The Best Morning Routine For You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Once that alarm goes off and you're forced out of bed to face the day, the best way to get started differs from person to person. There are those who hit snooze a dozen times, then roll on out the door, and those who never once hit the snooze button and are up at 6 a.m., ready to go. But just because you have a morning routine, doesn't necessarily mean it's the best morning routine for you — especially based on your zodiac sign. In fact, there might be an even better way for you to approach the day that you just haven't stumbled upon yet.

"According to astrology, every zodiac sign has tendencies, habits, and preferences that create our character," Cindy Mckean, an astrologer and psychic, tells Bustle. "When we're in flow, we are able to achieve our potential, be content, and be aligned with our purpose."

With the start of each morning, you're given a chance to be closer to your true self, explains Mckean. Starting the day with a morning routine that's in line with your sign can help the rest of the day fall into place.

While you may already be hitting the mark when it comes to your morning routine, others may want to refresh their post-wake up habits. Here are the best morning routines for you based on your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Tina Gong for Bustle As the sign that not only has to constantly be right, but also win at whatever they're doing, for Aries, one-upping everyone else in the morning just makes perfect sense for them. "As the first sign of the zodiac, remaining first is important to Aries," Mckean says. "Starting off the day with an exercise routine will keep you on top of your game and in the lead with what you'd like to achieve daily." In other words, if you're an Aries who hits snooze a few times, you might want to try giving that up in exchange for exercise instead. Although, with that competitive nature, I imagine most Aries have already run five miles before the rest of us are even aware it's morning yet.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Taurus likes things exactly how they like things. They don't like to shake things up, and sticking to a well-thought out plan of attack is just what works for them. "The best morning routine for Taurus ties in with the previous night is to avoid rushing so you can enjoy your own pace without feeling like you've lost time to minutiae," Mckean says. "When everything is ready for you to engage, such as your coffee maker or your outfit for the day, you'll gain time to sleep in longer yet still have time to go at your own pace when getting ready in the morning." When you start with as little stress as possible, that flow continues throughout the day. And, should stress arise, Taurus, you'll be able to handle it like a pro, because you eased into your day like a pro.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong for Bustle One of the most lovable things about Gemini is that they're totally cool with how the cards fall, because going with the flow is just who they are. Because of this the best morning routine for Gemini is no routine at all. "Gemini thrives on variety," Mckean says. What is important to Gemini is staying connected and always being in the know. "Communication is important to Geminis, so checking your emails and sending our correspondences first thing in the morning will help keep you going," Mckean says. Other than that one constant, it really is an anything-goes type of approach to mornings for Geminis.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Cancer, as a water sign, the one thing you truly can't do without is, of course, water. While some signs might be able to bathe at night and start the day without a shower, you are not that sign. "Having a quick bath or shower at the beginning of your day will help ease you into the day with a sense of refreshment and vitality," Mckean says. For Cancer, nothing feels as good as washing the sleep away.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle For Leo, it's all about starting the morning in a way that's going to make you very difficult to miss throughout the day. "Tapping into your creative streak will set the tone for the rest of the day," Mckean says. According to Mckean, it's all about following a fixed routine that's set on dazzling the world around you "with how bright and bold you are... whether it's picking out a clever outfit or posting a vivid Instagram photo." As long as you make one hell of a splash every morning, the rest of your day will be smooth sailing, Leo. Your routine is about being 100% you and letting everyone know just how 100% you you always are.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Virgo, before you scoff and mumble, "Yes, I already know this," let's a take a moment to congratulate you on already having your morning routine down to T. That's just how creatures of habit roll. "You might not need to be told that making your bed, taking a shower, and brushing your teeth first thing after you wake up will keep your mind clear and sharp," Mckean says. However, if you are a Virgo who does need a bit more routine in your life, check out if you're on the cusp of Leo or Libra. Cusps sometimes don't always play by the rules.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Tina Gong for Bustle Although Libra may struggle to make decisions, when it comes to balancing those decisions, they have it down to a science. "Balance is key for Libra," Mckean says. "To help get your chi, or your life force evenly distributed for the rest of the day, a stretching routine every morning will yield amazing results." Sun salutations after hitting the snooze button a couple times is the ideal way for Libra to take on the day with confidence and that balance they hold so dear.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle In keeping with their theme of always being more on the intense side than the rest of the zodiac signs, according to Mckean, that same intensity can be found in their morning routine, too. "Intensity is right up your alley first thing in the morning," Mckean says. "Whether it's a super hot or super cold shower, an intense jog, or a determined list of what you want to accomplish for the day, you'll find you thrive best when you start your day with an extreme force of energy directed in a positive way." Basically, Scorpio, to no one's surprise, you ride into the day on a bolt of lightning.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Tina Gong for Bustle As a free spirit and natural-born adventurer, how Sagittarius defines "routine" can feel worlds away from how the other signs in the zodiac do. "The best morning routine for Sagittarius is spontaneity," Mckean says. "Whether it's taking a different route to your destination on a whim or a morning meditation to expand your consciousness, you'll find you never have a dull day." And those who never have a dull day are also fortunate enough to never have a dull life either. Maybe we should all approach our mornings with a dash of Sag in it.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Tina Gong for Bustle Capricorn, because you play by the rules, it only makes sense that your morning routine would follow suit. Mckean suggests that the best way to get your morning routine underway and keep you in check all day is with lists. "By making a list of what you want to accomplish and scheduling your tasks, you'll find you get more done during the day," Mckean says. "It aligns with your practical nature and will allow you to achieve more with less." It also gives you just another chance to make a list which, for Capricorn, is always a blast.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tina Gong for Bustle Because Aquarius will always be the hippie of the zodiac, with their heart and soul dancing in a field, you'll want love and positivity as part of your morning routine. "As a social sign with countless friends, starting the day with a post on social media will get your day started on a happy note," Mckean says. What enhances your morning routine even more is when you get responses to that positive energy you've put out there. The more connected you feel to others, the more motivated you are to tackle not just the day, but life in general.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Tina Gong for Bustle Pisces, you may be an ocean full of great and exciting traits, but where you fall behind is in your morning routine. No, you can't lay there all day. "Pisces needs to slowly ease out of the arms of Morpheus and into the daily grind," Mckean says. What this means for Pisces is really putting their foot down and taking control so as to get a morning routine in motion. The first step? "Set a limit to how many times to hit the snooze button on your alarm," Mckean says. Or, even better, set a whole bunch of alarms all over your room so you have to get up and out of bed to turn them off.