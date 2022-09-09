Beauty

14 Times Celebrities Rocked ’90s-Era Beauty At The Emmys

From baby bangs to winged eyeliner.

The best '90s beauty moments from the Emmys red carpet.
Getty Images/Matt Winkelmeyer / Staff

For movie buffs, it’s all about the Oscars, and if you’re a fan of television (which is truly in its golden era), then you’re no doubt looking ahead to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, happening Monday, Sept. 12 in Los Angeles. Golden statues will be handed out for expertly written scripts and awe-inducing performances, but, before the ceremony commences, there’s a just-as-entertaining red carpet to watch. You know the deal: Celebs strut it out showcasing fashion and beauty looks that are guaranteed to be buzzed about for days — whether because they’re way too good, or, erm, not so great.

It’s impossible to say for certain what television’s biggest night will bring when it comes to style (lots of Barbiecore? Futuristic manis?), but it’s probably a safe bet to expect ’90s beauty nods to show up on the 2022 Emmys red carpet. Details that defined the era — like pencil-thin eyebrows and nostalgic hair accessories — have been popping up all over the place. And, TBH, ’90s style has been a regular on the Emmys red carpet in recent years. So, as a throwback (but also as sort of a look forward), Bustle rounded up the best, most swoon-worthy ’90s beauty moments seen at the Emmys in the last handful of years.

Ahead of Monday’s ceremony, scroll on to relive some of the greatest ’90s hits.

1

Kerry Washington’s Creamy Red Lip

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Actor Kerry Washington stunned in a creamy crimson lip and soft smoky eye at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021 for a truly head-turning moment. She amplified the ’90s makeup vibe with a satin corset.

2

Mandy Moore’s High Ponytail

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In 2021, This Is Us star Mandy Moore strutted the Emmys red carpet rocking a ’90s-era pop star-esque high ponytail and bottleneck bangs.

3

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Curly Shag

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross brought the ’90s glam-punk by way of a voluminous shag to the 73rd Emmys in 2021.

4

Cynthia Erivo’s Lined Lips

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Few makeup looks scream ’90s like heavily lined lips and ultra-shiny gloss. See: Cynthia Erivo at the 73rd Emmys in 2021.

5

Jurnee Smollett’s Wine-Colored Pout

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett walked the Emmys red carpet in 2021 with super soft makeup save for dramatically dark wine-colored lips, which served major ’90s vibes.

6

Anya Taylor-Joy’s Prom-Style Updo

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Queen’s Gambit star (and emerging style icon) Anya Taylor-Joy showed up to the 2021 Emmy Awards rocking a slick yet whimsical updo — a la a ’90s girl band lead singer.

7

Zendaya’s Blowout

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The ’90s blowout has become the retro hairstyle du jour, and Zendaya was ahead of the curve back in 2019 when she sported the look in a coppery auburn color at the 71st Emmys.

8

Rachel Brosnahan’s Metallic Smoky Eye

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan’s glam had a nod to ’90s party girl-chic at the 71st Emmys with the metallic smoky eye and slicked-back ponytail.

9

Julia Garner’s Bronze Makeup

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Breakout Ozark star Julia Garner rocked bronze lips and matching eye makeup to the 71st Emmys in 2019 — a look that was equal parts regal, quirky, and, of course, so very ’90s.

10

Evan Rachel Wood’s Face-Framing Pieces

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Evan Rachel Wood let wavy strands fall around her face at the 2018 Emmy Awards. If those tendrils weren’t ’90s enough, she accessorized the look with baby’s breath and other florals.

11

Kirsten Dunst’s Bright Blonde

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson would approve of The Power of the Dog star Kirsten Dunst’s extra-bright blonde locks. The actor’s strands shimmered with super subtle highlights when she walked the 70th Emmys red carpet in 2018.

12

Maya Rudolph’s Bold Winged Liner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You can’t talk about ’90s-era makeup without mentioning heavy black eyeliner. Comedian Maya Rudolph brought the nostalgic goth girl vibes to the 70th Emmy Awards in 2018 with her thick winged eyeliner, which she paired with coral cheeks and lips.

13

Maisie Williams’ Shaggy Baby Bangs

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams perfectly captured the playfulness of the ’90s with piece-y baby bangs and a floating blunt bob when she walked the 71st Emmys red carpet in 2019.

14

Leticia Wright’s Hair Accessories

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Black Panther star Letitia Wright ushered in the comeback of ’90s-era hair accessories back in 2018 when she adorned her box braids with jewels for the 70th Emmy Awards.