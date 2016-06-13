Music Lovers Will Be Instant Fans Of These 26 Movies On Netflix

While anyone who has anything to do with music can likely be considered a “musician,” not everyone feels the same way. Some argue that pop isn’t real music, some believe the only real music is classical, and some might insist that indie music is the only genre worth listening to. But as the many movies about music that are out there show, there are plenty of ways to be a "real" musician and express your love for the craft and industry.

Whether you're loud and dramatic, quiet and temperamental, or somewhere in-between, all musicians know there's nothing like connecting to your emotions and projecting them outward to create art. And while sometimes musically-inclined folks channel their energy and emotions into dropping a surprise album like Beyoncé or releasing a greatest hits record, they also sometimes just want to relax and watch a movie that will speak to their soul.

Without further adieu, here are 26 movies on Netflix that are perfect for musicians (and non-musicians) alike. From Taylor Swift’s Miss Americana to The Dirt, there’s something for everyone on this list, so press pause on that new playlist you’re making and settle in for the best the streaming platform has to offer.

1. The Runaways

Kristen Stewart, Joan Jett, Dakota Fanning & Cherie Currie Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Released in 2010, this coming of age biopic stars Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning as teenage versions of Joan Jett and Cherie Currie of the ’70s rock band The Runaways, respectively. Based on lead singer Currie’s memoir, it tells the whirlwind story of the band’s formation and success, including the creation of their hit “Cherry Bomb,” up until her turbulent departure from the group in 1977.

2. John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky

This documentary centers on John Lennon and Yoko Ono’s high-profile relationship and its impact on the former Beatle’s Imagine album, released in 1971. Originally broadcast on Channel 4 in 2018, Above Us Only Sky features never-before-seen footage and present-day interviews with figures close to the couple.

3. Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Based on August Wilson’s play of the same name, this Oscar-winning film follows 1920s blues singer Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) and focuses on an infamous Chicago recording session, during which she clashed with her white producers. Also featuring Chadwick Boseman in his final role, the movie was praised by critics for its costume design and celebration of Black culture and music.

4. Miss Americana

Taylor Swift in Miss Americana Netflix

Directed by Lana Wilson, this 2020 documentary chronicles Taylor Swift’s career from the moment she learned Reputation had been snubbed in the big four Grammy categories in 2018 up until the release of her seventh album, Lover, in 2019. Miss Americana offers viewers a deeply personal look into her mother’s battle with cancer, the singer’s decision to publicly reveal her political views, as well as her 2017 sexual assault trial.

5. Quincy

This Grammy award-winning documentary chronicles the life and career of iconic record producer Quincy Jones. Co-directed by his daughter Rashida Jones, the film provides backstories for his work with Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, Michael Jackson, and many more legendary musicians.

6. Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

Clive Davis, Barry Manilow, Mary J. Blige, & Whitney Houston L. Busacca/WireImage/Getty Images

Featuring interviews with Simon Cowell, Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson, Sean “Diddy” Combs, and more, this documentary dives into the life of celebrated music executive Clive Davis, former CEO of RCA Music Group and current CCO of Sony Music Entertainment. Credited for launching the careers of Whitney Houston, Barry Manilow, and more, Davis’ story is one that every musician should know.

7. Beats

This 2019 coming of age drama follows a shy teenager with a knack for making hip-hop music as he strikes up a friendship with a struggling producer, and the pair sets out to break into the Chicago music scene. Featuring Anthony Anderson and Uzo Aduba, Beats is sure to warm your creative heart — and perhaps even strike some inspiration.

8. Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly

Travis Scott Gary Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Produced by the rapper and his former partner Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly tells the Astroworld musician’s rollercoaster journey to becoming one of the world’s biggest rappers. The film features footage of the rapper dating back to 2014 as well as interviews with Scott, Jenner, and rappers Kanye West and Sheck Wes.

9. A Week Away

Released in 2021, this teen musical is kind of like the Christian version of Disney Channel’s Camp Rock. It also stars Bailee Madison, who coincidentally acted in the network’s Wizards of Waverly Place as a child. Centered around a troubled teen named Will (Kevin Quinn) who chooses to attend summer camp over going to juvenile hall, the film follows him as he meets Avery (Madison), one of the only campers willing to accept him despite his past.

10. Get On Up

This film is sure to make you feel good — pun intended. Starring the late Chadwick Boseman as the legendary James Brown, Get On Up tells the story of the funk musician’s life and career and features a stacked ensemble cast that includes Dan Aykroyd, Viola Davis, Jill Scott, Octavia Spencer, and Allison Janney.

11. Biggie: I Got A Story To Tell

Executive produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs and Biggie’s mother Voletta Wallace, this 2021 Netflix original documentary tells the story of The Notorious B.I.G.’s life pre-fame and features interviews with Wallace, his grandmother, and his ex-wife Faith Evans.

