Being coupled up is great. You love exactly the same pizza toppings, cat GIFs, and punk bands. But, somehow, when it comes to television, if you love a show, they despise it, and vice versa. The cure for TV strife? A comprehensive list of Netflix shows to watch with your significant other when you have different TV tastes. Netflix o'clock should never mean arguments, and there are plenty of shows that, for whatever reason, cross boundaries of genre and will have you crazy kids spooning for 12 hours straight on a marathon watching session on a rainy Sunday afternoon.

Just make sure you stock up on snacks to go with your television marathon. Once you get started on any of the following, it's going to be a chore to tear yourself away from the screen to stock up on Ben n' Jerrys. Same for any pressing tasks that you need to get done: call your mom, take the garbage out, make sweet, sweet love. Now unplug the phone, get your pillow fort constructed, and consider calling in sick for the next few days. Let the harmonious TV watching/cuddling time with your sweetie commence. This is going to be so fun you might consider staycationing this summer.

1. 'Making A Murderer' Netflix US & Canada on YouTube The Guardian called this show "frighteningly addictive" and that's an understatement. Made over the course of 10 years, this epic documentary series focuses on Steven Avery's enthralling story of exoneration and incarceration. It is ideal for fans of True Detective, the podcast Serial, and has become a true crime must-see show. Challenge your different taste in TV than that of your special person to withstand this incredible true crime series.

2. 'BoJack Horseman' Netflix US & Canada on YouTube It might look like a kids show, but this animated cult classic touches on very adult themes: addiction, fame, family, and mental health. Cartoon horse BoJack Horseman (voiced by Will Arnett) had a hit show in the '90s called Horsin' Around, but he struggles to make a comeback in Hollywoo in the modern era. The results are both hilarious and though-provoking. BoJack Horseman manages to be funny and sad all at once, so if you're into dramas, you're all set, while if your partner prefers comedy, they'll love it, too.

3. 'Master Of None' Netflix US & Canada on YouTube Dev (played by Parks and Recreation's Aziz Ansari) is an actor who loves pasta and isn't quite sure about the direction of his life and relationships. Viewers follow him along his many misadventures of being single and in a relationship, while also acting, auditioning, and just asking the questions most Millennials have asked themselves about life in the 2010s. The humor is witty and the drama is poignant, so this series is a good fit for both the drama and comedy fan.

4. 'Stranger Things' Netflix US & Canada on YouTube Could any person on this planet not enjoy the Duffer Brothers' love letter to '80s pop culture? Seems unlikely, because whether you're into the supernatural or just supernaturally into old Spielberg movies, Stranger Things has that box ticked. The series follows the citizens of Hawkins, Indiana, which has had several face-offs with the supernatural creatures of the mysterious Upside Down. But don't worry, the kids of Hawkins (and some of the parents) seem to always be able to save the day in time. The show has a mixture of pre-teen and teen hijinks with supernatural elements that should appeal to everyone.

5. 'Arrested Development' Netflix US & Canada on YouTube Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, Portia de Rossi, and Michael Cera all collaborate on one of TV's smartest comedies — and it's so beloved, it was even recently revived on Netflix. The series follows the wealthy Bluth family after their patriarch is arrested and their assets are frozen. Just try and not laugh at this show's humor. Go ahead, try. You'll definitely recognize several of the shows iconic lines, as they've become mainstays in pop culture. After all, there's always money in the banana stand.

6. 'House Of Cards' Netflix US & Canada on YouTube Whether you're into Shakespearean tragedies or The West Wing, this one's for both of you. Even if you're not so enthralled by politics, the sharp pacing of this show will keep you on the edge of the sofa long after the final closing credits. The early seasons of the show follow Frank Underwood (played by Kevin Spacey) from his scheming days in U.S. Congress that lead him to become Vice President, and then President of the United States. In the final season, Frank dies under mysterious circumstances and his powerful wife Claire (played by Robin Wright) becomes President.

7. 'Narcos' Netflix US & Canada on YouTube Narcos focused on the life of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar for its first three seasons, then spawned the companion series Narcos: Mexico, which examines the drug trade in Mexico, as Season 4. This series is so addictive to watch that you're going to skip a few nights of sleep to get through it in the shortest possible time. It's a perfect fit for a couple who spend their time fighting over whether to watch true crime or Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

8. 'Jessica Jones' Netflix US & Canada on YouTube If you're not into Marvel, don't despair. Yes, the show stars Krysten Ritter as the hero Jessica Jones and there is definitely some ass-kicking superhero type stuff in the show for action fans. However, the series also couples those action-hero plots with a genuinely nuanced, complex depiction of a survivor for feminists who want to see more complicated women on screen.

9. 'The Crown' Netflix US & Canada on YouTube Whether or not you like the British Royal Family, you will definitely want to marathon this series after just one episode. The Crown follows Queen Elizabeth (played by Claire Foy and later Olivia Colman) and the British royals throughout the years. Written by Peter Morgan (the man behind 2006’s Oscar-winning The Queen) and rumored to have cost 100 million pounds to make, this puts the "showstopping" in show.

10. 'Black Mirror' Netflix US & Canada on YouTube Charlie Brooker's sci-fi inspired series isn't quite like anything else on TV. Unlike most sci-fi, it's not about realities far removed from our one, but it's rooted in the very possible. Since its episodes focus on real life issues that affect so many people, it's hard not to be fascinated by the show. Also, it's an anthology series, which means every episode has a different cast and a varying tone — so if you and your SO don't like one episode, there are plenty of others to try and see if you find one you both like.

11. 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' Netflix on YouTube It's considered a Netflix interactive film, but it's also a separate entry into the Black Mirror series that you and your SO can play together. You lead '80s computer programmer Stefan (Fionn Whitehead) through a dark and winding path regarding his future career, free will, and the livelihood of his dad and colleagues — that is all up to you. That's right, you're making all his choices for him through Netflix. You are your SO can keep playing if you're not satisfied by how it ends, because there are multiple endings you can get by making different decisions.

12. 'Bob's Burgers' Slacktory on YouTube This Fox animated series is basically happiness in 30 minute segments. Whether you're rooting for Tina (a nerdy teenage girl who writes erotic friend fiction and loves boys' butts), carefree mom Linda who has a tendency to burst into song at any moment, or lovable goofball Gene, you and your SO will definitely be able to agree on the irresistible good vibes of this cartoon. You'll likely laugh at all the hilarious jokes together, too.