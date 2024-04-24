If you’re part of a fandom, you know how deeply you can fall in love with a movie, book, singer, or TV show. Not only do you know all the theories, history, and backstory, but you also — in some ways — personally identify with it.

There are so many fandoms out there, too, from the Beyhive and Swifties to Twilight stans and Disney adults and everything in between. While you can definitely like more than one at a time, sometimes a specific fandom takes over and you know you’ll be invested for life.

If you’re into astrology — which, arguably, has a fandom of its own — then you might feel drawn to a certain group due to your personality traits, like those that stem from your sign’s element and ruling planet. If you’re a fire sign, you might light up for singers who have an amazing stage presence. If you’re a water sign, you likely fall for shows that tug at your heartstrings. Meanwhile, Air signs tend to be drawn to the most fun and vibrant fandoms, while earth signs are all about the ones that bring comfort. (Looking at you, Friends fans.)

Keep reading below for the fandom that each zodiac sign is most drawn towards, according to astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Swifties If anyone’s going to have the passion, the zest, and the zeal to follow an artist’s entire career, it’s Aries. And that’s what makes them the perfect Swifties. As a fire sign, Aries has the energy to stay up all night listening to the singer’s latest albums so they can piece together her many clues and Easter eggs. Their main goal? To discuss ideas in the comments sections of Instagram and TikTok. Aries are also incredibly spontaneous, which means they won’t hold back if they want to buy last-minute tickets to the Eras Tour. Find them in the crowd belting out the lyrics to “All Too Well”, blowing up the group chat with photos of Travis Kelce, and trading friendship bracelets with everyone around them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Gilmore Girls If Taurus could make a TV show come to life, it would be Gilmore Girls. This earth sign would move to Stars Hollow in a heartbeat so that they could eat fries at Luke’s, crunch through fall leaves, and befriend all over their neighbors. For a sign ruled by Venus, the planet of all things aesthetic, it would be a dream come true. Tauruses also appreciate the major-league comfort factor for this show. Even though they’ve seen Gilmore Girls a hundred times, they’re happy to watch it a hundred times more, all while sipping coffee from a comically large mug.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Disney Adults If someone were to compile the birthdays of all the Disney adults in the world, chances are a large portion would be Geminis. This sign loves to have fun and they love to geek out — and these two things perfectly describe the Disney-obsessed. When they aren’t frolicking around the parks or planning their next vacay, you can catch them wearing ears for a pic to share on their socials or re-watching The Little Mermaid for the thousandth time. Geminis are also drawn to nostalgia, which is why they love to relive their childhoods in any way possible. As an outgoing air sign, they’re also compelled to be a part of a group. When they walk around Disneyland, they feel right at home.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Bravo A Cancer doesn’t need any other network but Bravo. As a water sign ruled by the moon, Bravo has something to fulfill their ever-changing moods, whether they want to watch the drama of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, cry for the contestants on Top Chef, or yell at their TV while watching Flipping Out. A Cancer can spend an entire weekend curled up on their couch with back-to-back reruns of Below Deck without ever feeling bored. It’s their go-to whenever they want to bed rot the day away, while also feeling endlessly entertained.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Beyhive Members of the Beyhive are constantly abuzz with love for Queen B herself, and a lot of them have big-time Leo energy. As a fiery sign ruled by the sun, Beyoncé’s biggest fans love everything the singer has to offer, from her powerful vocals to her stage presence to her OTT costumes. They were first in line for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé and have been singing the praises of Cowboy Carter since it dropped. Everything Beyoncé puts out is a Leo’s dream come true. A Beyoncé concert is the perfect excuse for a Leo to show up in their glitteriest ‘fit — not that they need an excuse, of course. Catch them in the crowd singing the lyrics and feeling seen by the singer’s confident, girl power anthems.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Friends Fans You’d be hard-pressed to find a Virgo who isn’t totally and completely obsessed with Friends. They’ve been a part of the fandom for years and they’ll proudly stay that way till they step off this mortal coil. As an earth sign, they have a deep love for comfort shows that they leave on in the background while they get some work done or tidy up, and they almost always fall asleep to an episode after a long day. Many Virgos also deeply identify with Monica. This sign feels represented whenever she’s on screen, especially when she’s taking things way too seriously, like when she’s tackling Ross in the episode “The One with the Football” or constantly being a clean freak around her shared apartment.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Bridgerton Fandom A Libra’s idea of a good TV show combines gorgeous costumes, sexy storylines, fancy accents, and tales about high society, so you know they’ve been eating up Bridgerton with a silver spoon since its debut in 2020. As an air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, Libra stans anything that’s visually stunning, as well as shows that can give them someone to crush on and fantasize about long after they turn off Netflix. Bridgerton is all that and more. They mourned the day when Regé-Jean Page left the show almost as if they went through a real-life breakup, but it hasn’t stopped them from watching every single season and waiting with baited breath for Polin to take over their screen.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Twilight Diehards Any day is a good day for a Scorpio to rewatch the entire Twilight series. As a moody water sign, they love how the movie’s soundtrack transports them to Forks, Washington where the world is always misty, rainy, and oddly blue-toned. As a passionate sign ruled by Pluto, the planet of transformation, Scorpios have always been team Edward since they read the first book. They’d 100% allow themselves to be turned into a vampire, too, especially for an obsessive, slightly creepy type of love.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Margaret Flatley/Bustle K-Pop Stans K-pop fans are passionate and diehard, which is why this is 100% Sagittarius’ fandom. As a fire sign, Sagittarius has what it takes to fully commit and rally behind their fave singing groups. As a sign ruled by Saturn, the planet of expansion, they also have a deep interest in travel and an appreciation for other cultures. From the moment they heard about Blackpink, they wanted to know everything about them, including the fashion and makeup products that the idols like to use. And it’s been an ongoing love story ever since.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Bachelor Nation If a Capricorn went to a trivia night about Bachelor Nation, they would get every single question right. This earth sign is a diehard fan of the franchise, and they’ve no doubt watched every season multiple times. The Bachelorette and The Bachelor serve as a much-needed comfort show when they get home from a busy day at work. They love that they can put it on and check out since they’ve seen it so many times, but they also live to dive deep into fan theories. They’ll either kick back and watch with a glass of wine, or stay up late commenting on forums and Subreddits where they’re having smart discussions about the psychology of the contestants with fellow super fans. This sign has high standards when it comes to love, so they’ll defend a bachelorette’s choices in their group chats, too, or play devil’s advocate when discussing the final couple.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Sex and the City Lovers Aquarius loves — no, obsesses — over Sex and the City. Anyone born under this avant-garde and fashion-forward air sign has likely modeled their entire life off of Carrie Bradshaw, even though they know deep down she’s flawed. They love her shoe collection, her chaotic lifestyle, and the fact she gets to bounce around and rub elbows with people in the artsy industries. The show is a great comfort rewatch, but it’s also one that Aquarians use as creative inspiration whenever their life starts to feel stale.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Margaret Flatley/Bustle Romantasy #BookTok What would a Pisces do without the Romantasy fandom on BookTok? Romantasy — or the combination of romance and fantasy — is the perfect outlet for this dreamy water sign who often seems to already live in their own reality. They love getting lost in literature, especially when a story makes them clutch their chest and gasp while reading on the subway. Many Pisces are currently in their A Court of Thorns and Roses era, but their TBR pile grows every day.