How To Blow Off Steam, According To Your Zodiac Sign

When you’re full of anger, stress, and frustration, it helps to have somewhere to put it. Instead of carrying it around inside — and feeling like a red ball of rage — therapists often recommend venting, exercising, or even throwing a mini-tantrum to feel better.

The process of “letting it all out” will look different for everyone, since it all depends on your mood, personality, and even, to some degree, your zodiac sign. Some members of the zodiac will know right away that they need to sweat out their anger in a spin class or unleash their fury on a punching bag at the gym. But for other zodiac signs, the best way to let off steam might not be as obvious.

For many, it’s natural to hide tough emotions, like anger. For others, venting or “letting it all out” doesn’t come easily. Each zodiac sign also needs something unique to truly feel better. While some like to channel their rage into something physical, others prefer to talk it out, breathe it out, or find a way to relax.

In astrology, your Mars sign is associated with how you deal with anger and what drives you to take action, so consider that part of your birth chart when it comes to how you process big displays of emotion. With that in mind, keep scrolling below for the best way for each zodiac sign to blow off steam.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) ProfessionalStudioImages/E+/Getty Images Kick & Punch (In A Class) As an action-oriented zodiac sign, Aries won’t be able to think their way out of a big emotion. Instead of trying to calm down or taking a deep breath, this Mars-ruled fire sign should channel all of their energy into a physical action, like kickboxing or punching a bag. It’ll feel so good to focus all of your anger on a single point, and then punch it over and over and over again. Boxing classes, in particular, tend to have a lot of big energy, loud music, and passion, making it the perfect way to blow off steam.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) iiievgeniy/E+/Getty Images Take A Long Walk Instead of silently stewing at home, a Taurus would benefit most from forward momentum. As an earth sign, your knee-jerk reaction when you’re stressed or upset is to turn inward and stay home, but there are so many benefits of going on a stress walk. Get cozy, pull on some sneakers, and stroll at your own pace while focusing on what’s around you. As a Venus-ruled sign, it’ll be easy for you to appreciate the architecture of your neighborhood or the beauty of an open field. Take it all in as you take deep breaths, and let yourself feel more grounded.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Ivan Rodriguez Alba/E+/Getty Images Scribble & Shout Experts recommend throwing an “adult tantrum” whenever you’re stressed, which would 100% appeal to the Geminis of the world. As a Mercury-ruled air sign with a million thoughts in their head at any given moment, you’ll enjoy expressing yourself as much as possible when you’re stressed. Think: stomping your feet, scribbling with colored pencils, or screaming into a pillow. Channel it all in your art and you should feel so much better.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS/DigitalVision/Getty Images Say It Out Loud Cancer is one sign that values connection, so don’t be afraid to lean on your support system when you’re angry, stressed, or overwhelmed. If you’re having a bad day — or a bad month — feel free to call your mom, or your best friend, or go ahead and blow up your group chat. As a water sign ruled by the moon, it’ll feel good to let all your big emotions bubble over, especially if you know you’re being heard and seen by those closest to you. If no one’s available to listen, try talking to yourself or venting to an app.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) skynesher/E+/Getty Images Book A Tough Workout The moment you feel anger boiling up inside you, it’s time to book a sweaty workout. Nothing is more Leo-coded than an hour-long tough-as-heck spin class. It’s the perfect way to blow off steam and can also preemptively prevent a bad mood if you suspect you’re in for a tough day. As a fire sign, you’ll love how focused spin classes tend to be. There’s often loud music, goals to reach — like pedaling at a certain speed for a timed stretch — and encouragement from an instructor. You’ll leave feeling glowy and good about yourself.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) urbazon/E+/Getty Images Throw Something Out If you need to channel your anger, take it out on your fridge. Open the doors, drag over the trash can, and do a thorough clean-out. Get rid of old sauces and expired leftovers, and then give all the shelves a thorough scrub. As a Virgo, this will appeal to your Mercury-ruled ways. You’re a stickler for detail, so it’ll feel right to focus all your energy on cleaning something when you’re mad. If your fridge doesn’t need it, go after your closet, your car, or your bag. Make everything as spotless as possible.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) MStudioImages/E+/Getty Images Dance It Off Sometimes all you need to blow off steam is a five-minute dance sesh. Blast your peppiest playlist and choreograph your own routine in your living room or put on a dance cardio workout and learn a new routine while you sweat. As a Venus-ruled Libra, it’ll feel good to move and groove, especially if you don’t hold back at all. You’ll appreciate the silliness of learning to dance and the rush that comes from actually getting the steps. By the time your playlist is done, you’ll be a-OK.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) MementoJpeg/Moment/Getty Images Cry It Out Water signs always feel better after a good cry, so go ahead and let it out. Step aside at work, cry while walking, or put on sad music and sob while you sit in the dark at home. Scorpios are ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, so you need to go through it to come out the other side. Crying reduces stress and lowers your heart rate, and it’s often just what empathetic Scorpios need to let go of their worries and the weight of the day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) miniseries/E+/Getty Images Go For A Drive Sagittarians always feel best when they have forward momentum, so why not go for a drive? Hop in your car, belt the lyrics to your favorite song, and see where the road takes you. As a fire sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of vision and broader understanding, you’ll start to process your feelings as you wind around town. If you don’t drive, try going for a bike ride or taking a quick Uber trip to change up your scenery.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Renata Angerami/E+/Getty Images Schedule A Therapy Sesh Saturn-ruled Capricorns thrive when they have structure and routine, so don’t hesitate to reach out to a therapist when you need to vent. Knowing you have an appointment on the horizon will help you get through a tough week, especially if you take notes about everything you want to say or work on. Lean into the prep for your therapy session, and then let it all out once you’re connected. As an earth sign who values actionable steps, ask your therapist for a routine to follow once the call is done, as it’ll give you the direction you need to feel better.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) FG Trade/E+/Getty Images Go Out With Friends Aquarians always feel better after a night out with friends. It doesn’t matter if you grab a beer at a bar, go out dancing, or simply order three plates of mozzarella sticks at Applebee’s — as an air sign who values your core group of pals, a moment of socializing will help get your head on straight. You don’t even have to talk about what’s on your mind. As a sign ruled by Uranus, the planet of nonconformity, you rarely straightforwardly process things. Sometimes you just need a fun distraction, and that’s OK.