12. Shawn Mendes: In Wonder

Shawn Mendes Netflix

Released alongside a concert film, Netflix’s Shawn Mendes: In Wonder offers viewers a look into many aspects of the singer-songwriter’s career and everyday life, from touring, to his creative process, to his relationship with Camila Cabello, and even his experiences with anxiety and depression.

13. Gaga: Five Foot Two

Directed by Chris Moukarbel, this 2017 film is a deep dive into the life of international superstar Lady Gaga, documenting the making of her album Joanne, the lead-up to her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI, and the moment she landed the lead role in A Star Is Born.

14. Les Misérables

Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Hugh Jackman, & Amanda Seyfried Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Even if you’re not into musicals, every musician should be familiar with the iconic Les Misérables, or at least songs like “I Dreamed A Dream” and “On My Own.” And what better version of the musical to see than the 2012 film adaptation starring Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway that won three Golden Globes and three Oscars, including Hathaway’s first win for Best Supporting Actress?

15. Lil Peep: Everybody’s Everything

Released two years after his tragic passing, Everybody’s Everything chronicles the life and career of Lil Peep, born Gustav Elijah Åhr. Featuring music from Fall Out Boy’s Patrick Stump and interviews with the rapper’s peers, like Juicy J and Post Malone, this documentary is a portrait of a life cut too short.

16. Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Dolly Parton Richard E. Aaron/Redferns/Getty Images

Released in 2019, this British documentary tells the story of prolific songwriter and iconic singer Dolly Parton. Named after Parton’s song of the same name from her 1971 Coat of Many Colors album, the film features interviews with family, friends, and the country legend herself.

17. Echo in the Canyon

Focused on the popular music created in Laurel Canyon, California, in the 1960s, from the Beach Boys to the Mamas and the Papas, this documentary is a must-watch for music fans and musicians alike. It also features musical insight from Brian Wilson, Ringo Starr, Beck, Fiona Apple, and Tom Petty — in his final film interview.

18. The Dirt

Based on the band’s 2001 memoir and developed for over a decade, The Dirt tells the story of glam metal band Mötley Crüe — sex, drugs, rock ‘n’ roll, and extreme success all included.

19. David Foster: Off the Record

David Foster & Celine Dion Carlo Allegri/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Released in 2019, this documentary tells the life story of Grammy-winning Canadian musician and record executive David Foster, featuring interviews with many of his collaborators and peers, including Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Michael Bublé, Diane Warren, and more.

20. Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Every year, countries around the world — America not included — send a hopeful musician to the Eurovision Song Contest with an original song to represent their territory in hopes of winning. This Oscar-nominated film offers an Americanized, comedic take on the competition and stars Will Ferrell, Rachel McAdams, and pop star Demi Lovato.

21. Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts

It’s not unusual for drag queens to venture into the music world, though it’s a bit rare for them to take on the country genre — unless you’re Trixie Mattel. This documentary chronicles the big-wigged performer’s life after winning RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars and the struggles of performing and touring.

22. BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky

Released just after the group’s debut album The Album, this documentary follows the meteoric rise of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK and has been critically praised for offering fans a look into each member’s personality.

23. Mac & Devin Go to High School

This outlandish high school comedy features Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa as a modern-day Cheech and Chong of sorts, centering around stoner Nate (Snoop Dogg), who introduces nerdy Devin (Khalifa) to the iconic green plant they’re both known to enjoy in real life. Featuring Ty Dolla $ign, YG, and Tyga, the 2012 film is stacked with familiar faces, and it also spawned a top ten hit with “Young, Wild & Free.”

24. Roxanne Roxanne

This 2017 musical drama tells the real-life story of New York rapper Roxanne Shante, starring Chanté Adams as the musician. Produced by Pharrell Williams, the film also features Mahershala Ali and Nia Long.

25. The After Party

Known for his hit “iSpy,” this 2018 comedy stars rapper Kyle as aspiring musician Owen Ellison, who is eager to be heard by high-profile music executives and make it big — no matter how many times he fails. Also starring Teyana Taylor and featuring cameos from Wiz Khalifa, DJ Khaled, the late DMX, and Fifth Harmony’s Dinah Jane, The After Party is a musician’s coming-of-age story jam-packed with famous faces.

26. Jem and the Holograms

Based on the 1980s cartoon Jem, this 2015 musical-fantasy film follows a teen named Jerrica (Aubrey Peeples), who performs in a band under the moniker, a nickname from her late father. Thanks to a robot he built that comes to life, the band members embark on a scavenger hunt that leads them to stardom in this film that also stars Hayley Kiyoko, Juliette Lewis, and Molly Ringwald.

Whether you're a pop lover, a crooner aficionado, or a hardcore rocker, there's a movie out there for every type of musician to enjoy.