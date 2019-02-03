12 Expert-Approved Ways To Mend A Relationship After You've Cheated

Though the assumption is that you confess to your partner when you’ve cheated, O’Reilly says that isn’t always the way to go. Instead, she recommends first questioning whether you want to tell them to assuage your own guilt, or whether you think it’s an important piece of information to move the relationship forward. If it’s the former, then telling them may be more selfish than productive.

Confessing can also be especially harmful if you don't plan to do it again, adds psychotherapist Deborah Duley. “Sharing indiscretions is extremely damaging to hear about and work through,” she says. “You've essentially passed the baton of pain to them when it's not fair to do so.”

Others say that you should tell your partner because then they can make an educated decision about whether to stay in the relationship. Intimacy expert Miyoko Rifkin falls into this camp. “Telling them gives them the option to see your willingness to be vulnerable, to make mistakes, but also your commitment to being in a trusting and honest relationship,” she tells Bustle.

A good litmus test for whether or not you should fess up? Telling someone else, says O’Reilly. Share your experience with a trusted friend or therapist. If you immediately feel better, maybe you just wanted to get it off your chest, she explains. But if there’s still a nagging feeling that you need to tell your partner, then that might be the best move for you and your relationship after all.