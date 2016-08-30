29 Movies On Netflix To Watch With Your Sister

If you have a sister (or sisters), chances are you guys love a good movie night. But not every film hits the right note for a sisterly hang — and that’s when this list of movies to watch with your sister comes in handy.

The flicks included below represent a wide range of genres, so there’s something for every mood. Whether it’s a fun, feel-good romance, a tearjerker, or a nostalgic family comedy from your youth, watching a movie together can help you bond. And these movies on Netflix are perfect to enjoy with your sister, because they’ll remind you how important you are to one another. From the loving (if complicated) families in Lady Bird and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before to the close-knit friendships featured in Shirkers and Legally Blonde, these stories are all about close relationships. Chances are, you’ll finish these movies feeling glad that you have a sister. These movies will definitely remind you that even if you don't always don’t always like each other, the love will always be there.

Below, 29 movies streaming on Netflix to watch with your sister.

1. Shirkers (2018)

In 1992, Sandi Tan shot a movie in Singapore with her friends, Jasmine Ng and Sophia Siddique, and her mentor, Georges Cardona. After filming wrapped, Cardona stole the film and disappeared — and Tan wouldn’t see it for another 20 years. Shirkers is Tan’s masterful documentary about the making (and losing) of the movie. Centering on Tan, Ng, and Siddique, it offers rare insight into the nature of close-knit female friendships, and how they evolve over time.

2. Atlantics (2019)

Atlantics is a haunting love story, set against the backdrop of labor exploitation and class conflict in Dakar, Senegal. Ada is engaged to a vain, wealthy young man, but is actually in love with construction worker Souleiman, who sets off on an ill-fated boat trip to seek work. After Souleiman fails to return, Ada moves between her set of “proper” Muslim girlfriends and a group of women who also lost loved ones.

3. She's Gotta Have It (1986)

Spike Lee’s film about a free-wheeling woman living in Brooklyn was — and still is — revolutionary. It follows Nola, who moves between three partners, not wanting to settle for any one of them. When the men find out about each other, they team up to force her to choose. After briefly caving to the pressure, she calls their bluff, ultimately declaring that monogamy is a form of slavery.

4. The Edge Of Seventeen (2016)

The Edge of Seventeen is a coming-of-age story about a girl, Nadine (Hailee Steinfeld), who finds her relationship with her best friend threatened when her older, more popular brother starts dating her pal. Steinfeld and her peers offer nuanced, grounded performances — but it’s Woody Harrelson’s turn as Nadine’s deadpan teacher that steals the show.

5. Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Pan’s Labyrinth centers on 11-year-old Ofelia, a girl who finds herself pulled between a mystical netherworld and other, all-too-real horrors. It’s 1944, and the Allies are fighting to take Nazi-occupied Spain. While violence and conflict unfurl in the background, Ofelia sets out to fulfill her destiny: becoming the princess of the underworld. But first, she must pass a series of tests.

6. Lady Bird (2017)

Greta Gerwig’s Lady Bird is a contemporary classic. The coming-of-age story about a high school senior nicknamed Lady Bird (Saoirse Ronan) struck a chord with critics upon its 2017 release, eventually becoming one of the best-reviewed films of all time. You and your sister are sure to relate to Lady Bird’s struggle to find herself and escape the suburbs.

7. I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House (2016)

This slow-burn horror movie follows a young, timid nurse as she’s haunted by not only a ghost, but also a past version of herself — not to mention the aging writer she's caring for. Three generations of regret, fear, curiosity, and betrayal slowly build into a thick sense of dread. (A note to the squeamish: No need to worry, I Am The Pretty Thing That Lives In The House has almost no gore in it.)

8. Step Sisters (2018)

Unlike Step Brothers, Step Sisters isn’t about actual step-siblings. Rather, it’s about a group of white sorority sisters who learn to step dance, and one girl’s dream to attend Harvard Law School. The premise may sound cheesy — and that’s because it is. But it’s also a feel-good film, and a perfect choice for a movie night with your (non-sorority) sister.

9. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape doesn’t flinch away from the hardships its characters face, and can be hard to watch at times — but at its core is a story about the bond between brothers, and the power (and sometimes the burden) of family. Gilbert Grape (Johnny Depp) cares for Arnie, his brother (a young Leonardo DiCaprio) who has disabilities, after their father’s death left their mother unable to care for the boys herself. Gilbert’s got quite a bit on his plate already when Becky (Juliette Lewis) arrives and threatens to throw his world off-balance.

10. Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold (2017)

This documentary about Joan Didion — the prolific California writer whose name is almost synonymous with palm trees and existentialism — sheds light on her illustrious career. The Center Will Not Hold provides a comprehensive overview of Didion’s life, both on and off the page. It’s the perfect film for literary-minded viewers.

11. The Runaways (2010)

This biopic is ostensibly about the creation of the all-girl teen band The Runaways, but is really more of a coming-of-age story. Featuring Kristin Stewart as Joan Jett, Dakota Fanning as Cherie Currie, and Michael Shannon as the band's shady manager, The Runaways traces how the teenaged performers struggled to come into their own while in the spotlight.

12. Mystic Pizza (1988)

Mystic Pizza is the film that put Julia Roberts on the map. Set in a small Connecticut town, the film follows Daisy (Roberts) and Kat (Annabeth Gish), two teenaged sisters (and polar opposites) working at a local pizzeria. This sweet romantic comedy features lots of laughs and some iconic ’80s fashion moments, not to mention Matt Damon’s feature film debut.

13. Good Burger (1997)

If you grew up in the ’90s, chances are you know the phrase “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger, can I take your order?!” Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell star in Good Burger, a comedy based on the iconic All That sketch, as two slackers with hearts of gold working at a struggling fast food joint. It’s the ultimate throwback, and sure to trigger some nostalgia.

14. The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society (2018)

The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society is a serious historical drama that also features a lighthearted romance. The charming film takes place in 1946, when Juliet (Lily James) — a writer tired of her beat — finds a letter from a member of a small “literary society” that’s actually a cover for residents breaking curfew. She soon begins digging into the mystery behind the society’s founding member, Elizabeth (Downton Abbey's Jessica Brown Findlay).

15. Wadjda (2012)

In this film out of Saudi Arabia, the titular 10-year-old hustles to buy her dream bike, a symbol for what she really wants: freedom. Wadjda sells mixtapes and friendship bracelets to earn money, while also helping her mother cope with her father’s decision to seek another wife in the hopes of getting a male heir. As she watches her mother try to win back her husband’s affections, Wadjda becomes more determined than ever to get that bike.

16. The Piano (1993)

The Piano is, first and foremost, a mother-daughter film. Ada (Holly Hunter), a pianist with mutism, is sold into marriage with Alisdair (Sam Neill), a New Zealander countryman. Along with her daughter Flora (Anna Paquin), they relocate to Alisdair’s home. But an affair between Ada and George Baines, a local forester, proves to have bloody consequences.

17. Someone Great (2019)

Jenny (Gina Rodriguez), Erin (DeWanda Wise), and Blair (Brittany Snow) — the trio of friends featured in Someone Great — are so close, they might as well be sisters. Jenny is a New York City-based music journalist who’s about to relocate for her dream job — while struggling to get over a recent breakup. Someone Great shows that you can’t get through heartbreak without a little help from your friends.

18. Resort to Love (2021)

Imagine landing the gig of a lifetime, only to learn that you’ve been hired to perform at your ex’s wedding. That’s the premise of Resort to Love, which stars Christina Milian as Erica, a singer working at a luxurious resort in Mauritius. When she finds out that her ex-boyfriend Jason (Jay Pharoah) is getting married at her hotel — and that she’ll have to sing at the ceremony — her feelings for him begin to resurface.

19. Legally Blonde (2001)

Does this one really require an explanation? Legally Blonde is one of the most charming and uplifting comedies of the 21st century. To her detractors, Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) seems like a dimwitted blonde. But when she earns a spot at Harvard Law School in an attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend, she proves she can keep up with the biggest brains around — and look good doing it. What, like it’s hard?

