the idea that anyone could make it big. It’s the true Aries dream.

Taurus (April 19 - May 19)

Bridgerton

Anyone with Taurus placements would be happy to live like the people of Bridgerton. The show follows a group of siblings as they attempt to find love in London’s high society. It all takes place during the Regency era from 1811 to 1820, when there was a massive emphasis on social etiquette, courting, and marriage, as well as the arts and literature.

All of the above appeals to Taurus, a practical earth sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love. It wouldn’t be hard to picture them thriving in this era, especially the one depicted in Bridgerton, which has a modern twist. Why yes, they would love to wear a corset, sip tea, and gossip about their latest love interest.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

Emma

Everything about Emma is so Gemini-coded. The character in the book, written by Jane Austen, is known for being clever, outgoing, and a little chaotic, which describes this sign to a T. Geminis are ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, so they’re fun-loving air signs who like to explore, meet new people, and have interesting experiences.

Any Gemini watching the movie Emma — most recently played by Anya Taylor-Joy — would feel jealous of her life in a bustling, early 19th-century town. Emma likes to play the role of matchmaker, too, which is exactly what Geminis do to their friends IRL. They love nothing more than to be in everyone’s business.

Cancer (June 20 - July 21)

Persuasion

Anne Elliot, the main character in Jane Austen’s Persuasion — most recently played by Dakota Johnson — really speaks to the Cancers of the world. As a deeply feeling water sign ruled by the emotional moon, this sign would relate to Anne’s inability to move on from a lost love.

As a period piece taking place in early 1800s England, a Cancer would also appreciate the way many people from that era had big feelings, but at the same time remained completely unwilling to share them. That’s the Cancer MO.

Leo (July 22 - Aug. 21)

Marie Antoinette

Sofia Coppola’s movie Marie Antoinette, starring Kirsten Dunst, is basically a Leo’s dream come to life on screen. A dramatic retelling of the queen’s life, it features parties, over-the-top outfits, and a behind-the-scenes peek at her palace.

The opening scene, which shows Marie in a horse-drawn carriage on her way to meet her soon-to-be husband, embodies what this fire sign is all about: drama, big displays of affection, and being the center of attention.

As a sign ruled by the sun, Leos have major queen energy. They would love to prance around in a gown and have access to all the shoes in Europe. Rich, opulent, out-of-touch vibes are what many Leos strive for.

Virgo (Aug. 22 - Sept. 21)

Little Women

Based on the story by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women — most recently directed by Greta Gerwig — follows four sisters as they grow up in Massachusetts during the Civil War. It shows them reading, writing, learning to play instruments, while also mixing and mingling in society.

If a Virgo could go to the March’s quaint house and play piano all day, they would. This earth sign loves a routine, and nothing says “routine” quite like running a New England home in the mid-1800s. They wouldn’t hesitate to chop wood and keep a fire burning in the middle of winter.

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, a Virgo would also appreciate the letter writing from this era. Any Virgo would be happy to wait by a mailbox.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Sense and Sensibility

Libras would thrive in the world of Sense and Sensibility. The story follows Elinor and Marianne Dashwood as they navigate life’s ups and downs in 19th-century England. One sister represents sense, and the other sensibility. As a sign represented by the scales, the desire to strike a balance between the two is so Libra.

Ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Libras love to socialize, make friends, and ultimately find the love of their life. As an air sign, they’re also tuned into what’s going on in society. Nothing gets past a Libra, and they’re always ready for a little gossip.

Scorpio (Oct. 22 - Nov. 20)

Atonement

Scorpios would thrive in a period piece that focuses on love, change, and quietly suffering characters, kind of like those in Atonement. Based on the book by Ian McEwan, and ultimately a movie starring Keira Knightley as Cecilia Tallis, it follows a couple who are torn apart by a lie. It’s basically a Scorpio’s worst nightmare, and something they would want to set right.

The story takes you through the early 1900s and sees 1930s England, World War II, and eventually England again in 1999. If anyone’s going to remember a love interest for that long, it’s this faithful water sign. Scorpios are also represented by Pluto, the planet of change and growth. If this book were to come to life, they would fully relate to the way the characters evolve.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

The Duchess

Sagittarius is a fiery, outgoing sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of adventure. They’re known for a love of travel, but Sagittarians have a lot more going on than just that. It’s why they might thrive in the world of The Duchess.

Set in late 18th-century England, and starring Keira Knightley as Georgiana, Duchess of Devonshire, The Duchess is about a popular, fun aristocrat as she navigates tricky relationships. This period also saw a lot of social change, which would be fascinating for this philosophical fire sign.

In England, it was also an era of powdered wigs and uptight dinners, but you know a Sagittarius would still find a way to break the rules. They’d be at every ball and masquerade, too.

Capricorn (Dec. 31 - Jan. 18)

Jane Eyre

Capricorns are known for their ability to thrive under pressure, and that was necessary in the setting of Jane Eyre, aka Charlotte Brontë’s story about a girl who overcomes hardship as she grows up. If anyone could handle the pressure, it would be this audacious earth sign.

Governed by Saturn, the planet of rules and discipline, a Capricorn would fit right into the stoic setting of late 19th-century England. There’s also a studious vibe to this time, and it’s something this sign would happily embrace. Caps are emotional and sensitive on the inside, and also appreciate a slower way of life that allows them to think and get back in touch with themselves.

Aquarius (Jan. 19 - Feb. 17)

Moulin Rouge!

It isn’t hard to picture someone with Aquarius placements enjoying the late 1800s in Paris, especially as it was depicted in Moulin Rouge! This unique air sign, ruled by rebellious Uranus, would be obsessed with the city and all the dirty little secrets found in its nightlife.

The movie, inspired by cabaret, tells the tale of can-can dancers living life on stage. An Aquarius wouldn’t hesitate to wrap themselves in a feather boa and deep dive into a life of theater. They love meeting interesting characters, overlooking society’s rules, and marching to the beat of their own drum.

Pisces (Feb. 18 - March 19)

Pride & Prejudice

If a Pisces could open up a book and jump inside, they’d choose one written by Jane Austen. As a water sign ruled by creative Neptune, they have a deep appreciation for romance, flowery language, and the will-they-or-won’t-they energy between lovers.

Pride & Prejudice would speak to Pisces the most. It all takes place on grand estates in Georgian era England, where there was a growing interest in arts and literature — two of Pisces’ favorite things. This sign would love nothing more than to write letters, travel by horse, and pine away for a faraway love while looking out their bedroom window.

Of course, the classic connection between Elizabeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy is one many Pisces dream about experiencing in real life.