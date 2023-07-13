We’re officially halfway through 2023, and yet a lot has already happened in the beauty world. Beyond the countless TikTok trends that have taken over our beauty routines — such as “latte makeup,” “skinstreaming,” and mermaidcore everything — celebrities have served up plenty of hair inspo.

Retro ’70s hairstyles and all variations of bob haircuts continue to dominate trends (just look at Jenna Ortega’s shag and Lori Harvey’s bubble bob), but some A-listers have made drastic hair changes that truly shook the beauty industry. Think: Dye jobs and big chops that are sure to influence trends that pop up in the second half of the year (and beyond).

Now that we’re in the middle of summer, days are longer and seem to loop endlessly — so it’s prime time for a refresh. Whether you’re looking to change the color of your strands or shed some length, you just might glean some ideas from these celebrity hair transformations. From Kim Kardashian's it-girl curtain bangs to Florence Pugh's shaved head and Megan Fox's copper strands, keep scrolling for some jaw-dropping beauty looks. Just remember that more dramatic hair changes are sure to pop up (and shock us) as the year continues.

Florence Pugh Shaves It All

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Florence Pugh continues to serve up hit after hit on the red carpet, but it’s her hair — er, lack thereof— at the 2023 Met Gala that truly stunned. She showed up sporting a gravity-defying feather headpiece on her freshly-shaven head — and has dyed her (extremely short) strands pink and orange-blonde since then.

Kim Kardashian’s Back With A Bang

Kim Kardashian sported blunt side bangs in the early seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but she hopped on the ’70s beauty bandwagon when she debuted fluffy curtain bangs, a transformation credited to none other than her go-to stylist, Chris Appleton.

Ice Spice Straightens The Curls

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Most known for her iconic orange ‘fro, Ice Spice has been branching out with new lengths ever since her debut album dropped in January. The singer has graced events like the 2023 Met Gala and 2023 BET Awards with pin-straight hair (still in her signature hue).

Megan Fox Goes Copper

Frank Hoensch/Redferns/Getty Images

Copper became the hottest hair color for it-girlies back in 2022, with everyone from Kendall Jenner to Jennie from BlackPink rocking the hue. This year, Megan Fox transformed her look by dyeing her hair the trendy shade, which she revealed at the 2023 Oscars after-party.

Hailey Bieber Cuts It Short

Hailey Bieber started the year with a bang by chopping her hair into a short bob that positively oozes effortlessness and style — and she’s been inspiring girlies to join #TeamShortHair ever since.

Megan Thee Stallion Lightens Her ‘Do

She somehow makes it seem natural, but Megan Thee Stallion rocks the soft honey golden brown curls with her mirror selfie.

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Platinum

After having almost-black lengths for ages, Kourtney Kardashian Barker shocked the world when she dyed her bob into a head-turning platinum blonde. She was inspired by ’90s-era Drew Barrymore for the look.

Halsey’s Parisian-Chic Bob

Halsey’s been known to experiment with all aspects of her beauty look, from her makeup to her hair. After sporting a pixie, she transformed her strands yet again — this time with a French-girl bob and super-chic baby bangs.