20. Charlie’s Angels (2000)

Charlie’s Angels is a 2000 reboot of the iconic ’70s TV show of the same name — but for millennials, Cameron Diaz, Lucy Liu, and Drew Barrymore are the Angels. The trio of actors prove that women just do it better. Plus, John Forsythe, who originated the role of Charlie in the series, reprises his signature voice (“Good morning, Angels!”) for the film.

21. To All The Boys I've Loved Before (2018)

To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before follows Lara Jean, a high school student whose life is turned upside down when her younger sister mails her love letters — the ones that were never, ever intended to see the light of day — to her secret crushes. Naturally, a series of romantic entanglements and misunderstandings ensue. A note to all sisters: keep your love letters under lock and key.

22. All the Bright Places (2020)

All The Bright Places is a heartfelt teen drama about love and loss. Violet (Elle Fanning) is still mourning her sister, who died in a tragic car accident, when she meets Finch (Justice Smith). They come from opposite ends of their high school’s social hierarchy, but come to find comfort in one another, helping each other cope with their respective traumas. Keep the tissue box nearby for this one.

23. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010)

If Scott (Michael Cera) wants to date Ramona Flowers (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), he’ll have to face off against her evil exes first — and they won’t make it easy. Scott finds himself, along with his exasperated friends and bandmates, pulled into a real-life video game as he battles one ex after another. Amidst a backdrop of power-ups and life points, the whole crew is forced to reckon with their relationships and decide what’s truly worth fighting for.

24. The Lovely Bones (2009)

Based on Alice Sebold’s bestselling book of the same name, The Lovely Bones follows a girl caught between Earth and the beyond. Teenager Susie Salmon (Saoirse Ronan) was murdered by her neighbor, George Harvey (Stanley Tucci). Now, she watches over her family and friends as she comes to terms with her fate. Directed by Peter Jackson, the film features some truly beautiful imagery of life after death.

25. Pieces of a Woman (2020)

Vanessa Kirby delivered one of the most memorable performances of 2020 with Pieces of a Woman. Kirby plays Martha, a woman reeling over the death of her newborn child. The film not only depicts Martha’s grief, but also delves into the ways society has failed women, especially in the eyes of the law. At once poignant and empowering, this one is a must-watch.

26. Happy As Lazarro (2018)

Happy as Lazzaro is a strange and sweet fairytale. The film follows an amiable, honest peasant named Lazzaro and his "half-brother," the nobleman Tancredi. The two become friends and orchestrate the latter's fake kidnapping, setting in motion a series of events that will upend both their lives. Well, their surrounding circumstances, at least — Lazzaro remains as sweet and kind as he always was.

27. Always Be My Maybe (2019)

Written, produced, and starring Ali Wong, Always Be My Maybe is about a teen romance that just won’t stay in the past. Famed chef Sasha (Wong) finds her world torn apart when her relationship with her fiancé comes to an end. While Sasha works to get over her ex and launch a new restaurant, Marcus (Randall Park), her childhood love interest, unexpectedly drops back into her life. The cameo from Keanu Reeves alone makes Always Be My Maybe worth the hype.

28. The Kissing Booth trilogy (2018-2021)

When the first Kissing Booth film was released in 2018, it became the most rewatched movie on Netflix that year. Despite the negative critical consensus, something about Shelley’s (Joey King) love triangles and hijinks struck a chord with audiences. The Kissing Booth has since spawned two sequels, which is good news if you’re in the mood for a cheesy movie marathon.

29. The Mirror Has Two Faces (1996)

Barbra Streisand has always been forward-thinking, and The Mirror Has Two Faces showcases her progressive politics. Directed by and starring everyone’s favorite “Funny Girl,” the film follows Streisand’s Rose, a literature professor who begins a platonic partnership with her colleague, Gregory Larkin (Jeff Bridges). Ultimately, the film is finding your own happiness, regardless of others’ expectations.

