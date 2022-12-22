All The TV You Need To Know About In The New Year

And just like that, Christmas is nearly over for 2022. But that doesn’t stop the British telly schedule from producing even more must-watch shows in the days of limbo leading up to the New Year. Because what else is there to do between Christmas and New Year?

While you can expect to see the usual celebrations from Graham Norton and Jools Holland, there are plenty of highly-anticipated dramas and reality shows that you won’t want to miss including the third and final series of Happy Valley, and the BBC’s latest period drama Marie Antoinette.

Of course, there are some major returns due for January 2023, including Winter Love Island, Dancing on Ice, and The Apprentice. But we’re talking about the shows to watch as you say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023 with a bang, including a new series of The Masked Singer UK. Below is your comprehensive guide to New Years telly, including the events that will help you ring in 2023 and deal with the inevitable January blues.

Mayflies BBC/© Synchronicity Films Starring Line of Duty’s Martin Compston and Your Honor’s Tony Curran, BBC’s Mayflies is an adaptation of Andrew O’Hagan’s novel of the same name. Described by the author as “a very personal one,” the mini-series explores an “intimate and devastating portrait of male friendship between best friends Jimmy (Compston) and Tully (Curran). Showtrial’s Tracy Ifeachor, House of the Dragon’s Tom Glynn-Carney, and Vigil’s Rian Gordon also star. Mayflies airs Dec. 28 & 29 on BBC One.

The Lateish Show With Mo Gilligan Channel 4/Jeff Spicer Late-night host Mo Gilligan is joined by comedian Jason Manford, Alma’s Not Normal’s Sophie Willan, Bloods’ Samson Kayo, presenter Marvin Humes, and father-daughter duo Dani and Danny Dyer for his New Year’s edition of The Lateish Show. There will also be “hilarious sketches” in store, in addition to Christmas Nursery Grimes and the return of the Reply or Deny game. The Latest Show With Mo Gilligan airs Dec. 28 on Channel 4.

Marie Antoinette BBC/Capa Drama/Banijay Studios France/Les Gens/Canal+/Caroline Dubois There’s nothing like tucking into a good period drama over the holidays, and the BBC are certainly delivering on that front for the New Year. Written by The Favourite’s Deborah Davis, the eight-part series will chronicle the life of a young Marie Antoinette (Emilia Schüle) and her marriage to Louis XVI (Louis Cunningham), promising a new and progressive take on this historical figure. Marie Antoinette airs Dec. 29 on BBC Two.

Celebrity MasterChef, Christmas Cook-Off BBC/Shine TV The second episode of Celebrity MasterChef, Christmas Cook-Off sees dancer AJ Pritchard, actor Chizzy Akudolu, drag artist Kitty Scott-Claus, and X-Factor winner Megan McKenna compete to show off their culinary skills in front of judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace. Celebrity MasterChef, Christmas Cook-Off airs Dec. 30 on BBC One.

Sam Ryder’s All Star New Years Eve BBC/Guy Levy For the first time since 2019, London will hold its annual firework display over the River Thames following two years of lockdown restrictions. To celebrate the occasion, BBC One has enlisted the help of Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder along with some very special friends, including Melanie C, Norwegian singer and songwriter Sigrid, The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins, and the House Gospel Choir. Sam Ryder’s All Star Years Eve airs on New Years Eve on BBC One.

Jools’ Annual Hootenanny BBC/Michael Leckie Over on BBC Two, Jools Holland will hold his Annual Hootenanny with a bunch of musician guests, including the likes of George Ezra, Self Esteem, and ‘90s legend Gabrielle as they celebrate Holland’s 30th hootenanny. Roland Gift, Andy Fairweather Low, Tom Odell, Cat Burns, Ruby Turner, and The Real Thing will also perform among others. Jools’ Annual Hootenanny airs on New Year’s Eve on BBC Two.

Happy Valley BBC/Red Productions/Ben Blackall Happy Valley is set to return for its third and final series on New Year’s Day, and promises to bring a whole lot of drama to the Calder Valley in West Yorkshire. Sarah Lancashire stars as police sergeant Catherine Cawood, who is nearing retirement. But it wouldn’t be Happy Valley without Catherine discovering human remains in a reservoir that happen to link back to Lee Royce (James Norton), the father of her grandson who’s currently serving time in prison. Happy Valley airs New Year’s Day on BBC One.

The Great New Year Bake Off As per Bake Off tradition, the British staple is back for a New Year’s special featuring some of the competition’s most beloved contestants. Lottie Bedlow from Series 11 and Chigs Parmar from Series 12 are back in the tent, alongside Manon Legrève and Anthony Amourdoux from Series 9. All four bakers must complete three holiday-themed challenges in order to win the coveted Star Baker title. The Great New Year Bake Off airs New Year’s Day on Channel 4.

The Masked Singer ITV1 There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a reality singing competition, so you’ll be pleased to know that The Masked Singer UK is back for its fourth series. While there’s no clue yet as to what 2023’s costumes will bring, Joel Dommett will return as host alongside the familiar judging panel of Rita Ora, Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, and Jonathan Ross. The Masked Singer Series 3 airs New Year’s Day on ITV1.