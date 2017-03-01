Netflix isn't just for marathoning New York-set comic book adaptations and cherry-picking the most comforting episodes of your favorite sitcoms. The streaming service also has a nice cache of romantic movies that drift towards the sensual. So when you're spending an evening in with your significant other, there's no need to look to outlets that specialize in saucy viewings. Netflix subscribers can access lots of sexy films — some unrated — with just their regular monthly membership fee (and now with Netflix Party, couples can watch together while physically apart). But since some of these movies are foreign-made, independent, or otherwise off-the-beaten path, you may not come across them while casually browsing. So here's a helpful primer of 26 dirty movies on Netflix that couples can watch on date night.

You may have seen a few of these movies already. Some were major theatrical releases; others are critically acclaimed. But I hope you'll find some hidden treasure in this list of psychological dramas, hotter-than-average romantic comedies, and pleasantly silly erotic thrillers. With these movies, you and your partner can lose yourself in another romance for a while, experience something new together, and ideally be inspired to get creative and stay connected. You could watch these 26 Netflix movies alone, but wouldn't it be more fun if you had some company?

1. Y Tu Mama Tambien

Movieclips Trailer Vault on YouTube

Childhood friends Gael Garcia Bernal and Diego Luna broke out in this life-affirming road movie about two bros who take a trip with a mysterious older woman and end up shattering the boundaries between them.

2. Blue Is The Warmest Color

Movieclips Trailers on YouTube

Infamous for its lengthy and realistic sex scenes, Blue Is the Warmest Color is also a touching and troubling story about all-consuming first love. Léa Seydoux and Adèle Exarchopoulos were both celebrated for their performances, and the film won the coveted Palme d'Or at Cannes.

3. Porto

kinolorber on YouTube

Two outsiders (Anton Yelchin and Lucie Lucas) who experienced a brief moment of mysterious, passionate connection, and the memories and consequences that follow.

4. Chloe

HDTrailer2010 on YouTube

A gynecologist (Julianne Moore) suspects her husband (Liam Neeson) of cheating, so she does what any wife would do - hires an escort (Amanda Seyfried) to test him. But things heat up between all three.

5. Adore

Paramount Movies on YouTube

Best friends (Naomi Watts and Robin Wright) have affairs with each other's hunky adult sons, but trouble brews when one decides he wants to date someone his own age. The film of a thousand eye emojis.

6. Purple Rain

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

There's a plot in here somewhere about becoming the parent we hated, competition, and whatnot, but it's mostly about Prince and Apollonia at peak hotness.

7. Newness

Film Trailer Zone on YouTube

Like Crazy filmmaker Drake Doremus brings his dreamy style to a feature about apps, hookup culture, open relationships, and the millennial pressure to want to participate in all of those things. Nicholas Hoult and Laia Costa lead the 2017 film.

8. Ibiza

Netflix on YouTube

This Netflix original comedy about three girlfriends who take a trip to Spain includes a sexy romantic subplot between Harper (Gillian Jacobs) and a hot DJ played by Richard "King in the North" Madden.

9. Love

Romantic Entertainment on YouTube

Gaspar Noé's erotic drama isn't particularly positive or heartwarming, but it has sensuality in spades as one man remembers his roller-coaster relationship with the love he lost.

10. You Get Me

JoBlo Movie Trailers on YouTube

This trailer about badly behaving teens (including Bella Thorne and Halston Sage) features lots of partner switching, lies, and artfully constructed drama. And pools!

11. Indiscretion

GRANFALLOON on YouTube

This erotic TV thriller isn't good, by any means, but sexual obsession and a forbidden tryst add some excitement. If you're not necessarily looking for a compelling plot, this will do the trick.

12. Below Her Mouth

Below Her Mouth - Trailer on YouTube

Despite boasting an all-female crew, this sexually-charged drama about a same-sex affair has only a 22% aggregate rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Those less-than-great reviews include descriptions like "an undeniably steamy effort" and "sexually frank," so at least you know what you're getting.

13. God's Own Country

BritFlicks.Com on YouTube

A British sheep farmer and a Romanian migrant worker find a connection against the stark backdrop of a farm in this Sundance breakout by first-time feature director Francis Lee.

14. Palm Trees In The Snow

MiamiFilmFestival on YouTube

There's nothing like a long, weepy, bodice-ripping historical drama to put you in the mood. (If you're still awake by the end of it.)

15. Head On

Strand Releasing on YouTube

A young man struggles with coming out and facing his once activist, now conservative Greek parents.

16. Blue Valentine

Movieclips Classic Trailers on YouTube

While, yes, you do have to watch the relationship between Michelle Williams' and Ryan Gosling's characters implode, you also get to watch the start of it, when their chemistry overwhelmed and no problem seemed too big to overcome.

17. Ex Machina

A24 on YouTube

The literal self-actualization of the femme A.I. played by Alicia Vikander is very sexy, as she blows past her creator's hope for her and takes control of her life. As man-made as it is, it can't stay that way.

18. Duck Butter

1091 on YouTube

Two women, played by Alia Shawkat and Laia Costa (on the list for a second time), decide to test their instant chemistry by having sex every hour, on the hour, for a full day. Will it push their relationship to the next level, the way they hope?

19. Burlesque

Christina Aguilera on YouTube

Cher and XTina (Christina Aguilera) come together in this tale of The Burlesque Lounge, a failing burlesque joint whose staff is plagued by personal problems, suddenly perked up by the arrival of a naïve but determined dancer from Iowa.

20. Sliver

Knightley on YouTube

A new tenant (Sharon Stone) moves into an apartment where the past tenant died under strange circumstances, discovering she's not only peeping on others, but is being watched herself.

21. Like Water For Chocolate

humbi53 on YouTube

Three generations of longing, love, and erotically charged meals in this magical realism romance.

22. She's Gotta Have It

Sophie Passerini on YouTube

Nola Darling's juggling three men, but doesn't want to commit to any of them. When the gents find out, they try to turn the tables.

23. Rocco

UniFrance on YouTube

Rocco's mom wanted him to be a priest, but instead he became a renowned porn star. This documentary on the eve of his retirement looks back at his spectacular career.

24. Sleeping With Other People

IFC Films on YouTube

A serial cheater (Alison Brie) and shameless Casanova (Jason Sudeikis) meet up 12 years after their one night stand and find they've both utterly failed at relationships. They resolve to remain platonic friends, but...

25. After

KinoCheck International on YouTube

If the story seems a little...basic, that's because it was based on an insanely popular Harry Styles fanfic.

26. Loving

top ko on YouTube

A couple's intense, idealized love is threatened by real life.

And that's your next 26 date nights planned. The couple that streams together stays together.