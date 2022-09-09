For movie buffs, it’s all about the Oscars, and if you’re a fan of television (which is truly in its golden era), then you’re no doubt looking ahead to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, happening Monday, Sept. 12 in Los Angeles. Golden statues will be handed out for expertly written scripts and awe-inducing performances, but, before the ceremony commences, there’s a just-as-entertaining red carpet to watch. You know the deal: Celebs strut it out showcasing fashion and beauty looks that are guaranteed to be buzzed about for days — whether because they’re way too good, or, erm, not so great.

It’s impossible to say for certain what television’s biggest night will bring when it comes to style (lots of Barbiecore? Futuristic manis?), but it’s probably a safe bet to expect ’90s beauty nods to show up on the 2022 Emmys red carpet. Details that defined the era — like pencil-thin eyebrows and nostalgic hair accessories — have been popping up all over the place. And, TBH, ’90s style has been a regular on the Emmys red carpet in recent years. So, as a throwback (but also as sort of a look forward), Bustle rounded up the best, most swoon-worthy ’90s beauty moments seen at the Emmys in the last handful of years.

Ahead of Monday’s ceremony, scroll on to relive some of the greatest ’90s hits.

1 Kerry Washington’s Creamy Red Lip Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Actor Kerry Washington stunned in a creamy crimson lip and soft smoky eye at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021 for a truly head-turning moment. She amplified the ’90s makeup vibe with a satin corset.

2 Mandy Moore’s High Ponytail Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2021, This Is Us star Mandy Moore strutted the Emmys red carpet rocking a ’90s-era pop star-esque high ponytail and bottleneck bangs.

3 Tracee Ellis Ross’ Curly Shag Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross brought the ’90s glam-punk by way of a voluminous shag to the 73rd Emmys in 2021.

4 Cynthia Erivo’s Lined Lips Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Few makeup looks scream ’90s like heavily lined lips and ultra-shiny gloss. See: Cynthia Erivo at the 73rd Emmys in 2021.

5 Jurnee Smollett’s Wine-Colored Pout Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett walked the Emmys red carpet in 2021 with super soft makeup save for dramatically dark wine-colored lips, which served major ’90s vibes.

6 Anya Taylor-Joy’s Prom-Style Updo Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Queen’s Gambit star (and emerging style icon) Anya Taylor-Joy showed up to the 2021 Emmy Awards rocking a slick yet whimsical updo — a la a ’90s girl band lead singer.

7 Zendaya’s Blowout ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images The ’90s blowout has become the retro hairstyle du jour, and Zendaya was ahead of the curve back in 2019 when she sported the look in a coppery auburn color at the 71st Emmys.

8 Rachel Brosnahan’s Metallic Smoky Eye Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan’s glam had a nod to ’90s party girl-chic at the 71st Emmys with the metallic smoky eye and slicked-back ponytail.

9 Julia Garner’s Bronze Makeup VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images Breakout Ozark star Julia Garner rocked bronze lips and matching eye makeup to the 71st Emmys in 2019 — a look that was equal parts regal, quirky, and, of course, so very ’90s.

10 Evan Rachel Wood’s Face-Framing Pieces Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Evan Rachel Wood let wavy strands fall around her face at the 2018 Emmy Awards. If those tendrils weren’t ’90s enough, she accessorized the look with baby’s breath and other florals.

11 Kirsten Dunst’s Bright Blonde John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pamela Anderson would approve of The Power of the Dog star Kirsten Dunst’s extra-bright blonde locks. The actor’s strands shimmered with super subtle highlights when she walked the 70th Emmys red carpet in 2018.

12 Maya Rudolph’s Bold Winged Liner Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You can’t talk about ’90s-era makeup without mentioning heavy black eyeliner. Comedian Maya Rudolph brought the nostalgic goth girl vibes to the 70th Emmy Awards in 2018 with her thick winged eyeliner, which she paired with coral cheeks and lips.

13 Maisie Williams’ Shaggy Baby Bangs Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams perfectly captured the playfulness of the ’90s with piece-y baby bangs and a floating blunt bob when she walked the 71st Emmys red carpet in 2019.