The Fall Fashion Trend You Should Try, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Fashion always seems to come alive in the fall. After a hot and sweaty summer, it feels so good to throw open your closet and admire your coats, sweaters, jeans, and boots that you can officially start wearing again — and it’s also the perfect time to try out a new trend or two.

New trends always emerge during Fashion Month when the runways are filled with inspirational ‘fits, like Bella Hadid’s menswear look from the Saint Laurent collection or Daisy Edgar-Jones who was spotted at the Gucci show in a sheer bra top and lacy polka dot shorts.

After seeing what stars and models wear, you’ll want to try something new like office siren glasses, a pair of clogs, or an oversized blazer. There are often so many new trends out there that you won’t even know where to start.

To help you narrow down your fall look, consider your zodiac sign. To find a fashion trend that suits you best consider your sun sign, but also your moon, rising, or Venus sign, which represents your personal style and what’ll turn heads as you strut down the sidewalk.

These parts of your birth chart can all play a role in how you like to dress and express yourself, as well as what you want to look like, and what you’re drawn to aesthetically. Keep reading below for the best fall fashion trend for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sheer Tops These days, it feels like everyone’s either forgetting to wear pants or freeing the nipple in see-through tops — and both are something an Aries would do. As one of the bolder signs of the zodiac, you never shy away from the fashion trends that are a touch risqué. To steal the look, copy Dakota Johnson and step out in a sexy, sheer tank top. The lace details will liven up a pair of jeans for a night out.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bookworm Aesthetic This time of year always has strong back-to-school vibes, even if you graduated 10 years ago. As a nostalgia-loving earth sign, Taurus is all about this season’s preppy details and bookworm-inspired ‘fits. Think chunky loafers, striped shirts, plaid skirts, and polos. You can achieve this look by wearing a cute cardigan and a pair of glasses, but you can also lean into it like Cynthia Erivo by mixing and matching patterns for a bolder, more OTT take on this school-inspired aesthetic.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Ashok Kumar/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Short & Sweet As a Cancer, why not tear a page from Sabrina Carpenter’s handbook and try some shorter hemlines this season? Pop on a mini skirt with tights, a pair of short-shorts with boots, or a teeny, tiny dress for the singer’s signature Polly Pocket vibe. Have fun with cutesy accessories, too, like big hair and soft makeup — all things that seem dreamy and sweet, just like this moon-ruled water sign. To really channel the pop diva, however, make sure you wear something silver and sparkly.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) WWD/WWD/Getty Images Denim On Denim Denim on denim isn’t for everyone, and that’s precisely why it’s just right for fashion-forward Gemini. To try it on for size, pair a denim shirt with jeans, a denim skirt with a matching jacket, or pop on a few denim accessories, like a blue bag or shoes. You can play around with denim silhouettes, too. Think wide-leg jeans, skinny jeans, lengthy jorts, or — if you’re feeling brave — a pair of barrel jeans. It’s all on trend this season.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Over-The-Knee Boots If anyone can handle the drama of a thigh-high boot, it’s Leo. This trend — most recently popular in the mid-2000s — is back and better than ever for fall. Lengthy boots have been spotted on celebs like Anya Taylor Joy, and runways like Gucci, Fendi, and Stella McCartney. The look is a lot to take in — or pull on — but that’s exactly why fire signs need to try it first. To truly turn heads, wear yours with tiny leather shorts.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Boho Bags Attention, Virgos. You know that boho bag you’ve been storing in the back of your closet for 15 years? The time has finally come to bring it out, dust it off, and fill it with all of your treasures. As a practical earth sign, you’ve hated the tiny bag trend — you have way too much stuff to tote around, after all — so you’ll love having a giant, slouchy bag on your shoulder again, just like Daisy Edgar-Jones. To complete this season’s boho look, add a pendant necklace, a fringed jacket, clogs, or a ruffled skirt like those seen on the Chloé runway.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images Kitten Heels Venus-ruled Libras always fall in love with cute details, and a dainty pair of kitten heels fits the bill. To fully see the vision, check out the pale blue shoes that Gigi Hadid recently wore. They’re so Libra-coded. Kitten heels are cute, but they’re also way easier to walk in than your average stiletto, and that’s something that matters to sociable, fun-loving air signs. Not only do they elevate your look in a wearable way, but kitten heels also go with everything, whether you’re wearing a fur coat, a flowy skirt, or even a pair of jeans.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) JP Yim/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Long Skirts As an enigmatic water sign, Scorpio will enjoy the drama of the long skirt trend. Imagine sweeping around the city in a flowing circle skirt, calling an Uber in a chic midi, or heading to the pumpkin patch in a witchy, ankle-length number. Want to add this look to your wardrobe? Go for purple, ‘90s whimsy-goth hues, chic tweeds, leopard prints, or sexy suedes.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Cowboy Chic Fiery, outgoing Sagittarians are obsessed with outfits that fill them with a sense of adventure. And for that, what could be better than a worn-in, ready-to-ride pair of cowboy boots? The release of Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter album earlier this year kicked off the Wild West trend, and it isn’t going anywhere this fall. To rock the look, pull on a pair of boots like Emily Ratajkowski’s and wear ‘em around town.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Office Siren Ambitious, hardworking Capricorns are drawn to anything that screams “corner office.” It’s why you’ll love the menswear look worn by Bella Hadid on the Saint Laurent runway at Paris Fashion Week. You can steal elements from this powerful and chic ‘fit to wear this fall, like the oversized blazer, the white button down, or even the tie. Of course, Hadid is also known for her office siren look off the catwalk, too. The model is a big fan of the tiny glasses trend, as well as sleek, slicked-back buns. Pick and choose what you like, or wear it all at once.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Furry Shoes While most people will look at the furry shoe trend and immediately feel sick, quirky air sign Aquarius will wonder where they can pick up a pair for themself. Fashion Week was packed with faux fur boots, like the ones spotted on Tinashe, and even muppet-inspired kitten heels, like the kind seen on Aquarius queen Julia Fox. Sure, these shoes might get dirty on the subway, but that’s fashion, baby.