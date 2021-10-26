All Timothée Chalamet Fans Need To See Him In These Movies

Timothée Chalamet makes the rounds for just about everything: brunching with Larry David, goofing off with Zendaya, wearing a sequined harness, and changing ’dos. But, of course, his body of work is even more impressive and worth a deep dive if you don’t partake in regular Timothée-themed movie nights.

From his turns in period dramas The King and Little Women to futuristic intergalactic films like Interstellar, he’s been in several critically-acclaimed titles and even earned an Oscar nomination at 22 for his moving performance in Call Me by Your Name. (His rap with Pete Davidson on Saturday Night Live is equally noteworthy, and we’re waiting on a Grammy nom for that one.)

Never mind Chalamet being in back-to-back films (the sci-fi megahit Dune and Wes Anderson's The French Dispatch) premiering this week — it’s just not enough. Luckily, there’s way more of Timmy to come. He’s currently singing and dancing as he films Wonka, for which fans await his take on Roald Dahl’s famed chocolate manufacturer pre-candy empire. The sequel to Dune was also just been confirmed. But if you can’t wait for Timmy’s musical stylings and his return to the sandy deserts, here are some of his best movies and TV shows to watch to tide you over.

Dune A sword-wielding, future-seeing Chalamet fulfills his destiny as a soon-to-be powerful prophet in the first Dune film. He plays Paul Atreides, son of Oscar Isaac’s Leto, duke and steward of Arrakis. When rival nations stage a coup to claim a sandy desert planet with a coveted spice worth warring for, Paul and his mom, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), must find their way to safety — and to the girl of his literal dreams, Chani (Zendaya). Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, and Jason Momoa also join Dennis Villeneuve’s adaptation of the Frank Herbert sci-fi novel.

Interstellar For a glimpse of a young Chalamet, consider the 2014 sci-fi epic Interstellar, directed and co-written by Christopher Nolan. In it, Chalamet plays a young Tom, son of NASA pilot Cooper (Matthew McConaughey), who heads to space to try and save the world with Anne Hathaway. Unfortunately for young Tom, he seemed to be more of an afterthought through Cooper’s lifelong intergalactic gallop than his sister Murphy (Mackenzie Foy and Jessica Chastain). The actor even joked about it years later with TIME, saying, “I remember seeing it and weeping. Sixty percent because I was so moved by it, and 40 percent because I’d thought I was in the movie so much more than I am.”

Call Me by Your Name Perhaps Chalamet’s most iconic role to date is as Elio Perlman in the critically-acclaimed coming-of-age film Call Me by Your Name. Directed by Luca Guadagnino and based on the novel by André Aciman, Timmy plays the young Italian — yes, he speaks Italian in this — who falls in love with Oliver (Armie Hammer), an American exchange student temporarily staying with his family in the picturesque Italian countryside. Notable scenes are sprinkled throughout the movie, particularly Chalamet’s beautiful breakdown in front of a fire and the peach moment that sparked endless memes. Even the Academy Award-nominating body approved of Chalamet’s performance, giving him a Best Actor nod at 22, making him the third-youngest actor ever to be nominated in the category. Of his “awesome” movie, the actor told W, “I probably won’t say this about everything I’m in in my career, but this is really a movie I’m very proud of.”

The King As King Henry V or Hal, Chalamet bears the new burden of leading a kingdom on the brink of war — all while sporting a bowl cut. His father just passed away, and the young monarch can’t trust anyone, especially not the French dauphin Louis, played by Robert Pattinson with a bonkers accent. Directed by David Michôd, the war film is also where Chalamet met his ex-girlfriend Lily-Rose Depp. Speaking to Deadline about his casting decision, Michôd said, “I knew that if I was casting a 22-year-old New Yorker to play Henry V, he was going to have to do a lot of work. I had every faith that he would do it. I haven’t had that feeling before. I was just so sure that someone so young would just do it and find it and make it great."